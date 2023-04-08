Everyone Has a *Job* in Their Friendships

I wish I could say I was an expert in friendships.

Unfortunately, I’m a regular old person who has an unusually high number of ex-friends.

Though I don’t consider one’s Facebook count as an accurate measure of friendships, it is an indicator of how much people come and go from your life.

Some years ago I had over six hundred, all of who I knew quite well and would happily stop on the street to engage with.

Now, I have one hundred and one. The one fluctuates depending on how often my friend JB activates and deactivates his account.

Sometimes I’ve wondered why they’ve disappeared from life. But those moments of contemplation don’t last long because I know, inside out, the reasoning.

One of many reasons is the job I had in their lives. For many, I was their intimacy coach, the sex guru. If you had any issues, an inquiry about between-the-sheets loving, you came to me.

And I obliged because it was my job. I knew it was my role, what I could offer them. That was until my role became redundant and I quit, all at the same time.

You see, everyone has a job in their friends’ lives.

Do you know what yours is?

Admitting to the job is an uphill climb

There’s a genuinely romantic aspect to friendships; how we bond over shared experiences, how we treasure each other, and the way our friends recognise a kindred spirit in us.

It’s the stuff of fairytales.

And there is the bleak, cold reality. When we’re talking about the job we have in our friendships, it’s far from romantic.

What people don’t like to admit, for fear of breaking this romantic, rose-coloured glasses moment, is everyone has a job. We all have our roles within the friendship, within multiple friendships.

And it’s always something that makes us useful to the other person.

It’s what people get out of being friends with you. It’s the value you bring to their lives.

Admitting there is a value you bring, more so than simply being a friend, is hard to admit.

I know firsthand how long it took me a long time to realise what exactly made me valuable to my friends, and dispensable when the time came. It’s unpleasant to view yourself as a commodity rather than a person.

Yet, when you think about the friendships in your life, you view them this way, if only in brief moments.

You have one friend who is good in a crisis. Or someone you know will help you move house when you ask them. Or that good-time friend who will show up to any soiree you’re throwing.

If other people have a job in your life, then you have one in theirs. It can’t be more complicated than that.

How your friendship job begins

Let’s get rid of all the silly cliches; we all know you didn’t apply for this job after reading an ad on a job site for friends. We know you didn’t interview in the formal sense, nor did you submit your resume.

But, in a weird way, you kind of did, though. I didn’t think I was applying to be some intimacy coach, but when you find yourself showing people what you can offer, it’s almost like you’re in a job interview.

You see, with the friends I met at school, sex wasn’t discussed. Sure, someone mentioned it once or twice. But this was usually followed by unapproving stares or embarrassed giggles. That’s what a private school, catholic educated upbringing will do you.

I used to find their reactions strange. I grew up the same as them, with identical education, and yet didn’t share their bashful attitude.

I didn’t think there was much to feel embarrassed about, considering how normal sex was.

And no, I never thought; here is my chance to change their mindset or break the status quo. But I do remember consciously deciding to quit playing into this conservative mindset and start talking about sex.

As I talked more about physical intimacy in this open, unjudgemental way, my friends warmed to the idea of this being normal.

Their embarrassment subsided, and the conversation opened. But at that stage, most of them weren’t having regular sex.

Or at all.

Thanks to my fearless attitude towards talking about sex, my friends started assuming I knew everything about it.

Was I knowledgeable about the topic? Sure.

An expert? No, not at all.

But being willing to talk about it changed everyone’s perception of me. And the fact I knew more than them didn’t hurt, either.

How everyone becomes their job

When you find the friends in your life begin identifying with what you can offer them, they tell you in their own weird way.

They don’t hand you a payslip, name badge and parking spot, saying you’ve got the job. But they have these ways of cementing your position in their life.

And as that happens, you either lean into the job or you push back.

For me, I leaned it.

The moment came for me when I received my first thanks. “You make it ok to talk about,” said my ex-best friend Julie, after she sought advice about sleeping with her boyfriend for the first time.

“I felt like I had a trustworthy friend I could talk to.”

I became fixated on the word ‘trust’. Because with female friends, trust is fickle. And when they trust you, it means you’ve got the job.

Female judgement has always been a concept I’ve wrestled with. As I made friends, I learned how scathing the female world was. Every little thing you said and did came under scrutiny, and it was possible to commit sins with one tiny misstep.

It’s why when one of my girlfriends started talking about their sex lives, I listened intently and gave them my trust. And I responded with as much consideration as I could give.

I didn’t think it was too much to do for my friends. But from their reactions, it was an undervalued behaviour. And that made my role even more clear. I was their sounding board for sex.

How you end up being the same job to many…

I doubt anyone would say every friendship they have is equal. It’s impossible for that to be the case either. How do you divide your time, efforts, concentration and commitment between people?

I’m exhausted just contemplating it.

But I never realised you could have the same job for different friendships.

For some, you end up falling into the same conversations, habits and interactions with everyone you met. Before you know it, a lifelong friend is giving a speech about you, and everyone is nodding in agreeance.

Yes, you are the reliable one. Or yes, you are always the one who shows up with a casserole when times are tough.

You live that job.

And with every new person I met, I would eventually engage in the trusted conversation of sex. Though it wasn’t my opening line, I felt my identity centred on this job I had with other people.

When the opportunity arose, I showed I could be the intimacy guru with these new people. Some warmed to the idea, others didn’t. You win some, you lose some.

…Until it’s time to quit

Sometimes you can’t keep your job forever. Like when you want to change careers, you want to change your position in your friendships.

Sometimes you have to change your role for your own situation has changed. Friends of mine who were definitely good-time friends couldn’t fulfil their jobs once they became parents. They changed their job, so to speak, and the friendships have continued.

Yet, there are sometimes you outgrow your role because it no longer suits your ethos. You don’t want to be known as the person who always helps move house, for example. You want your weekends back.

When you start this transition, pushback is inevitable. People aren’t going to like it when you change and they can’t rely on you for what you provided to them.

I’ve lost friends because they didn’t like how I wanted to live my life in a different way. I called it growing up, maturing, human. But as we become creatures of habit, being human only suits people when it’s right for them.

And then sometimes you’re made redundant from your job. I loved my job, but my friends didn’t need their intimacy coach anymore.

They didn’t need a person to liberate the conversation of sex or a person to live vicariously through. They had a thriving sex life and didn’t need the training wheels I provided them.

I accepted the resignation with grace.

Yet, I didn’t acknowledge changing jobs would mean losing friendships. Once again, being human proved to be a challenging endeavour.

Have you got any clue what your job is?

I understand it might seem impossible to know what your job is. I consider myself quite lucky that my friends pointed it out to me, in their roundabout way.

And I was lucky enough to have them leave me, too.

Despite immense amounts of heartache and pain, I can’t deny how this job discovery has provided me with a wonderful education in friendship.

I understand firsthand how the swings and roundabouts of human interaction go.

From my job, I appreciate we have value. And I appreciate we don’t.

I can’t tell you what your job is, we’re not good enough friends yet.

By I’m guessing deep down you know what it is. You know the ways in which your friends rely on you or don’t. You know the ways in which your friends call on you, or when they purposefully leave you out.

And you know what value you bring to the people around you.

No one is saying you have to like your role or change it. But knowing what your job is, and how this works in reality, helps you understand why people walk in and out of your life. And why you do the same to them.

Now you know, there’s no doubt you will have stronger and more meaningful friendships with people.

I know I do.

