In the summer of 2022, a woman walked into a courtroom in Fairfax, Virginia, with everything.
Recordings. Photographs. Medical records. Text messages. A timeline assembled with the precision of someone who had learned, somewhere inside her marriage, that her account of events would always need a receipt attached to it. She had prepared for every objection. She had anticipated every counterargument. She had done what women who need to be believed always do — she had built the case so thoroughly, so completely, that surely, this time, it could not be dismissed.
The trial lasted six weeks. The world watched every minute of it.
And I want to ask you something about that trial — not about the verdict, not about who was right or what really happened inside that marriage — but about the need that put her in that room in the first place.
Because Amber Heard did not walk into that courtroom only to win a legal case. She walked in, I think, for the same reason every woman who has ever been hurt by someone who refuses to acknowledge it eventually reaches for the biggest stage available to her: she needed him to feel it. In front of everyone. On the record. Undeniably and finally and in a way he could not walk back.
I want us to understand that need before we judge it. Because it is one of the most human needs there is.
When someone hurts you and then acts as though nothing happened, something in you does not rest. It cannot rest. It was not designed to rest.
Think about what it actually means to be wronged by someone who will not acknowledge the wrong. The damage is not only the original hurt — the original hurt, at least, is real in a way you can feel. The damage is the layer that comes after: the slow, corrosive uncertainty about your own perception. The way his calm denial of what you experienced starts, over time, to compete with your own memory of it. The way you begin to carry not only the wound but also the case for the wound’s existence — defending it, privately, inside your own head, against an opponent who is not even in the room anymore.
That is what Amber Heard was carrying into that courtroom. Not just her account of what had happened. But years of having that account questioned, minimised, reframed, and denied — until the only way she could imagine settling it was to bring it somewhere that had the legal authority to confirm it.
Now here is the thing I want you to really sit with.
She brought everything. She had prepared everything. And she still walked out holding exactly what she had walked in with: her account of what had happened, and a world that had already made up its mind.
I am not saying she was wrong to try. I am not saying the outcome was just. I am saying that the courtroom — the biggest, most public, most evidentially rigorous courtroom available — could not give her the one thing she actually needed. Because the one thing she actually needed was never a verdict.
It was the moment he looked at her and said: I know what I did. I know what it cost you. It was real.
That moment was never on the table. Not in any courtroom. Not in any confrontation. Not in any version of events where he remained who he was.
And this is the thing nobody tells you when you are rehearsing your own version of that courtroom — smaller scale, no cameras, just you and the argument you have been building and refining and sharpening for months — at midnight, in the kitchen, in the shower, on the commute, in every quiet moment that his absence has somehow failed to make quiet:
The confirmation you are searching for is not inside him. It has never been inside him. You have simply made him the only person who is allowed to give it to you.
And that — not the original hurt, not even the years of it — is the thing that is keeping you in the room with someone who has already left.
If you searched for the title of this article, here is what you will walk away with instead:
Why the need to make him feel guilty is not a flaw — it is the most precise signal your body knows how to send
What that need is actually pointing at — and why he is the wrong address for it
What happens when you stop waiting for his confirmation and become your own
The only thing that actually closes this — and why it has always been inside you, not inside him
The Need Is Not the Problem. The Address Is.
Let us understand what you are actually feeling before we talk about what to do with it.
The need to make him feel guilty is not pettiness. It is not an inability to move on. It is not proof that you are still in love with him, or that you are too emotional to handle things cleanly, or that you are — as he may have suggested at some point, with great gentleness — someone who holds on too long.
It is a signal. One of the most intelligent signals your nervous system knows how to send.
Because what that need is actually telling you is this: something happened that was not acknowledged. Something real was done to you, and the person who did it has continued moving through his life as though it did not happen — as though you did not happen — and some part of you, the part that was built to detect injustice before the conscious mind has processed it, is still standing at the door of that unacknowledged thing, unable to leave until someone confirms that it was real.
That is not irrational. That is, in fact, one of the most rational responses a person can have to being wronged by someone who will not acknowledge the wrong.
The problem is not the need. The problem is the address. You have sent the need to him — the person least equipped, least willing, and most structurally motivated to deny it. And you are waiting at his door for a delivery he was never going to make.
