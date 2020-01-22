Exclusive Game Preview: ‘The Mechanical World of Dr. Gearbox’

“Knowledge is Power!”



Unravel the forgotten mysteries of an elderly adventurer by retracing his steps across four distinct environments. Overcome the odds by recruiting a deep roster of eccentric and fascinating creatures to aid you on your quest to discover the truth. Get invested in a compelling story while you learn a practical curriculum through our Battle Trivia system. Become proficient during Battle Trivia to unlock exotic loot and cast the most powerful spells.

Story

Scored with a captivating and epic adventure soundtrack scored by Emmy Award winner Bill Bressler, in ” The Mechanical World of Dr. Gearbox ” you play the part of a no child that innocently stumbles upon a hidden lab in Kerhonkson, NY.

There you meet Dr. Phineas Gearbox, an elderly scientist who for many years explored the world and invented amazing creations.

You find Dr. Gearbox in a state of crisis. Two of his robotic lab assistants have gone missing and inadvertently caused an intergalactic disturbance that will change our planet forever if left unchecked.

With Dr. Gearbox’s trusty companion Botley serving as your guide, you must track down and dismantle an untold number of portals before the earth is overrun with critters from other worlds.

The task will not be easy!

All sorts of critters have already been spotted in various regions and will fight when encountered.

Only by displaying your growing mastery of real world information can you harness the power of Dr. Gearbox’s greatest creation: The Arcane Compass, an amulet that can channel the elements of the universe in ways that even Dr. Gearbox never imagined!

Here’s a look at the Trailer! –

Play Mechanics

The player leads a party of three, including any two critters they have recruited during their journey. Every critter possesses a unique set of abilities, strengths, and weaknesses.

Level up your roster and experiment with different party configurations to give you an edge in turn based combat.

Educational Value

A total of 40 STEM lessons will be available at launch in the form of campaign quests that directly relate to the story itself.

Each lesson will have related Battle Trivia that appears during turn-based combat to reinforce themes from the quest lessons themselves.

Each lesson is designed by our academic advisors in conjunction with the story team – so the campaign itself combines practical learning with gaming themes like the hero’s journey and overall character development.

In addition to the main story driven lessons we will provide numerous Battle Trivia packs that can be accessed during the turn based combat portion of the game.

The topics will be wide ranging and in many cases will be bundled with in game items such as armor sets. As the user displays proficiency in the topic the armor set pieces will be unlocked and available for use.

Satisfying Turn-Based Combat

Developers Hidden Pathway LLC proprietary “Amelia Battle Engine” controls the turn-based combat experience.

Battles can range from fairly routine encounters to wave after wave of enemies depending on the situation.

Abilities range from basic melee and ranged attacks, healing, status effects, buffs and debuffs, area of effect attacks, damage over time, summoning units and more powerful variations and combinations of each.



When the Player Character selects an ability, Battle Trivia will commence. Score high on the academic portion of the battle to initiate the most powerful abilities.

Upon winning (or defeat), the player is rewarded with a combination of XP, loot and currency. The probability of better rewards is directly linked to the players Battle Trivia score.

Unprecedented Character Creation

The developers are providing atypical options such as a customizable wheelchair, eyeglasses, hearing implant, alopecia, vitiligo, heterochromia, and more.

Our team is passionate about Diversity and Inclusion and we constantly endeavor to pioneer innovations in this space We have an internal mandate to go far beyond the limits of any other game when it comes to allowing kids to express themselves in ways never before seen in a video game. We encourage parents and other interested parties to send us suggestions on what we can include in our game to help make it a safe, thoughtful place for every child around the world. These are just some of the D&I options that we plan to implement for Early Access: Wheelchair Options, Alopecia, Vitiligo, Albinism, Heterochromia, Hearing Implant, Feeding Tubes. Hidden Pathway LLC



About The Hidden Pathway LLC

The Hidden Pathway LLC team is comprised of a combination of parents, gamers, educators and artists.



They strongly believe that a child’s passion for video games can be converted into real world knowledge due to the natural level of engagement that many children already have in connection to video games.



It’s their mission to make a game that can hold its own against the most popular AAA titles in its class while also delivering a standardized, customizable, educational experience.

Learn more about, The Mechanical World of Dr. Gearbox™ 2019 by Hidden Pathway LLC. | [email protected]

I’ll be following up with my own review and an interview with developers in an upcoming All Things Geek at The Good Men Project!

All art – Hidden Pathway LLC