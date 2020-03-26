Get Daily Email
Endzone – A World Apart Video Explores the Use of Electricity After the Fall of Man!

Endzone – A World Apart Video Explores the Use of Electricity After the Fall of Man!

This post apocalyptic game partnering with One Tree Planted, Endzone - A World Apart has been added to over 90,000 wishlists, which means 1,500 trees will be planted!

by

Today, publisher Assemble Entertainment unveiled another installment in the “Endzone Survival Guide” video feature series for their upcoming survival city-builder Endzone – A World Apart, launching on Steam and GOG Early Access on April 2, 2020. In this trailer, we explore the ins and outs of electricity and its functionality within a developing post-apocalyptic civilization.

The new trailer introduces Endzone’s Solar Collector, a marvelous piece of technology that produces solar energy used to power buildings connected to the electrical network. Power lines also serve as a simple way to provide energy to a settlement, ultimately forming a powerful and resilient electrical grid. However, one must exercise caution when extending a power grid — too many connecting buildings can overload the grid and cause a disastrous blackout, leaving the most vulnerable settlers without power.

Since Solar Collectors only generate electricity with available daylight, it is vital to store energy in batteries that will come in handy during a proverbial rainy day. Batteries allow the colony to store surplus energy during the daytime to feedback into the network at night, ensuring a steady power supply to each building in the settlement, even after night falls. After all, a warm home during a cold, bleak night after the fall of civilization may just be the only glimmer of hope in an otherwise grim world.

Watch the Electricity Survival Guide trailer for Endzone – A World Apart here:

 

Assemble Entertainment is also thrilled to announce that since partnering with One Tree Planted, Endzone – A World Apart has been added to over 90,000 wishlists, which means 1,500 trees will be planted! Help Assemble Entertainment plant even more trees by wishlisting the game here.

More about Endzone – A World Apart

Endzone: A World Apart follows a group of refugees who, more than a century after a devastating worldwide nuclear terrorist attack, are leaving their underground bunkers and rebuilding society on the surface. After 150 years of dwelling underground in bunkers called “endzones”, the Earth’s surface seems like a breath of fresh air, though that couldn’t be any further from the truth!

Eager players can preorder Endzone – A World Apart via the official site to gain immediate access to the Beta, which will run until the April 2nd Early Access launch. Learn more at Endzone-Game.com.

Keep up to date with all things Endzone – A World Apart by following the game on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, and joining the official Discord.

Images: Endzone – A World Apart

About Alex Yarde

Alex Yarde is a husband and father living in New Jersey. In earlier times, you could find Alex in New York City teaching outdoor education to the great kids from Erasmus High School in Brooklyn. Today, you can find him on Twitter at @thatalexyarde.