What You Are Really Waiting For
Here is the thing that nobody names clearly enough.
The fantasy of making him feel guilty is not really about punishment. It is not even really about him. It is about proof.
If he feels it — if he finally shows the guilt, the remorse, the acknowledgment — then it was real. Then you were right. Then you can stop running the internal case against yourself. The version of you that has been cross-examining your own memory in the small hours, looking for the inconsistency that proves you were the difficult one, can finally rest.
Because here is the specific damage this kind of relationship does that is almost never talked about directly: it does not only hurt you. It makes you uncertain about the hurt. It builds, over time, a fog so dense around your own perception that by the end you are not only in pain — you are also unsure the pain is justified. You are unsure you have the right to it. You are unsure, at the deepest possible level, whether what you experienced was as real as it felt.
And so the need to make him feel guilty is the need to dissolve that fog. To have the person who created it confirm, finally and publicly, that it existed — and that you were not the one who manufactured it.
You are not looking for his guilt. You are looking for your own vindication. And you have made him the only person authorised to give it to you.
The Problem With Waiting for Him to Give You That
I need to tell you something that took me a very long time to fully absorb.
The man who built the fog is not capable of clearing it. Not because he is too busy, or too proud, or because you have not yet found the right words. But because clearing it would require him to hold something that he has spent his entire life learning not to hold. The acknowledgment you are looking for would cost him the story he has built about himself — and that story is more important to him than your peace.
This is not a guess. This is the pattern. Dr. Ramani Durvasula, who has spent decades studying this specific personality structure, describes the absence of genuine accountability not as a choice but as a fundamental feature — the inability to tolerate the internal experience of being wrong about something that matters.
He can perform remorse. You may have seen it. The version that arrives when he needs something from you, or when the relationship is in danger of ending, or when an audience is present that he needs to look a certain way in front of. That performance is real in its own sense — it is a skilled and convincing production. But it is not the thing you are waiting for. It does not carry the weight you need it to carry. And somewhere in you, after it ends, you always know that.
The confrontation you are rehearsing will not produce what you need. Not because you haven’t found the right words yet. Because the right words do not exist that can make an unwilling person feel something they have built their entire architecture around not feeling.
And while you are rehearsing — while you are constructing and refining and waiting — he is not thinking about you at all.
What to Do Instead — and Why It Works When Nothing Else Has
Here is the instruction nobody gives you because it sounds too simple to be the answer.
Write the argument. Not to send. Not to perform. Not in the register of someone who is still editing for fairness or bracing for his counterargument. Write it in the register of a person who was there — who watched every moment of it happen in real time — and does not owe the person who created the experience a reasonable tone.
Everything. The specific moments. The things that were said and unsaid. The version of yourself you were becoming by the end and the version you remember being at the beginning. The costs that never got named out loud because naming them felt like losing — like admitting that something was wrong when he had been telling you for years that nothing was.
Write it completely. And then notice what happens at the end of it.
What happens — and this is the thing that no confrontation has ever been able to produce — is that you become the witness. Not him. You. The act of naming it clearly, without softening, without the performance of reasonableness you have been maintaining for the entire relationship and for every conversation about the relationship since — that act does something that his acknowledgment was never actually going to do.
It confirms that you were there. That you saw it. That your account is the record — not a version of events that requires his endorsement to be valid, but the account of a person who was present for every moment of it and does not need the person who denies it to agree.
He was never the authority on what happened to you. You have simply been treating him like he was.
The Only Thing That Actually Closes This
My therapist — Tuesday afternoons, the chair by the window — said something to me during that period that I have returned to more times than I can count.
She said: the clarity you are looking for from him already exists. It is in every interaction you can remember, if you look at what happened rather than what you felt while it was happening.
I did not understand it the first time she said it. I thought she was telling me to be less emotional. To be more analytical. To approach the evidence like a scientist rather than a woman who had loved someone and been hurt by them.
What she was actually telling me was this: you already have everything you need to close this. The evidence is inside you, not inside him. The confirmation is in your own unedited memory of events, not in a remorse he is incapable of producing. The validation is not something he withholds — it is something you have been withholding from yourself, because somewhere you learned that your perception needed his endorsement to be real.
It does not.
