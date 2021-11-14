Every One of Us Are in Relationships — Many of Them

You are in many relationships.

Yes, you read that right. And no, I don’t necessarily mean romantic relationships.

I assume that when most people think of the term “relationship,” their initial thoughts might be of romantic or perhaps other interpersonal relationships, such as those with family and friends. And while those are certainly significant, I think we should remember that there are many other connections or “relationships” we have to everyone and everything else in our lives.

There are many relationships that we have which we are not even aware of or might have not yet acknowledged. And yes, I do believe that every one of them has an impact on shaping who we are as people and how we interact with the world.

. . .

What are relationships?

It’s useful for us to recognize and understand the different relationships we have in our lives. In order to do so, we first need to answer this question: What is a relationship?

By definition (according to the New Oxford American Dictionary), the term “relationship” means ‘the way in which two or more concepts, objects, or people are connected, or the state of being connected.’ There are some other definitions out there, but that one is basically what it all encompasses.

The important thing to note from that is the word “connected.” Well, now another question pops up: What does it mean to be connected? In this case, I guess it’s safe to say that to be “connected” is when things are associated with each other or linked in some way or another.

Having a “connection” is an essential part of, and basically the defining factor of, having a relationship.

And, again, there are many types of relationships. Interpersonal relationships involve social associations or affiliations between people, including:

Friendships

Romantic relationships

Family relationships

Professional relationships.

And — if we follow the dictionary definition of what a “relationship” is — we also have relationships that are not interpersonal. These are the less obvious ones that a lot of us tend to forget or don’t realize.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

This can get a little complicated, but let’s take music as an example:

We listen to music created by musicians — I personally listen to a lot of rock music. One of my favorite bands is Red Hot Chili Peppers. I’m a fan of them and their work. Technically, this would mean that I have a relationship with them — as musicians/artists — or at least with their work. They make music for others to listen to, and I am one of their listeners/audience. There is a connection that I have to their music, thus forming a musician-audience relationship.

Both parties don’t need to personally know one another in order for there to be a relationship. The members of RHCP don’t know who I am or that I even exist —or at least not that I’m aware of. (But hey, if Anthony Kiedis is reading this right now, then lemme know and I’ll take back what I wrote.)

We can take this idea of what constitutes a “relationship” to another level: perhaps we can form relationships with fictional characters or concepts.

If you watch a TV show or movie, you’re following along as the story of these characters unfold, all while getting to learn more about them. It can all be fiction, yet it’s still very easy to become invested in them. As a result, it’s likely that these fictitious characters and plots have had an impact on you — whether it’s on the way you think, act, or how you feel.

These character and stories are not real, they are concepts made by their creators. Nonetheless, there is a connection that you have to them — a relationship.

. . .

Why do we have relationships?

It’s needless to say that all of us have — and are bound to have — connections to other people, objects or ideas. But why is this?

Why do we have these relationships?

Social distancing during the pandemic has negatively affected peoples mental health. This is because — and you probably heard this before, but it’s an important fact — humans are social animals. During our hunting days, forming social connections and relationships with other people was how our ancestors survived from predators and other dangerous situations.

Not only that, but social connections have shown to be important for our mental wellbeing. According to the Canadian Mental Health Association, among many other sources, it’s shown that social relationships can:

Lower anxiety and depression

Help with emotional regulation, and

Lead to higher self-esteem and empathy.

In addition to mental health benefits, social connections can even affect our physical health by improving our immune systems.

So, it’s pretty clear that seeking social relationships, of any form, has become an inherent part of being human.

But what about relationships with non-human entities — like other animals, objects, or concepts? Why do we form these types of relationships?

I’ll admit that there is a lot to uncover, and I won’t go too much into it here (maybe I can do a more in-depth exploration about this topic in another article). However, I think another way we can approach this question (in regards to non-human entities) is through asking what happens when we are deprived of these relationships. Or, in other words: What happens when we are in complete isolation?

. . .

