Dr. Vibe asks a group of Black Canadian thought leaders on what can be done to stop the killing of Black men and women by police in North America

Last Sunday, Dr. Vibe hosted the conversation Enough Is Enough!!! What can be done to stop the killing of Black men and women by the police in North America?.

The panelists for the conversation were: Lesline McEwan, MA, CAMF, RP Registered Psychotherapist, El Jones, Cesar Ndema-Moussa, and Warren Clarke.

During the conversation, the panel talked about:

– If they saw the George Floyd video, what was their first reaction to it?

– The impact that social media is having on this situation

– Are the protests in response to the George Floyd killing effective

– The effects of this situation on themselves personally and on their friends and family

– What should modern-day organizing look like and what should the results of the protests be

– How can we defund white supremacy to at least hinder its ability to oppress

– How can Black people and their supporters activate policy change

– How to ensure that we continue the protest about the death of Black men and women and not lose sight on dismantling the structures that support racism to thrive