What you experienced was real because you experienced it. What you remember is accurate because you were there. What it cost you was real because you are still paying it — in the energy spent rehearsing arguments for a man who is not in the room, in the nights given over to a case he will never hear, in the part of yourself that is still waiting at a door that is not going to open.
You cannot make him feel what he is not built to feel. But you can stop needing him to.
What Amber Heard Walked Out With — and What You Can Choose Instead
Amber Heard walked out of that courtroom with the same thing she walked in with.
Her account. Her experience. Her knowledge of what had happened, unchanged by the verdict, unchanged by six weeks of the world watching, unchanged by everything she had assembled and presented and defended in front of every camera available to her.
What the courtroom could not give her — what no courtroom, no confrontation, no perfectly constructed message has ever been able to give any woman who has carried this particular need — was the moment he looked at her and confirmed it. That moment was never for sale. It was never on the table. The architecture of who he is made it structurally impossible, and the size of the stage made no difference to that impossibility.
This is the thing worth sitting with.
The biggest, most public, most evidentially rigorous arena available could not produce what she needed. Which means that the arena was never the variable. The person across from her was the variable. And that person was never going to give her what she came for — not in a courtroom, not in a conversation, not in any version of events in which he remained who he is.
You already know this. Some part of you has always known this. The confrontations you have rehearsed have all ended the same way inside your head, even the ones where you give yourself the best lines — because somewhere underneath the rehearsal, you know that the other person in that scene will not play his part.
He is not going to feel it. Not in the way you need him to. Not in the way that would actually close this.
But here is what I want you to understand — the thing that changes everything once it lands:
His guilt was never going to give you what you thought it would. Because what you actually need is not his acknowledgment. It is your own. The confirmation that what you experienced was real. That your account is accurate. That you were not the difficult one, not the one who overreacted, not the one who imagined it — but the one who was paying attention in a relationship that depended on you not trusting what you saw.
That confirmation exists. It is inside you right now. It has been there since the first moment something felt wrong and you noted it and were told you were wrong to note it.
You do not need him to feel guilty to access it.
You only need to stop requiring his signature on a document you are already the author of.
The witness who was in the room for all of it is you.
She has always been enough.
If you have been waiting for him to feel it — to finally see it, to finally say it — I wrote something for exactly that place.
He Didn’t Break You is 41 pages of what it looks like to stop waiting for his acknowledgment and start building your own. The patterns named. The damage mapped. The specific work of becoming your own most reliable witness — the one whose account does not require his signature to be valid.
It comes with The Clarity Pages — 30 prompts that do what no confrontation ever could: help you see what happened clearly, from the inside, without needing him in the room.
You already have everything you need to close this. You just need someone to help you see it.
Everyone Wants to Know How to Make a Narcissist Feel Guilty. Nobody Wants to Hear the Answer.
Because the answer has nothing to do with him — and everything to do with why you are still waiting for something he cannot give you.
In the summer of 2022, a woman sat in a courtroom in Fairfax, Virginia, and tried to make a man feel what he had done to her.
She had evidence. She had recordings. She had photographs and medical records and a timeline she had assembled with the care of someone who had learned, inside that relationship, that her account of events would always need defending. She took the stand and she described, in specific and unflinching detail, what her marriage had cost her.
And the world watched — not to hear her. To judge her. To catalogue every inconsistency, every tear that came too quickly or not quickly enough, every moment where her pain performed itself in a way that someone somewhere decided was unconvincing.
The verdict came back. She was found liable for defamation. The man she had accused walked out with his reputation — if not restored, then at least reframed. And she was left holding exactly what she had walked in with: her account of what had happened, and a world that had decided, loudly and publicly and with considerable entertainment value, that her account was not reliable.
I am not here to retry that case. I do not know what happened inside that marriage, and neither do you, and neither did most of the people who had the loudest opinions about it.
What I know is this: I watched that trial from my kitchen, and something in me recognised the specific shape of what she was trying to do. Not the courtroom. Not the cameras. But the need underneath it — the bone-deep, organising, consuming need to make him feel it. To find the combination of words and evidence and undeniable proof that would finally make the person who had hurt her understand the weight of what he had done.
