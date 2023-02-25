Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / Featured Content / Empowering Fisherwomen in Madagascar and the Philippines

Empowering Fisherwomen in Madagascar and the Philippines

“Fishing is our main source of livelihood”

by Leave a Comment

 

By ShareAmerica

Fishing is important in Madagascar. More than 2 million people live in the island’s coastal communities and fishing comprises 7% of the country’s economy. Much important marine life lives in mangroves, vegetation that grows along the coast.

Faced with overfishing, the effects of climate change, and even cyclone damage, fisherwomen like Victorine Tafara, of Madagascar’s Belo sur Mer village, work to promote sustainable fishing practices and protect biodiversity vital to their community. U.S.-backed programs support their efforts.

The women plant seedlings to restore cyclone-damaged mangroves. As crab and sea cucumber populations decline, Tafara and others have switched to sustainable seaweed production — selling algae for export to European markets.

Tafara formed the association of “distinguished fisherwomen,” or Ampela mpanjono miavaka in Malagasy, after attending leadership training in 2020 through Hay Tao, a U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) partner organization that promotes community stewardship of Madagascar’s natural resources.

Hay Tao, or “know how,” in Malagasy, has trained more than 750 people on community-based natural resource management practices, including 30 women during the FisherWomen Leadership Program Tafara attended.

“The training helped me to gather and motivate many women,” says Tafara, a 59-year-old mother of five, whose association has grown to 67 members. “I often tell them that we must not be shy. We must make our voices heard during community meetings. We must dare to speak.”

In the Philippines, USAID supports the women of the Tagbanua tribe, who work to protect marine resources and ensure a sustainable food source for future generations. The Philippines loses up to $1.3 billion annually, or roughy 40% of the country’s fishing economy, to illegal, unreported and unregulated fishing.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Climate change also impacts the Philippines, as worsening storms destroy marine life and the jobs of those who depend on it.

“Fishing is our main source of livelihood,” said Maricar Libarra, who harvests cachipay oysters. “In the past, our fish catch was abundant. Today, the number of fish we catch is getting smaller and smaller, making it harder to earn income.”

USAID helped establish the Calauit Women-Managed Area, training Libarra and other Tagbanua women on natural resource management, entrepreneurship and environmental protection. It is one of nine areas USAID helped form across the Philippines and the first managed by Indigenous women.

The women conduct coastal cleanups to protect marine life and guard against illegal fishing operations by monitoring fishing vessels and drafting local regulations that preclude unsustainable practices.

Thanks to this partnership, Libarra and other members of her tribe have witnessed a reduction in illegal fishing in the area and helped stabilize the cachipay oyster population around Calauit Island. Better management also has allowed oysters in the island’s surrounding waters to increase in size.

“USAID has had a huge impact on our community,” Libarra said. “When they entered the picture, they helped with our livelihood, community, and women’s empowerment.”

Information for this story on fishing communities in Madagascar and the Philippines previously appeared on USAID’s Medium.

Previously Published on share.america.gov

***

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS. A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community. A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities. A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community.

Register New Account

Choose your subscription level

By completing this registration form, you are also agreeing to our Terms of Service which can be found here.

    Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

Photo reference: 520659386

About Share America

ShareAmerica is the U.S. Department of State’s platform for communicating American foreign policy worldwide. We share compelling stories and images that spark discussion and debate on important topics like religious freedom, rule of law, economic prosperity, human dignity, and sovereignty.

guest

Subscribe
Notify of
guest

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Pin

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x