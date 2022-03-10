Everything You Need to Know About Narcissism

This article is intended to provide a basic outlook to all the questions based on science (Of course!) and personal experiences. So let’s begin!

But how can we really differentiate whether someone is a narcissist or a highly motivated person? And are people like them really that negative as this term feels like? Is it a disorder, or do we all possess narcissism to some extent? And who sets the limit?

This person could be anyone. That one friend, ex-boyfriend, her mother, or even a politician whom we regularly watch on television. That one person who doesn’t give a fuck about anyone but himself and his motives. Their presence feels negative, or even toxic at times. You all know about whom I am talking about here. We all have people like that in our lives.

Narcissism vs Narcissistic Personality Disorder (NPD)

While one is a personality trait, the other one is a mental condition. One is there within us to some extent while the other is quite messed up and a subsequent result.

We all are born with a need to feel important. We all develop our own sets of insecurities with time, and these do tend to reflect on our personalities. One day we are empathetic, while on the other day, we don’t give a rat’s ass about our neighbour’s pneumonia.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

We shouldn’t be harsh about any of those aspects, even if we find some of it in ourselves. These all make us humans in a broader sense.

So yes, narcissism is present to some extent in all of us. And it is important as well. Think about it. If people like Bill Gates hadn’t thought that they were important, if they didn’t have some selfish motives, if they hadn’t sacrificed other things to get where they are today, we wouldn’t be talking about them right now. They are only able to help the world and the economy because there was something driving them.

And yes! That something isn’t always positive, but more so about how we see it.

While on the other hand, the textbook definition of NPD says this:

Narcissistic personality disorder is a mental disorder in which people have an inflated sense of their own importance and a deep need for admiration. Those with narcissistic personality disorder believe that they’re superior to others and have little regard for other people’s feelings. But behind this mask of ultra-confidence lies a fragile self-esteem, vulnerable to the slightest criticism.

Yup, that’s pretty much it. If you identify yourself with this disorder or feel someone you care about does, you should consider getting in touch with a psychotherapist. Even if these definitions are emanated in broader terms, we are all pretty different. We all need someone who can really understand who we are subjectively.

Now when this is cleared. Where is this narcissism originating from? Let’s find out!

The Origin of Narcissism

Photo by Gritt Zheng on Unsplash The flower on the left-hand side isn’t just beautiful but holds the story behind the origin of this word we are using today. This flower is known as Narcissus. More than 2000 years ago, a beautiful Greek hunter saw his reflection in the pool of water and got enchanted by it. He spent his whole life admiring his amazing self until he died. This flower grew on that place where he laid, and that’s how we got this term. We all can see somewhat where he was coming from. Some references from childhood can take us back there. But is it only associated with the experience, or there is some biology involved here as well? As it turns out, there is. It is related to oxidative stress inside us and the imbalance of a molecule present in our body. It has been shown in people with NPD. That’s what the study shows. Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free Narcissistic and Borderline Personality Disorder: Relationship with Oxidative Stress,” published in March in the Journal of Personality Disorders, found that elevated concentrations of the molecule called 8-OH-DG, an oxidative stress biomarker, were similar in people with NPD and Borderline Personality Disorder (BPD). So as we observe, narcissism isn’t as simple as it seems in the first instance. Psychologists have had many debates and varying studies related to this trait or disorder. Before we go further with the reasoning more, let’s have a look at the two major sub-categories of narcissism. Grandiose and Vulnerable Narcissists When we think about narcissists, it is usually the grandiose narcissists we think about. They seem loud and proud, bold, assertive, have higher self-esteem and lack emotional intelligence and empathy to a great degree. Initially these traits might come off as exciting, but the shallowness becomes prevalent pretty soon in this case. The other one is the shallower end of this pool. They have low self-esteem, are hypersensitive, are vindictive and defensive. They can come off as exhausting personalities. While grandiose narcissists are in some studies looked more positively upon and vulnerable narcissists negatively upon, they are both driven by ego and a heightened sense of self. The thing about ego is, it is shallow in the first place. That is why, in the longer run, both types have to suffer because of lack of EQ or Emotional Quotient. EQ is related with empathy and emotional intelligence required in any relationship. In a study, people who are identified as Grandiose Narcissists tend to rate their EQ also higher because of their sense of elated self. They believe they empathise with people more than they actually do. Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free