I recognised it because I had spent months doing the same thing. Smaller scale. No cameras. Just me, in my kitchen, with my hands in the sink, constructing the argument that would make Daniel — the man I spent four years trying to love correctly — finally see what he had cost me.
I did not understand yet that what I was really searching for had nothing to do with him at all.
In 1971, a psychologist named Walter Mischel published the results of an experiment he had been running for years at Stanford University.
He sat children down at a table. He placed a single marshmallow in front of each of them. He told them: I am leaving the room. If you do not eat this marshmallow before I come back, I will give you two marshmallows when I return. Then he left.
The children who waited got two marshmallows. The children who could not wait got one. Mischel followed those children for decades afterward and found that the ones who had waited — who had sat with the discomfort of wanting something and not having it — went on to have measurably better outcomes across almost every area of life he tracked.
What he was studying, he said, was not willpower. It was the ability to tolerate the gap between what you want and what is available to you right now — without collapsing the gap prematurely by reaching for the nearest thing that might fill it.
The nearest thing, for so many of us, is the confrontation. The message. The perfectly constructed argument. The courtroom — literal or private — where we finally get to present our case and have it confirmed.
What nobody tells you is that the confirmation you are reaching for is not actually inside him. And that reaching for it — however reasonable the reach feels, however justified the need — is the thing that keeps the wound open.
First — I Have to Tell You What I Did
After Daniel and I ended, I spent three months constructing arguments in my head.
Not out loud. Not to him. In the shower, on the Northern line on Tuesday mornings, in the kitchen with my hands in the sink at eleven at night. A running internal prosecution that I refined and sharpened and restructured over and over, looking for the version that would finally be undeniable. The version that would make him see what he had done so clearly that he could not look away from it.
I wanted him to feel the weight of it. The specific, precise weight — not guilt in the vague, general sense, but the exact shape of what he had done to me, landing in him the way it had landed in me. I wanted him to lie awake with it. I wanted it to find him at inconvenient moments and refuse to leave.
I told myself this was about justice. About accountability. About the basic human need for the person who wronged you to understand the wrong.
Priya — my closest friend, the one who had been watching from the outside for two years before she finally said anything — sat across from me one evening and listened to the latest version of the argument. She let me finish. Then she said, very quietly: who are you trying to convince?
I did not have an answer. Not one I was ready to look at.
Here Is What the Desire Is Actually Telling You
The need to make someone feel guilty is not a character flaw. I want to be clear about that before we go any further. It is not pettiness. It is not an inability to move on. It is not proof that you are still in love with him or that you have not healed or that you are, as he may have suggested at some point, too emotional to handle things like an adult.
It is a need for confirmation.
Specifically: confirmation that what happened was real. That your account of events is accurate. That the thing you experienced — the confusion, the erosion, the slow and patient work of being made to doubt yourself — was not, in fact, something you invented or exaggerated or brought on yourself by being too sensitive, too demanding, too much.
Because here is the specific damage that this kind of relationship does: it does not just hurt you. It makes you uncertain about the hurt. It builds, over time, a fog around your own perception so thick that by the end you are not only in pain — you are also not sure the pain is justified. You are not sure you have the right to it. You are not sure, at the deepest level, whether what you experienced was as real as it felt.
And so the fantasy of making him feel guilty is not really about punishment. It is about proof. If he feels it — if he finally shows the guilt, the remorse, the acknowledgment — then it was real. Then you were right. Then you can stop running the case against yourself.
You are not looking for his guilt. You are looking for your own vindication. And you have made him the only person who can give it to you.
The Problem With Waiting for Him to Give You That
I need to tell you something that took me a very long time to fully absorb.
The man who built the fog is not capable of clearing it. Not because he is too busy, or too proud, or because you have not yet found the right words. But because clearing it would require him to hold something that he has spent his entire life learning not to hold. The acknowledgment you are looking for would cost him the story he has built about himself — and that story is more important to him than your peace.
This is not a guess. This is the pattern. Dr. Ramani Durvasula, who has spent decades studying this specific personality structure, describes the absence of genuine accountability not as a choice but as a fundamental feature — the inability to tolerate the internal experience of being wrong about something that matters.
He can perform remorse. You may have seen it. The version that arrives when he needs something from you, or when the relationship is in danger of ending, or when an audience is present that he needs to look a certain way in front of. That performance is real in its own sense — it is a skilled and convincing production. But it is not the thing you are waiting for. It does not carry the weight you need it to carry. And somewhere in you, after it ends, you always know that.
