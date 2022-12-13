Even the Most Beautiful Woman in Her Most Feminine Essence Has Boundaries

There’s a saying, “When the flower blooms, the bees come uninvited.” It’s a metaphor for when someone is living at their fullest potential, everyone notices and they’ll attract all kinds of people — both good and bad.

For women, this can be especially challenging because if we understand what it means to be in our feminine flow, it reveals that we are “open to receiving.” We see this even in the most biological terms, when a male and female have sex, the man deposits semen into the woman who receives it for conception.

And there we have it! Men are yang energy and women are yin energy!

But, as a woman lovingly receives blessings from all around her on a good day, a good season, or even a good year, there will be predators who notice her sweet vulnerability or optimistic naivete and will either consciously or unconsciously take advantage of her during their hunt to win her over and/or possess her.

This is where it gets interesting…

Knowing that not all men have good intentions, some women have made it a habit of keeping their guard up for self-protection. And yet, we often hear that men are turned off by a woman who is “closed off” or not in her “feminine flow,” hardly taking into account that she just doesn’t want to make it too easy for any silver-tongued snake to charm his way into her orbit — whether he’s obsessively abusive or slightly annoying.

As recorded throughout history, men have been known to be “hunters” who love “the chase.” That’s fine. We get it. We can’t change the nature of a Lion or Tiger, nor should we. But this is why women who have strong boundaries shouldn’t necessarily be misjudged as bitchy, masculine, or insensitive. Perhaps, she’s just being mindful of not inviting the wrong person in.

In a perfect world, a woman can be relaxed, open, warm, inviting, and vulnerable on any given day, in any environment. But unfortunately, too many of us have either known a woman personally, have been that woman ourselves, or have heard of a woman (through news stories) who have been raped, assaulted, stalked, or manipulated — in the most extreme cases. However, in less threatening situations, we’ve still witnessed how certain male egos tend to believe that if he pursues a specific woman just enough (with romantic gifts, attention, and invitations), she’ll eventually give in — as if she owes him. This is still dangerous because the “thrill of the chase” keeps him hunting a woman who may be genuinely disinterested which after a while will begin to feel like psychological abuse and/or manipulation.

LADIES, there’s a time to be open and flowy, and there’s a time to be still and observant.

Women are known to be intuitive, emotional, and creative. This is due to our “nurturing openness” which makes us more receptive to the natural flow of the universe. Think about it. If biologically we are designed to nurture a new life within a cycle of nine months, then, of course, there’s something parallel between us and the seasonal cycles of nature. However, within our openness, we sometimes unconsciously invite the wrong people in because of our natural friendliness. Don’t get me wrong, it’s a beautiful thing to be nurturing, loving, and happy. Who wouldn’t be attracted to someone who is so radiant? But as stated in the first paragraph of this piece, “When the flower blooms, the bees come uninvited.”

When I look back at my own life, I have to admit that there were times when I had given strangers access to me way too prematurely whether it was by giving my phone number too freely or accepting a strangers Facebook friend request. Of course, I didn’t think that some men would’ve turned out to be so persistently persuasive, but once they had access to me, it was harder to turn them away. It’s like once I had given someone an inch, they’d find a way to take a whole yard.

The good news is that finally, I learned (after repeated situations) that the key is not to open the door in the first place — not a crack, not even a peephole. I’ve been told that I’m “too nice,” “too forgiving,” “too this and too that.” But after some self-reflecting and research, I realized… “Oh, I get it, I’ve been in my feminine flow which is open, receptive, sensitive, inviting, spontaneous, etc.” I just didn’t realize how much more discerning I needed to be which requires… drum roll, please… the golden word: PATIENT.

Being patient allows one to discover someone else’s true colors without being fooled.

Listen, I’m not here to judge any human being as good or bad. There are reasons behind how and why a person develops into the type of person that they become. Yet, this isn’t about judging someone from the perspective of our own current wisdom and understanding; it’s about aligning ourselves with what resonates with our own sense of health and safety, and about disengaging with those things that don’t.

The only way that we can determine whether something is healthy for us or not, is to honestly… give it time. This is why we can’t just grant access to people so easily. As women, we are not being “closed off” just because we have a lock on our emotional and physical gate at the beginning of getting to know someone. We are not less “feminine” or less “flowy and fun” just because we’re reluctant to converse with every flirtatious smile or invitation. Have you ever experienced having a real stalker? Being in a domestic abusive relationship? Or being raped? It’s happened far too often, to way too many women. Hence, this is the reason why there’s endless information on the internet about detecting red flags early on, and so forth.

Don’t change your openness and light-hearted nature if you’ve had past experiences gone wrong. Just be more discerning.

Letting go of our past is one of the healthiest things we can do for our future. Yesterday is gone and we shouldn’t live there. It’ll only prevent us from experiencing a safer, more empowering, fun, and inspiring life! However, nothing we go through happens in vain. There are important lessons that we should take with us so that we can ensure a better future.

For example, I don’t walk around assuming that every single man is aggressively persistent and annoyingly disrespectful. There are millions of amazing men who vibrate on a healthy and loving frequency, and it would be a shame to miss out on opportunities to build friendships, relationships, and even business partnerships with healthy masculine men who can offer valuable experiences.

So, how do we know when to welcome an invitation or dismiss it? Ladies, this is when we should trust our intuition without a shadow of a doubt!

I can’t tell you how many times, I had a feeling that someone was being pushy from the beginning despite their warm smile and superficial charm. It’s like, instead of keeping my boundaries up because they rubbed me the wrong way, I kept the conversation going because I didn’t want to be rude by cutting it off too quickly — not even realizing at the time, how he was overstepping my boundaries by not listening to a word I was saying as he was more concerned with sealing the deal by any means necessary. Thus, a healthy conversation is a two-way street; not one-sided. And that was my first sign of a predator who was in his toxic masculinity.

But if you’re speaking to a man who is emotionally “present,” genuinely “listening” to what you’re saying and is also respecting your wishes without pushing his own agenda, then that sounds like someone who is balanced and fair. Of course, there will always be con artists who fake having a respectful conversation too, but that’s why I urge you to trust your intuition. If something about a person feels off, then trust that. You are not being a bitch for rejecting someone’s offer or shutting a conversation down faster than they’d like. It’s honestly ok to walk away.

However, if you have a good vibe about someone — go for it! Be open, be funny, be flirty, be sexy, and be spontaneous! These are all great qualities for connecting with someone in who you’re genuinely interested. Remember, healed people attract healed people. It’s the electromagnetic frequency that they’re riding on. Although, that doesn’t mean that opposites don’t attract too, which is actually a hermetic principle. There is a spiritual law that states, that everything at its core has a polarizing element such as black and white, man and woman, wet and dry, up and down, and so on and so forth. This is why sometimes even the healthiest people attract toxic partners, and having our boundaries up is necessary for our mental and emotional well-being. Furthermore, keeping our boundaries up can save us from experiencing energy leakages, misfortunes, and other nonsense that can all be prevented if we just keep our boundaries up. Lastly, a healthy man would expect nothing less from a healthy woman.

