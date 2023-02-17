Get Daily Email
We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Home / Featured Content / The 10 Bad Habits of Writing Part II

The 10 Bad Habits of Writing Part II

Your writers do not want to hear about you the whole time they are reading.

by Leave a Comment

 

There are some days when you can look at something that’s been written and just think, “I don’t feel this. I don’t feel inspired.”  It happens to everyone, but it’s important to understand that writing is the core of creativity.  There’s an emotional connection you have to have if you’re going to sit down and unleash that creativity through writing. Hilary shares part two of what the rules are for bad writing and what to do moving forward to improve your writing.

Today you will learn a few things:

  • Pick out what you want- We don’t need to be flowery and over-explain something we are writing about.  Keep it simple.
  • Follow the format in the industry- Keep the same structure of the book and follow it in the proper order.
  • Don’t reinvent the wheel- Do the process that you follow in everything else you write about or will be writing about.
  • Avoid cliches- Embrace YOUR styles, cliches just come off as being unoriginal and lazy.
  • The thesaurus isn’t your friend- Fix and limit your redundancies and keep your writing relevant.
  • Don’t be too “I” oriented- We all like to stroke our egos once in a while- don’t make it a habit. Your writers do not want to hear about you the whole time they are reading.

Hilary covers these topics in more detail and shares a few extras. It’s your time, energy, life experiences, and work going into what you’re writing.  Take this advice and build the best story you can. Write on!

This post was previously published on J.Hil Creative.

***

Photo credit: Unsplash

 

About Hilary Lauren Jastram

Freelance Minnesota writer, author and die-hard word nerd, Hilary Lauren Jastram reads grammatical reference books in her spare time.

She is the author of Killing Karl, a story about a career killer masquerading as an everyday man, and his wife trying desperately to live in denial. She also operates J. Hill Marketing, a business specializing in digital media, copywriting and editorial services.

Her second book, Sick Success: The Entrepreneur's Prescription to Turning Pain into Purpose and Profit is on Amazon.

She cannot stop writing. She simply has no control over love. And that is what writing is … love. Like any other kind of passion.

You can follow with Hilary on Twitter and Facebook.

