Emotional Cross-Fit for More Power, Freedom and Love – Dan Doty

These days the pressures of life, paired with cultural expectations, create stress and suffering for men. Dan Doty leads men to become freer, more powerful and have more love in their lives with this one simple practice.

As the world speeds up, responsibilities and commitments pile higher. Every day life is full of challenges — physical, family, relationship and sex, work, money…each on its own can be enough to cause you to feel stressed.

On top of this, the world is going through some hard and dark times. War, inflation, climate events… All are hard to hold on top of personal struggles.

If you don’t have a healthy way to express your emotions about all of this they can wreak havoc on your life and those you love. They either come out as an attack on others, or turn inward as an attack on yourself.

Today’s Man Alive Podcast guest Dan Doty has spent thousands of hours with men and knows how painful it can be to feel isolated or unsafe to share about your challenges, desires and pain.

Too many men were raised to be the rock, the hero and the one who has it together ALL the time. Dan brings men together to learn simple practices that allow men to feel more alive, connected and free!

In our podcast conversation we discussed:

The three steps to more easily access vulnerability

How men can support each other to dissolve the shame they hold about being emotional

they hold about being emotional What integrating emotions , rather than avoiding them is like — and the benefits this brings you

, rather than avoiding them is like — and the benefits this brings you The rocket fuel emotions can be when you allow them to source your missions and actions

when you allow them to source your missions and actions The potential for love and connection that is deeper, more supportive and more inspiring than you may even be able to imagine

Dan is a powerful example of a strong man who allows himself to be vulnerable and deeply touched by people and situations. It has created a fulfilling and inspiring life for him and can for you too!

Connect with Dan



DanDoty.com/

Dan is the CEO and co-founder of Evryman, a company that brings men together to exercise their emotions so they can lead more successful, fulfilling lives. His previous work includes producing and directing outdoor-based tv and film, teaching in a public high school in the Bronx, and spending 600 days in the wild as a wilderness therapy guide for disadvantaged and at-risk young men. Dan has appeared on the Today Show, has been a guest on the Joe Rogan podcast and has been featured twice in Men’s Health magazine.

