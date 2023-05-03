Equitable Access to Healthcare: Challenges and Solutions for Black Men & Women

As a Black Man that has struggled to find the right system and balance for my mental health & wellness challenges; I am acutely aware of the crisis facing black men when it comes to accessing equitable healthcare. In particular, systemic barriers and social determinants of health disproportionately impact black men, leading to significant disparities in health outcomes.

In my personal opinion the disparities lie a little deeper than what the fact-based evidence suggests from researchers at most prominent universities. Yes, we black men face significant barriers when it comes to accessing mental services, but we also pick and choose how we decide what makes the most sense when it comes to our mental health struggles and challenges.

A deep intuitive feeling arises when we are faced with seeking help from those we slightly distrust. A notion that has prevailed in the psyche of Black Men is this iconic legislation that was drafted in the black community about trusting “those who have oppressed up to heal us”.

What kind of sense does that make to let your enemy perform open-heart surgery on you? In the black psyche our wounds run deep, and you could only understand those sentiments by spending time with us.

When you think of the lack of health providers who carry the best interest for black men, this leaves many feeling isolated and without support, exacerbating existing mental health conditions and leading to a further decline in health outcomes.

What happens next is that we try to take preventive measures to assert our intellectual wherewithal to course correct our own situations. We are not privy to the notion that we are in need of professional help. We just realize that the help that we seek must come from a genuine place of non-biased racial overtones.

Unfortunately, the challenges facing black men in accessing equitable healthcare are not limited to mental health. Across the board, black men experience lower life expectancy and higher rates of chronic illness compared to their white counterparts. This is due in part to a lack of access to preventative care and early intervention, as well as lower-quality healthcare services when care is accessed.

As a Black man I am not too proud to sit on a Therapy couch and shed a few tears; or take the necessary health measures and spiritual practices to lead a more productive life of contribution. And yet the path towards this reality is often steeper and more expansive than one knows.

Recently, I was at work and had one of my co-workers lose his step daughter in whom he had raised since she was 3 months.

He explained to me that she had been in and out of the hospital due to mental health issues and struggles with her diet. He had just talked to her days prior to her passing about leaving guys and drugs alone. He explained the conversation was out of love minus the negative vitriol that she was used to in her mom’s household.

In addition, he broke down how his daughter’s mother struggled with drugs and alcohol addiction as well. I couldn’t help but to think about therapy, counseling, education, support, and community while I was at work discussing his loss. She was just 22.

What was apparent immediately was the lack of options available to them. I am not sure if his daughter had access to care through their insurance, or what wasn’t present given generations of mental health issues in their family and black community as a whole.

The entire conversation shifted towards therapy and the importance of getting the mother of his children help before she goes down the same road. No parent wants to lose a child and yet the consequences of equitable access to healthcare becomes death.

For many African Americans the challenges of accessing equitable healthcare are compounded by a lack of resources and a limited social network. Many African-Americans do not have access to the same level of financial and social support as many of their white peers, which can often leave them feeling isolated and without options.

My co-worker’s daughter may have felt like she didn’t have no other option but to consume heavy amounts of drugs; in order to feel better about what she wasn’t able to articulate. In addition, she was probably frustrated by the lack of attention paid to her concerns and felt that her health was not a priority for the healthcare system.

I am acutely aware of the need for systemic change and will not blame everybody but the black community as a whole for our own sustainability. We need to address the root causes of healthcare disparities, including systemic racism, poverty, and a lack of access to resources. This will require a multi-faceted approach, including changes to healthcare policy, investments in education and outreach, and increased attention to the social determinants of health.

One key solution to addressing healthcare disparities is increasing access to culturally competent care providers. This includes increasing the number of black healthcare providers and investing in training programs that emphasize cultural humility and understanding. It also means building trust with communities of color and creating healthcare environments that are welcoming and inclusive.

Another solution is investing in social programs that address the root causes of healthcare disparities. This could include programs that increase access to healthy food, affordable housing, and quality education. By addressing the social determinants of health, we can improve health outcomes for black men and other marginalized communities.

Ultimately, addressing healthcare disparities will require a concerted effort from all stakeholders, including policymakers, healthcare providers, and community advocates. We need to recognize the systemic barriers that prevent black men & women from accessing equitable healthcare and work together to create a more just and equitable healthcare system.

