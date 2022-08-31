Everything Works Out for My Good. I’m Learning to Believe This, and You Should Too

I’m reading one of Luvvie Ajayi Jones’s stories and I’m … you guessed right … crying. The tears are not even about the story per se, I’m crying because of the realizations jumping out of the page, hitting me right in the face. (I’m not going to recount the whole story. If you’re interested, you can check it out here)

she forgot her wedding band and engagement ring in an Uber right before meeting her agent (she got them back. Phew!). The meeting was supposed to be for half an hour because the agent was meeting another client.

The other client turned out to be Courtney B. Vance, and Luvvie, her husband, the agent and Courtney all ended up having a wonderful dinner together.

Here’s what got me — The statement Courtney made to Luvvie when he invited her and her husband to join them.

Cuz look at God! You lost those rings, so you could sit RIGHT HERE.

Did you get that?

What a beautiful way to see and interpret life.

That (at least from where I am sitting) is a statement of trust and faith, borne out of the belief that things work out in the end even when it may not be pleasant or make sense right now.

The key though is in your perception, how you choose to interpret the events of your life, the meaning you attach to things.

Do you go through life thinking and accepting that nothing works for you? or do you go through life focused on what you get to contribute to the world and having enormous trust in the process of life?

I like this quote by Sadhguru

You can use everything that happens in your life as a process of empowerment, or to entangle yourself ~ Sadhguru

Harness your power of perception

Perception is one of your super powers as a human. The ability to choose your perception, to choose your inner world no matter what is happening on the outside, is one of life’s greatest gifts to us.

This means that you are not totally at the mercy of the actions or inactions of others.

Choosing to believe that everything works for you changes your perception and allows you to see the other side of the coin. Your heart and mind becomes more open to life.

When you believe that God (the universe or whatever you believe) rearranges events and circumstances so that everything works out for your good, you will begin to live a life that is full of hope and free of anxiety.

So does this mean you just fold your hands and do nothing?

Nope. It means that

You let go of trying to control the outcome

You focus on service and doing what truly matters

You show up everyday, attentive and open

You are more open and courageous to run with the ideas and opportunities that come your way

What faith does is that it opens your eyes to opportunities, you see more of what you focus on, your mind is open to ideas, and you don’t shut your ideas and dreams down before they even get the chance to take off.

Everything, I mean everything can and will come together to work FOR you if you choose to believe and see it that way.

If you think about it, why would anyone not embrace this way of thinking? To know that every thing you’ve been through counts for something.

I was just reading ‘It’s not about the money’ by Bob Proctor and was holding on to this phrase Believing is seeing. You know how we’ve been taught all our lives that seeing is believing? well I’m realizing more and more, that that’s a bunch of baloney.

In actual fact believing is seeing.

Your life moves in the direction of your beliefs about yourself and your beliefs about how life works for you or against you.

You have to believe, have faith, work your faith, and then you’ll see. The work your faith part is required, because the proof of faith is the work you put in.

You have to see it in your mind first, feel it with your soul, before you can hold it with your hands.

You have to hold on to that picture regardless of what the pesky screensavers of life show you.

You get to decide, not your past, not the circumstances of your life. YOU.

Use your power of imagination

The only way you can step into your real future, and not just step into a million tomorrows is by using your imagination coupled with the power of your will to hold a picture in your mind,

believing that you will figure it out,

believing that your steps are ordered,

believing that you can’t even imagine the best of what’s to come,

believing that what you’ve imagined is nothing compared to what will fall into place for you when you believe, decide and back up your decision with actions.

The proof of believing is decision and the proof of decision is action.

Make a decision right now.

Decide to find out what your mission is and the service you were placed on this earth to provide to humanity.

Then go right ahead and make another decision to fully focus on and commit to your mission. To serve without reservations, knowing that everything that’s happened in your life has prepared you for this moment and you can use your powers of perception and imagination to live an empowered life.

Remember this:

One more thing: What’s your service to humanity?

You have to serve. Service is the key. It’s the channel through which you allow life to flow to you and through you.

When your service is in tune and in alignment with your deepest values, you attract more people, and more resources into your life.

Keep moving, keep seeing, keep believing because I’m choosing and I hope you choose as well to believe that everything works out for your good and that believing is seeing.

Until the next perfect time

~Deola

I enjoyed reading this article written by Kristin Austin , where she mentioned embracing interruptions and diversions along the way.

