my name is Michael Skinner I’m a
00:12
musician partner
00:15
father friend writer and advocate and I
00:18
love being outside in nature is all part
00:20
and parcel of who I am as a human being
00:23
and also helps to shake my spirituality
00:25
I also deal with post-traumatic stress
00:28
and depression the trauma and abuse I
00:31
experienced was chronic and complex as a
00:34
child and a teenager I did not have
00:36
empowerment voice and choice the sexual
00:41
physical and emotional abuse I
00:43
experienced was brutal and sadistic
00:45
perpetrated upon me and my siblings by
00:48
my parents and some of their friends it
00:50
was a very violent home to live in there
00:53
was also neglect and psychological
00:55
terror my parents were evil with their
00:57
actions and deeds as a young boy I was
01:02
made to do perverse things with adults
01:03
and with all the children it was
01:05
degrading humiliating scary and it left
01:08
me full of shame later in life when I
01:11
had to reach out for help I was not
01:12
given empowerment voice and choice in
01:14
the mental health system I was treated
01:17
as if I was an imbecile or a young child
01:19
all this was acceptable to those
01:22
treating me because they let me know all
01:23
too often that I am mentally ill once
01:26
again I was disempowered but this time
01:29
as an adult no I was not or am I
01:32
mentally ill the trauma and abuse I
01:34
experienced impacted me mentally
01:36
emotionally physically spiritually and
01:39
socially advocating for myself and
01:43
others has helped to give me empowerment
01:44
voice and choice and I take these
01:47
principles into every facet of my life
01:49
including my healing work with my
01:51
treatment providers over the last
01:53
several years they respect and honor my
01:55
decisions even when we disagree and that
01:58
is so important to me for my healing
02:00
journey some key points to share I had
02:05
no love and no community of support as a
02:07
child and teenager the brutal and
02:11
sadistic abuse was evil it can break
02:13
one’s spirit trust and lack thereof is
02:17
huge because of this trauma and abuse
02:20
the shame runs deep and is pervasive I
02:24
am NOT alone in these experiences
02:28
taking the time to reach out engage and
02:30
show by respect and your actions will
02:32
help to build a bridge in establishing a
02:34
relationship of hope healing and trust
02:37
that fully embrace empowerment voice and
02:39
choice for this may be a lifetime of
02:41
healing for so many of us
Leave a Reply
.