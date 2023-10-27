Every Jerk You Meet Isn’t Necessarily MAGA or Racist; Sometimes They’re Just an A**Hole

I’ve reported earlier about my experiences living in Trump/DeSantis Country. Despite being bombarded with signs, bumper stickers, and flags, some of which are rather vulgar. Most people in a one-on-one setting are friendly. One place of solace has been in my neighborhood while walking my dog. People wave, smile and chat. I’d not had one negative experience while walking my dog until the other day.

Last week, my wife accompanied me on the walk, which overall is just over a mile. There’s a stretch we pass, which on the side we walk is all undeveloped with a sidewalk. There are single-family homes across the street. Several of the families have dogs that are always fenced in. The street separating us is relatively busy, with some drivers reaching up to 50 mph.

We were heading back when we noticed a large dog loose in the street. Our dog is a Dandie Dinmont Terrier mix and is relatively small. The dog in the street was a large pit bull but was still a ways away. My wife began searching the brush for a stick, but before much time passed, a man exited a garage and placed his dog on a leash. We continued walking, and he crossed to our side of the street and began approaching us.

The man was short, white, bald, muscular, shirtless, and heavily tattooed. None of those things necessarily mean anything, but at least one comes into play later. I had tightened the leash on our dog, but he seemed to be barely in control of his. It was pulling him towards us, and the owner didn’t appear dedicated to the prospect of keeping the dogs apart. We were now close enough to talk without shouting, and I asked if he minded keeping his dog away.

He said his dog was “just trying to be friendly” and acted as if we had no input in the situation. His dog might very well be friendly but was very aggressive and could maim/kill our dog with one snap.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

The next few minutes were bizarre. He insisted he and his dog “just wanted to be friends.” He gave his first name and was insulted that we didn’t immediately respond with ours. He suggested it wasn’t fair for us to have assumptions about his dog because it was different.” Somewhere in the conversation, I made the point that I have no friends that imposed themselves on me. He mentioned that I was twice the size he was.

I could interpret his words/actions in many ways, including that he wanted a physical altercation or that he was racist. I couldn’t imagine him approaching an elderly white woman in the same way or not respecting her wishes to control his dog and keep a distance.

We eventually went our separate ways, but now I’m thinking about this “neighbor” whose home I pass twice daily on my walk. I had never seen him before in over two years; was he now going to be a thing?

I decided to do a little research; I knew his first name and within a few houses of which one he came from. I went to the County Tax Assessor and pulled up the names of the owners on that street. One of the potential homes had an owner with the same first name. With a first and last name, I cross-checked Facebook and found someone with that name in my community that was much older than the man that confronted us. There was another man with the same name in nearby Flagler Beach who I recognized as my guy.

As I perused his page, I was looking for verification he might be a skinhead, racist, and/or MAGA member, and I will say I found no evidence of such. He’s definitely crazy and an asshole, but I found no evidence of any political affiliation at all or much interest in anyone but himself. He’s also a misogynistic zealot with a side of homophobia, so there’s that.

He has several pictures showing off his body to the point of partial nudity. He deems himself quite religious and has no problem calling others out as sinners. He is proud of his ability to withstand pain and that his “attack style” is all out. On the other hand, there are Black people included in his church photos. Nothing on his Facebook page says he’s a racist, just an asshole.

He appears to greatly love his sons, though there’s an ongoing dispute between him and his former sister-in-law about him keeping the boys from his ex-wife and that karma will be a bitch. I’ll share a few of his posts so you can judge for yourself.

“As a child I had low IQ.Teachers wanted to put me in a special class.Now I AM one of the smartest people I know.Here are some reasons why……..I USE the brain GOD gave me.Ive never given control of my mind over to another human.I associate with people who are smarter than me.I don’t defile my brain by sinning.” “When male leadership is weak,jezebel flourishes.Underlings must be kept in check.When the cats away,the mice will play!” “Ok,so,I just want to make sure I understand this correctly.You were born gay,and you want we to be proud of you? I was born straight,and I’m not proud of myself for it.Thats just the way I was created.Its not something I worked hard to achieve.” “I am not your unlucky, dad. I am not your limp dick husband. I am not your sucker boyfriend. I am not your dumb ass, big brother. I’m the guy with the biggest set of nuts on this planet. Standing in front of you, making you take responsibility. Holding you accountable. I can see right through your titts,your ass, your fake hair, and you’re lying mouth. What lives inside of you and what lives inside of me have been at war with each other for thousands of years. It’s nothing personal. It’s Kingdom business. You’re FATHER has been trying to save you. You will not allow it!” “When a female is not content to be inferior to a man.She uses a spirit called jezebel to gain superiority over the man.This will not work without the man’s approval.NOTICE,THE PROBLEM STARTS WITH THE MAN!he chooses to be someone’s BITCH!” “This country facilitates weakness.Elites love a weak mind.Your enemies love to see you defile yourself.YOU WILL BE ATTACKED.YOU WILL SUFFER.YOU WILL BE EATEN WHILE YOUR HEART STILL BEATS.YOU WILL FEEL REGRET,KNOWING,YOU DID IT TO YOURSELF!” “How do you handle a man who can’t be bought,bribed,barried,stopped,slowed,swayed,manipulated,intimidated,controled,dominated,.He won’t quit,give in,give up,surrender,submit,break,bend,fold.Hes got KING JESUS living inside.Hes employed by his FATHER.you don’t handle him. HE HANDLES YOU!!!!!!!!!!” “PAIN is how I better myself.HONESTY is how I move forward.I AM not in the mood for your bullshit.I won’t stand for your witchcraft!” “DOG…..man’s best friend! BITCHES…..man’s worst enemy!” “upci is infested with three demons…….. religion,jezebel,and ahab.” “The UPCI does not connect people to Jesus Christ. The. UPCI teaches people how to manipulate God. Like a newborn baby, you wine and cry throwing a fit to get what you want. GOD is such a nice guy that he wants a friendship with you on any level that you will allow. So like any parent, he gives you what you want. And 5 decades later, you are still at the maturity level of a newborn baby. No growth, no strength, no power. controlled by fear. Outsiders look at your results and they are unimpressed. They want nothing to do with your way of living. You may be a good starting point, at best? Ultimately, you are a misrepresentation of the kingdoms potential that it offers humanity. You are blessed , coddled and protected, and that’s all you care about. How can I get what I want from this Kingdom? How can I get this Kingdom to serve me? How can I get this Kingdom to make me a big shot in satan’s world? You’re a bunch of religious assholes and bitches.SHAME ON YOU.modern day pharisees!” “I AM a strait male,single parent,and proud dad celebrating GODS creation on fathers day, during pride month.I AM getting younger every day and I AM just BARELY getting started”

All of these posts are from my wannabe friend and, except for the last one, have come within the past four days. Almost nobody responds to his posts except his ex-sister-in-law, and she isn’t on his side. I suspect this person really could use some friends in his life, but I’m not the one. Hopefully, this story won’t be continued. We will see!

—

This post was previously published on Unpopular Opinions.

***

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.

A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.

A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community.

Register New Account

Log in if you wish to renew an existing subscription. Username Email First Name Last Name Password Password Again Choose your subscription level Yearly - $50.00 - 1 Year

Monthly - $6.99 - 1 Month Credit / Debit Card PayPal Choose Your Payment Method Auto Renew Subscribe to The Good Men Project Daily Newsletter our Terms of Service which can be found here.





Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

—

Photo credit: Unsplash