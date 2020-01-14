Get Daily Email
Erectile Dysfunction and Alternative Treatment Methods of Treating Erectile Dysfunction

Erectile Dysfunction and Alternative Treatment Methods of Treating Erectile Dysfunction

Dr. Vibe speaks with Shari James, a Holistic Sex Coach who specializes in helping men heal erectile dysfunction and premature ejaculation without using pills.

by Leave a Comment

Dr. Vibe speaks with is a Holistic Sex Coach who specializes in helping men heal erectile dysfunction and premature ejaculation without using pills

Shari James RN is a Holistic Sex Coach who specializes in helping men heal erectile dysfunction and premature ejaculation without using pills.

Shari has taken the mystery out of Erectile Dysfunction (ED) and developed a new holistic approach to men’s sexual health and performance. Her BE FIRM: ED Blueprint (TM) is a drug-free solution to end the struggle with Erectile Dysfunction. She also has a program to end premature ejaculation called the TAKE CONTROL TRAINING (TM) to master ejaculatory control and be multi-orgasmic.

Borrowing from Shari’s expertise as a registered nurse, practitioner of the five elements of Chinese Medicine, and Mastery of Tantra. The BE FIRM: ED Blueprint and TAKE CONTROL TRAINING are a blend of traditional Western medicine and Eastern healing practices which provides a grounded, accessible and holistic approach.

Recently, Dr. Vibe spoke with Ms. James about Erectile Dysfunction And Alternative Treatment Methods Of Treating Erectile Dysfunction.

During their conversation, Ms. James talked about:

– How she began being a sexual healer and memories from the early days
– Some of the untruths regarding erectile dysfunction and premature ejaculation
– Handling men who want to get into a relationship with her
– The changes she has seen in men’s behaviour since the #MeToo movement
– About how porn steals a man’s and boy’s innocence
– The relationship between masturbation and premature ejaculation
– Growing her client base despite not being able to advertise her business in a normal way
– Her service being different from what pharmaceutical companies offer
– Some of the potential chronic side effects for men who take the medication Viagra to cure erectile dysfunction
– The stigma about erectile dysfunction and premature ejaculation still existing and why

Stock photo ID:1128684591

About Dr. Vibe

Dr. Vibe 'demolishing the digital divide and raising the level of consciousness', The Prime Minister of Pertinent Information, Connector, Producer and Host of the award winning The Dr. Vibe Show™ - The Home Of Epic Conversations™, Digital Curator, Digital Publisher. Dr. Vibe received the 2018 Canadian Ethnic Media Association's "Innovation Award". Follow Dr. Vibe on Twitter @DrVibeShow and check him out on thedrvibeshow.com.

