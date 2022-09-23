Why You Must Love Your Book More Than Anyone Else

On the 48th episode of Write Effing Now, the podcast that helps you Master Writing, Marketing, and Publishing One Byte at a Time, we are discussing a timely topic that I am seeing more and more lately: you have to love your book more than anyone else to make it the masterpiece you want it to be.

You have to love your book enough to do your homework. You have to love your book enough to check off the boxes on each of the stages that make up the total completion of your book. You have to love your book enough to stop phoning it in.

Here’s a sneaky peak-y of why you need to love your book more than anyone–but listen to the episode to learn how to get past these roadblocks we throw up ourselves.

Transformation: Friend, you are about to change! I can’t explain your exact metamorphosis, but who you are at the beginning of this journey and who you will be–well, you won’t recognize yourself! That comes from discovery, doing the work, and going through an experience yourself versus reading or hearing about it. Confidence: When you continually challenge yourself to show up even when you are not so sure of the content you are putting out and then you improve to the point of pride, this newfound feeling spills over into other areas of your life! Paying it forward: You are about to learn the most beautiful facet of becoming a writer: sharing this art with the burgeoning artists among us!

When you decide to Write Effing Now, it means sitting down and doing the work. It means earning your author stripes. There’s no shortcut for knuckling down and getting it done. It can feel unglamorous and hard, but you’re tougher than that, right?

Don’t let intimidation stop you from becoming an author or pouring your heart out.

Storytelling is life.

That’s it for this chapter until next week. In the meantime, write on!

