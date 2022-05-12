Early Learning Matters for Families – Letting Your Child Take the Lead! [Podcast, Episode 4 ]

When a child plays alone, or solitary play, they have a chance to engage deeply and can make mistakes and create solutions, feeling accomplished. Playing with one or more friends supports the ongoing development as children ‘practice’ what they learned among others. Letting your child take the lead in their own play, can support learning in many ways in the home environment.
Jacqui and Donna
Read the transcript of Letting your child take the lead!
This post was previously published on NSW Department of Education with a Creative Commons License.
From The Good Men Project on Medium
