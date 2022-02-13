Get Daily Email
Home / Featured Content / Equity Residential Named to Newsweek’s 2022 List of America’s Most Responsible Companies

Equity Residential Named to Newsweek’s 2022 List of America’s Most Responsible Companies

by Leave a Comment

 

By EQUITY RESIDENTIAL

CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Equity Residential (NYSE: EQR), a recognized leader on environmental, social and governance (ESG) issues, today announced that the Company has been named one of America’s Most Responsible Companies for 2022 by Newsweek.

“Our purpose at Equity Residential is to create communities where people thrive and our commitment to ESG issues is at the core of that purpose.”

“We are pleased to again receive this recognition from Newsweek for our continued efforts to enhance and promote corporate responsibility at Equity Residential,” said Mark J. Parrell, Equity Residential’s President and CEO. “Our purpose at Equity Residential is to create communities where people thrive and our commitment to ESG issues is at the core of that purpose.”

The companies on the Newsweek America’s Most Responsible Companies list are chosen from the top 2,000 companies in the U.S. based on total revenues. Selections are then based on information on company performance on certain key performance indicators regarding ESG issues as disclosed in company published Corporate Social Responsibility reports.

Equity Residential was also recently named the Gold Nareit 2021 Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) award recipient. More information on Equity Residential’s ESG activities can be found in the Company’s 2021 ESG Report.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 310 properties consisting of 80,353 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, D.C., Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft. Worth and Austin. For more information on Equity Residential, please visit our website at www.equityapartments.com.

Contacts

Marty McKenna (312) 928-1901
[email protected]

Previously Published on businesswire.com

Photo credit: iStockPhoto.com

 

About Business Wire

Business Wire, a Berkshire Hathaway company, is the global leader in press release distribution and regulatory disclosure. Investor relations, public relations, public policy and marketing professionals rely on Busine---ss Wire for secure and accurate distribution of market-moving news and multimedia. Founded in 1961, Business Wire is a trusted source for news organizations, journalists, investment professionals and regulatory authorities, delivering news directly into editorial systems and leading online news sources via its multi-patented NX Network. Business Wire has 16 newsrooms worldwide to meet the needs of communications professionals and news media.

