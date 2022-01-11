Kelly Wilson – Medical Gaslighting

On the sweet 16th episode of Shit We Don’t Talk About, we are welcoming Kelly Wilson, of fitfizzstudio.com and host of the FitFizz podcast; Kelly is a personal trainer, nutrition coach, behavior change specialist, and autoimmune educator who has been in the health and fitness industry for 25 years. So she is more than qualified to talk about today’s pressing issue: medical gaslighting.

Simply put, medical gaslighting happens when a doctor dismisses a patient’s concerns, questions, or symptoms. It even occurs when they downplay what you’ve got going on. We’re pretty sure everyone has been affected by this–particularly people who are chronically ill.

Gaslighting, in general, might be better referred to as “crazymaking.” People engage in this behavior to get what they want and not address the problem at hand. Also, they are assholes.

Those are a few takeaways from this episode of the Shit We Don’t Talk About podcast. Here are three more.

A part of the reason that medical gaslighting occurs is because we have all grown up to place such trust in doctors. We’re not supposed to question them. After all, they’ve gone to school for hundreds of years. Medical gaslighting can involve being diagnosed as idiopathic–which is a fancy way of saying we don’t know what caused this. It might help to look for a functional doctor instead of a doctor who is mainly focused on western medicine methodologies. Functional doctors typically do much deeper testing.

You want to go into your doctor’s office and be an empowered person. You want to be able to speak with some authority on what is going on with your body. And women seem to be dismissed more than men, maybe because a lot of the test ranges doctors use on patients have come from the 1950s and were primarily derived from men!

You need to listen to this episode of the Shit We Don’t Talk About podcast to understand that medical gaslighting is alive and well, especially in the wake of Covid. But make sure that you recognize the signs of it, so you can take action on it and get back your control. Ensure you are listened to. Call your doctors on what has been said in prior appointments, and don’t ever stop being an advocate for yourself.

To reach out to Kelly, visit her site: https://fitfizzstudio.com.

