my name is Michael Skinner I’m a

musician partner

father friend writer and advocate and I

love being outside in nature is all part

and parcel of who I am as a human being

and also helps to shake my spirituality

I also deal with post-traumatic stress

and depression the trauma and abuse I

experienced was chronic and complex as a

child and a teenager I did not have

empowerment voice and choice the sexual

physical and emotional abuse I

experienced was brutal and sadistic

perpetrated upon me and my siblings by

my parents and some of their friends it

was a very violent home to live in there

was also neglect and psychological

terror my parents were evil with their

actions and deeds as a young boy I was

made to do perverse things with adults

and with all the children it was

degrading humiliating scary and it left

me full of shame later in life when I

had to reach out for help I was not

given empowerment voice and choice in

the mental health system I was treated

as if I was an imbecile or a young child

all this was acceptable to those

treating me because they let me know all

too often that I am mentally ill once

again I was disempowered but this time

as an adult no I was not or am I

mentally ill the trauma and abuse I

experienced impacted me mentally

emotionally physically spiritually and

socially advocating for myself and

others has helped to give me empowerment

voice and choice and I take these

principles into every facet of my life

including my healing work with my

treatment providers over the last

several years they respect and honor my

decisions even when we disagree and that

is so important to me for my healing

journey some key points to share I had

no love and no community of support as a

child and teenager the brutal and

sadistic abuse was evil it can break

one’s spirit trust and lack thereof is

huge because of this trauma and abuse

the shame runs deep and is pervasive I

am NOT alone in these experiences

taking the time to reach out engage and

show by respect and your actions will

help to build a bridge in establishing a

relationship of hope healing and trust

that fully embrace empowerment voice and

choice for this may be a lifetime of

healing for so many of us

