Entrepreneurship, Mindset and Mental Health: How to Combine the Three

Having a positive mindset, stable mental health and profitable business seems to be a dream for millions of men across the world in this day and age.

These days we have more flexibility and freedom to decide where we work from and the hours we work. This new structure enables us to build a business from almost any point in the world.

Often being an entrepreneur is associated with extreme stress and essentially no time for yourself. However, I can assure you that statement is a myth!

The big question is how does one achieve stable mental health, a positive mindset and a profitable business?

Let’s start off by discussing the Pomodoro technique. Having a time management system in place ensures that you stick to a structured schedule. The Pomodoro technique encourages you to work with the time that you have rather than against it. It involves breaking up your work schedule into 25 mins blocks of ‘work-mode’ and 5 mins breaks. After every four or five Pomodoro’s you should take a longer break of approximately 15-20 minutes.

This way you get more organised as well as actually get more work done simply because the timer instils a sense of urgency into your mind. Instead of assuming that you have endless time in your workday you will want to get as much done in those 25 minutes as possible.

The five minute break is there to help you get back together without burning out as 25 minutes of intense work can be tough and as I mentioned previously take a longer break after every four to five rounds.

You can either download a Pomodoro timer app on your smartphone or just use the regular timer app.

Studies showed us that depression is common amongst entrepreneurs. First of all many entrepreneurs don’t speak up about the problems they are facing as they feel embarrassed. Secondly, many of these entrepreneurs don’t have the healthiest lifestyles.

Physical health plays a significant role in mental health. Keeping your body in shape and running it on the right nutrients will have an incredibly positive impact on your mental health.

Keep an hour of your day blocked off for exercise, whether it’s a light jog or an intense weights session it will be beneficial for you both physically and mentally. Physical strength influences everything else, it keeps you on your toes and drives motivation through the roof.

One of the most effective methods to gain full control of your life is monk mode. Speaking from experience, monk mode is life changing. It is one of the most intense regimes but it will show you your true character.

Monk mode is an immersion that you fully commit to. Unlike other methods, in monk mode you can create your own rules. There are only three rules that are non-negotiable.

Meditate for 10 minutes each day Exercise for 45 minutes each day No marijuana or alcohol (or any other substances) whatsoever

You should also add another two or three variables which you select on your own. This can be something like reading for a certain amount of time per day or having a screen time of less than x amount of minutes a day. Essentially any variable that will make you more focused and driven.

You need to hold yourself accountable during this period of time, it will help you build a stronger and more responsible character. I recommend you write down your protocols on a whiteboard or save it on your computer or phone as the screensaver so that you can be reminded of your protocol every morning.

Monk mode can be extremely difficult for people who have never done it before, that is why for the first cycle aim to stick to it for 25 days.

Overall, making small changes to your everyday routine will have a significant impact in the long term run.

What steps are you going to take to achieve your goals?

—

Shutterstock image