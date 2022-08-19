Book Marketing Ideas–Episode 1 of 3

On the 43rd episode of Go Book Yourself, the podcast that helps you Master Writing, Marketing, and Publishing One Byte at a Time, we’ve got 62, count ‘em 62 book marketing ideas that you can use to blast your book out into the world. This is the first of three episodes since we’ve broken up all the ideas to make them easier to digest.

Yes, in the digital publishing world today, authors are expected to split themselves in half. One half is the author, of course. The second half is the marketer. Even if you don’t want to play by these rules, you won’t get anywhere if you don’t adapt. So, make sure you always put your best foot forward!

Here are three steps you can take to get started. Listen to this week’s episode to get the rest.

Sell your book at local bookstores.

Piggyback on another industry, company, organization, and so on. If you are a real estate agent/author, arrange to speak at a mortgage company, for instance.

You absolutely need a website and media kit.

Many more ideas await you! Combine together everything you learn on the podcast to create a compound effect on your campaign and keep people talking about you.

Don’t let intimidation stop you from becoming an author or pouring your heart into any media. Storytelling is life.

That’s it for this chapter until next week. In the meantime, write on!