The confrontation you are rehearsing will not produce what you need. Not because you haven’t found the right words yet. Because the right words do not exist that can make an unwilling person feel something they have built their entire architecture around not feeling.
And while you are rehearsing — while you are constructing and refining and waiting — he is not thinking about you at all.
What I Did Instead — and What It Actually Cost Me to Do It
There was an evening, about four months after it ended, when I sat down and wrote the argument out. Not to send. Not to perform. Just to write it, completely, without editing for tone or fairness or the part of me that was still afraid of coming across as too much.
Everything. The specific moments. The specific costs. The things I had excused and explained away and quietly absorbed. The version of myself I had become by the end and the version I remembered being at the beginning. The distance between those two women and what it had taken to cover it.
I wrote it in my kitchen, at the counter by the sink, and it took most of the night.
And at the end of it I understood something I had not understood before: I did not need him to read it. The act of writing it clearly — of naming everything without softening, without performing reasonableness, without leaving space for his counterargument — had done something that no response from him ever could have done.
It had made me the witness. Not him. Me.
I had been waiting for him to confirm that my account was accurate. I had not understood that I was already the most reliable source of that information. That I had been there. That I had watched it happen. That my memory — the memory he had spent years gently, consistently, calmly undermining — was not the compromised document he had made me believe it was.
It was the record. And it did not require his signature to be valid.
The Only Thing That Actually Closes This
My therapist — Tuesday afternoons, the chair by the window — said something to me during that period that I have returned to more times than I can count.
She said: the clarity you are looking for from him already exists. It is in every interaction you can remember, if you look at what happened rather than what you felt while it was happening.
I did not understand it the first time she said it. I thought she was telling me to be less emotional. To be more analytical. To approach the evidence like a scientist rather than a woman who had loved someone and been hurt by them.
What she was actually telling me was this: you already have everything you need to close this. The evidence is inside you, not inside him. The confirmation is in your own unedited memory of events, not in a remorse he is incapable of producing. The validation is not something he withholds — it is something you have been withholding from yourself, because somewhere you learned that your perception needed his endorsement to be real.
It does not.
What you experienced was real because you experienced it. What you remember is accurate because you were there. What it cost you was real because you are still paying it — in the energy spent rehearsing arguments for a man who is not in the room, in the nights given over to a case he will never hear, in the part of yourself that is still waiting at a door that is not going to open.
You cannot make him feel what he is not built to feel. But you can stop needing him to.
What I Know Now That I Didn’t Know Then
I stopped looking for ways to make Daniel feel guilty on an unremarkable evening about six months after it ended. Not because I had forgiven him. Not because I had achieved some elevated state of peace that made the anger irrelevant. But because I finally understood what the search was costing me.
Every hour I spent constructing the argument was an hour I was still in the relationship. Still in the room with him. Still organized around his response, his acknowledgment, his capacity to give me something. I had left the relationship. I had not yet left the dynamic.
The dynamic only ended when I stopped making his guilt the price of my peace.
Not when he apologised — he didn’t. Not when he acknowledged the damage — he won’t. Not when some perfectly worded confrontation finally landed in a way that made him see himself clearly for the first time.
It ended when I decided that what I knew was enough. That I did not need the person who had worked hardest to make me doubt my perception to be the one who finally confirmed it. That the witness who had been in the room for all of it — who had felt every moment of it in real time, who had tried to name it and been told she was imagining it and tried again — was a reliable enough source.
That witness was me. She has always been me.
And she did not need his guilt to know what happened.
Neither do you.
If you have been waiting for him to feel it — to finally see it, to finally say it — I wrote something for exactly that place.
He Didn’t Break You is 41 pages of what it looks like to stop waiting for his acknowledgment and start building your own. The patterns named. The damage mapped. The specific work of becoming your own most reliable witness — the one whose account does not require his signature to be valid.
It comes with The Clarity Pages — 30 prompts that do what no confrontation ever could: help you see what happened clearly, from the inside, without needing him in the room.
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This post was previously published on medium.com.
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Photo credit: Olek Buzunov on Unsplash