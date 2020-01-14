Dr. Vibe speaks with is a Holistic Sex Coach who specializes in helping men heal erectile dysfunction and premature ejaculation without using pills

Shari has taken the mystery out of Erectile Dysfunction (ED) and developed a new holistic approach to men’s sexual health and performance. Her BE FIRM: ED Blueprint (TM) is a drug-free solution to end the struggle with Erectile Dysfunction. She also has a program to end premature ejaculation called the TAKE CONTROL TRAINING (TM) to master ejaculatory control and be multi-orgasmic.

Borrowing from Shari’s expertise as a registered nurse, practitioner of the five elements of Chinese Medicine, and Mastery of Tantra. The BE FIRM: ED Blueprint and TAKE CONTROL TRAINING are a blend of traditional Western medicine and Eastern healing practices which provides a grounded, accessible and holistic approach.

Recently, Dr. Vibe spoke with Ms. James about Erectile Dysfunction And Alternative Treatment Methods Of Treating Erectile Dysfunction.

During their conversation, Ms. James talked about:

– How she began being a sexual healer and memories from the early days

– Some of the untruths regarding erectile dysfunction and premature ejaculation

– Handling men who want to get into a relationship with her

– The changes she has seen in men’s behaviour since the #MeToo movement

– About how porn steals a man’s and boy’s innocence

– The relationship between masturbation and premature ejaculation

– Growing her client base despite not being able to advertise her business in a normal way

– Her service being different from what pharmaceutical companies offer

– Some of the potential chronic side effects for men who take the medication Viagra to cure erectile dysfunction

– The stigma about erectile dysfunction and premature ejaculation still existing and why

