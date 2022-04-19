Men Are Great! AKA/ Getting Rid of Toxic Masculinity

On this episode of Shit We Don’t Talk About, guest educator, trainer, and advocate Corbin Knight-Dixon returns to talk about how men are great! Well, Corbin talks about how men CAN be great, by getting rid of toxic masculinity. Corbin has been active for over 15 years in the fields of sexuality education, public health, sexual violence prevention, and healing justice. It’s a great conversation about a sometimes difficult and divisive topic.

Click to Read: Podcast Transcript

Mindful Masculinity Workbook: https://www.akpress.org/mindful-masculinity-workbook.html

Corbin on Shit We Don’t Talk About Episode 18: https://miavoss.live/episode-018-sex-in-the-time-of-covid/

Find Corbin Knight-Dixon online at https://corbinknightdixon.com

This post was previously published on Mia Voss' blog.

