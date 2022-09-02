Book Marketing Ideas–Episode 3 of 3

On the 45th episode of Write Effing Now, the podcast that helps you Master Writing, Marketing, and Publishing One Byte at a Time, we’re finishing up our 62 book marketing ideas. This is the third of three episodes since we’ve broken up all the ideas to make them easier to digest.

As you listen to this week’s episode, remember to get courageous. To unbatten the hatches. Unlock yourself and unblock yourself. Don’t be afraid to talk about your book. When it comes to our books, we want to rise to the top and break through the Clutter to be remembered.

Here are three tips to get started. Keep listening to learn the rest.

Sell your book at book festivals.

Learn from authors who have come before you. What’s effective or ineffective?

What’s hot in your industry or genre? Post about it and tie in your book.

That’s a wrap on our big ol’ list of book ideas! But don’t be afraid to keep learning, researching, and updating your own list and ideas. Brainstorm with other people. Multiple brains are better than one. Don’t have a horse in the race named ego–where you feel like you must do and know everything yourself. Taking the ego out of the race will take you further.

Got questions, or ready to work on your book? Reach out to your host, Hilary Jastram, for guidance.

Thanks for tuning in! If you like what we have to say, please share this episode, and leave us a review—especially if it’s a nice one. And if you really liked this episode, subscribe and get updates on upcoming episodes, as well as read all the show notes.

Don’t let intimidation stop you from becoming an author or pouring your heart into any media. Storytelling is life.

That’s it for this chapter until next week. In the meantime, write on!

This post was previously published on J.Hil Creative.

