Home / Featured Content / Even During COVID-19 Recession, Temporary Assistance Does Little to Reduce Child Poverty

Even During COVID-19 Recession, Temporary Assistance Does Little to Reduce Child Poverty

TANF ranked ninth out of the 13 programs in reducing child poverty.

By ALGERNON AUSTIN

Many people in the United States might assume that the Temporary Assistance to Needy Families (TANF) program — the program created after “welfare reform” — would be an important tool to assist needy families during the COVID-19 recession. The latest analysis from the Census Bureau shows that TANF has failed once again to provide much help to the impoverished during a recession. This fact is best illustrated by examining TANF’s impact on child poverty last year.

The Census Bureau examined the impact of 13 programs on reducing child poverty during 2020. Of the 13 programs, TANF was among the weakest at reducing child poverty. (See Figure.) The Supplement Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) was more than five times as effective as TANF in reducing child poverty. Unemployment Insurance was nearly seven times as effective.

 

TANF ranked ninth out of the 13 programs in reducing child poverty. But one could argue that even this low rank was inflated by one position. Normally the National School Lunch Program (NSLP) is more effective at reducing child poverty than TANF. For example, in 2019, the NSLP was nearly four times as effective in reducing child poverty as TANF. Because schools were closed for at least part of 2020, the NSLP was weaker than normal, and it was slightly less effective than TANF.

The failure of TANF to address the needs of poor families shows that we need strong federal programs to help needy families. Too many state governments have abdicated their responsibility to craft a TANF program that works to keep children out of poverty. It is worth quoting CEPR Senior Policy Fellow Shawn Fremstad: “TANF is a failed experiment. It’s time to repeal and replace it with a real and effective social security program.”

This post was previously published on cepr.net.

***

Photo credit: iStockPhoto.com

About Center for Economic and Policy Research

The Center for Economic and Policy Research (CEPR) was established in 1999 to promote democratic debate on the most important economic and social issues that affect people’s lives. In order for citizens to effectively exercise their voices in a democracy, they should be informed about the problems and choices that they face. CEPR is committed to presenting issues in an accurate and understandable manner, so that the public is better prepared to choose among the various policy options.