What happens when we are placed in isolation?

Not all relationships — regardless of with who or with what — are good for us. But I do believe that having any relationships, even if some cannot necessarily be considered beneficial, is better than having none at all.

Sure, we could get into the debate of how it’s impossible to have no relationships at all because — it can be argued that — we will naturally form a connection with our surroundings, whether it’s voluntary or not.

But let’s say that we create an environment that eliminates as many potential sources of relationships, or connections, as possible. What would happen then?

What got me thinking a lot about this is because of a YouTube series I watched called Mind Field. It’s a show created and hosted by Michael Stevens, also known as Vsauce on YouTube. He explores many intriguing aspects to human behavior and psychology.

In particular, the episode that inspired me was the first episode from season 1, titled “Isolation”. Michael Stevens actually places himself in a soundproof isolation pod, which creates the conditions for extreme isolation. All he had was basically a mattress, a sink, a toilet, and food supply (all in really plain containers). Everything in the room was plain white, even the clothes he wore, with no other colors or visual contrast. He lived in this pod for three days, without any sense of time (as the light in the room would always be on) and no contact with any other person or living organism, for that matter.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

In short, what they found was that he initially became quite restless and was trying to find ways to keep himself busy — like by counting numbers or doing physical exercises. But by the third day, his entire appearance and behavior has changed. He seemed very lethargic and just looked depressed, overall.

People need mental stimulation. At the beginning, Michael was trying to cope by creating any sort of stimulation for his brain, but eventually it just wasn’t enough. It became miserable for him.

And there are many studies showing that when there is sensory deprivation for a long period of time, people begin to have hallucinations in order to fill in that void, or the lack of stimulation.

In a way, the relationships we form with other living things, objects, or even certain ideas — these relationships provide stimulation for us and for our brains. When Michael was in the isolation pod, he had no one to talk to, nothing much to do, no sense of time, and nothing new for his senses. He basically had nothing to form a relationship with, and that ultimately led to his worsened mental state after living in such conditions.

We can also relate this back to when most of us needed to — and still need to, for many people — quarantine and practice social distancing. Personally, I was able to make it through that period of time (when I literally didn’t take a step out of my house for several months) was because I always kept myself busy doing something.

I’m not a very social person to begin with, so I guess that did make it a bit easier for me. But the fact that I was working on and focused on many different things at home was crucial for my mental health. I was still having classes online for school, which meant I also had homework and assignments to do. I found other ways as well, such as writing stories and articles, which took up a lot of my time. I was mentally stimulated through forming this sort of relationship with my work, and that helped me a lot with preventing boredom.

So, not only do we have relationships because we are social creatures and don’t want to feel lonely, but it also stems from the fact that our brains need stimulation.

. . .

Why should you care?

This all brings us to this big question: Why should you care about your relationships?

Why should you care about everything I’ve mentioned above? In my opinion, if anything, the main reason why we should all care about understanding our relationships a bit more is because our relationships give us a sense of purpose. They give us something to do, something to feel, and something to think about.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Not that we need to have an absolute purpose in life, but I know that a lot of people believe that they do have a purpose or are actively trying to figure out what their’s is.

In most cases, The ways we interact with others and the world around us, or the relationships we form, and the purpose they provide us determines what we do with ourselves and who we become as people.

Most things are out of our control. But by educating ourselves and having a better understanding about our relationships, we can give ourselves a little more control — and power — over our lives.

. . .

Sources:

—

This post was previously published on Hello, Love.

***

You Might Also Like These From The Good Men Project

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.

A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.

A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.

A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community.

Register New Account

Log in if you wish to renew an existing subscription. Username Email First Name Last Name Password Password Again Choose your subscription level Yearly - $50.00 - 1 Year

Monthly - $6.99 - 1 Month Credit / Debit Card PayPal Choose Your Payment Method Auto Renew Subscribe to The Good Men Project Daily Newsletter our Terms of Service which can be found here.



Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

—

Photo credit: Unsplash