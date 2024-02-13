Every Leader Must Learn How to Be a People Artist

What Is People Artistry?

Famously said by David Zinger:

“People artists draw out the best in themselves and others to create a workplace canvas of excellence for the benefit of all.”

Becoming a People Artist means recognizing, appreciating, and engaging with others in a meaningful way. It’s about seeing people, drawing them into your work or organization, and making them visible. But why should we embrace People Artistry?

In the workplace, many people feel invisible or unnoticed. We all have a desire to be seen and valued, just like that child in us who wants to be noticed. By becoming a People Artist, we can fulfill this need and create a more inclusive and engaging environment for everyone.

How Can You Become A People Artist?

It starts with noticing, truly observing and connecting with others. Just like an artist notices details and envisions possibilities, we should do the same. Take the time to pause and see the people around you. Notice their unique qualities, strengths, and contributions.

For example, imagine you have a co-worker named Bob. Instead of seeing Bob as you always have, take a moment to notice the little things about him that you may have overlooked before.

Maybe Bob has a passion for photography or a knack for problem-solving. By bringing awareness to others, you can establish a deeper connection and make them feel valued.

But it doesn’t stop at noticing. Engaging in meaningful conversations is another crucial aspect of People Artistry. Use the conversation as your canvas to draw out the other person, to show them that they matter and are important to you.

When someone enters your office, give them your undivided attention. Put aside distractions like phones or screens, and truly listen to what they have to say.

For example, imagine a colleague coming into your office seeking advice. Instead of multitasking or half-heartedly listening, give them your complete attention. By doing so, you demonstrate that they are special and valued.

Becoming a People Artist is not something reserved for a select few. It’s a skill that anyone can develop. It’s about bringing yourself fully to your work, extending yourself to others, and bringing out the best in them and the organization as a whole. It’s a practice, an expression, and a way of being that can be cultivated over time.

What Is The People Artistry Palette?

As an artist, you have a palette of People Artistry tools at your disposal. This palette represents the basics you can always rely on when working with others.

The core purpose of these tools is to bring out the best in people. The first ring around the core represents five essential aspects: heart, ears, eyes, lips, and hands. These symbolize how important People Artistry is, and it’s always within reach, as close as your heart, head, and hands.

The second ring indicates the function of each tool:

1. The heart cares.

2. The ears listen.

3. The eyes see.

4. The lips talk.

5. The hands give.

What holds these tools together is conversation. Engaging fully with others is essential to becoming a People Artist. Conversation involves caring, listening, seeing, talking, and giving. Initial interviews can quickly transform into engaging conversations.

Vincent Miholic, an Organization Learning and Development Specialist, describes artistry as an ongoing process that requires risk-taking, initiative, perseverance, acquired practices, focus, and a pursuit of excellence.

The outer ring of the People Artistry Palette is based on five scientifically validated domains from Distance Learning: Praiseworthy Actions, Acknowledging Intent, Recognition Talking, Appreciative Listening, and Rewarding Giving. These domains emphasize the importance and impact of recognition on performance and engagement.

Just like a painter improves with each new canvas, People Artistry is something you become better at with experience. Every interaction reflects the cumulative lessons and skills gained from previous experiences.

2 Questions Every Leader Should Ask Themselves

In a world where curiosity is the engine of progress, the power of asking the right questions cannot be overstated. The time to start asking better questions is now.

Inspired by David Zinger, below are two questions you need to think about when you are seeking to become a People Artist.

Who brought out the best in you at work or home? Write about how they did this and how you can incorporate this into your own People Artistry. What stories or experiences in your work or workplace stand out as good examples of People Artistry? What can you learn from those stories?

…

