Book Marketing Ideas–Episode 2 of 3

On the 44th episode of Go Book Yourself, the podcast that helps you Master Writing, Marketing, and Publishing One Byte at a Time, we’ve got 62, count ‘em 62 book marketing ideas that you can use to blast your book out into the world. This is the second of three episodes since we’ve broken up all the ideas to make them easier to digest.

You learned about twenty book ideas last week, and today, we’ve got more for you! Use these brain dumps in conjunction with traditional and digital marketing, and watch out! Soon the name of your book will be on everyone’s lips.

Check out these three tips first, and listen to the episode to learn the rest.

Two words: “promo stacking.” It means you need to run an ad every day, so they all work in concert with each other, and each media piece enhances the next.

Send your book to a celebrity.

Make a book trailer.

We are now two-thirds of the way through our big ol’ list of book ideas! You’ve got a great head start to implement these tactics and build a solid following. Just remember the cardinal rule: don’t stop. Keep going. Every day, sell your book. Remember, it’s your job now. Embrace what you are afraid to do, and before long, you won’t remember feeling awkward as your confidence grows.

Don’t let intimidation stop you from becoming an author or pouring your heart into any media. Storytelling is life.

That’s it for this chapter until next week. In the meantime, write on!

This post was previously published on J.Hil Creative.

