Expanding Loving Concern—From I, to Us, To We

When we love, we take on responsibility for the well-being of those we love. However, to be a responsible lover involves more than cultivating self-love and love of partner, family, and friends. There’s a whole big world out there that is suffering. The world is in need of our love and care, and as we grow and mature, it becomes incumbent upon us to expand our concern beyond the confines of self and family.

For literally half my life, my focus was on myself, on “I”—what do I want, what do I feel, what do I need, what can I get that will make me happy. It was as if nothing and nobody existed outside the circumference of my personal world. Then, in my late thirties, I fell in love with Alice. My focus became “US”—Alice and I as a couple, and our family and close friends. I sought to make myself and these few people more happy and secure. My love for Alice had opened my heart so that my loving concern could spread to those close to me. This new focus from “I” to “US” was a great leap away from my obsessive self-concern. It brought me to the next step in my growth in love.

As I have grown older, the focus of my love has expanded beyond “US”, to concern for the well-being of the people and animals that populate the planet, and of the planet itself. I am no longer content to stand by and watch as greedy, uncaring people wreak pain and destruction on the world and its inhabitants. I am ready to break out of my comfortable shell, stand up and speak out for what I believe. I attempt to make a difference, to in some way help to reduce the suffering I see all around me. My concern has extended now to “WE”. (This book and my previous two books reflect this change).

The movement from “I” to “US” to “WE” is characteristic of the maturation from child to adult. Childhood is a time to be taken care of by adults. As children grow to teens and early adulthood, they assume more responsibility, not only for themselves but also with family, friends, and schoolmates. Responsibility grows as the person opens up to the world, earning a livelihood, creating an intimate bond with another person, forming a family, raising children. With children comes a desire to bequeath them a safer, more sustainable world.

In this modern world, events on the other side of the planet have implications at home. Pandemics, global warming, and nuclear bombs have no respect for borders. For our survival as a species, it is incumbent on us to adopt more of an awareness that we are a global family. This requires of us to take on responsibility for more than ourselves and the tight circle of our friends and immediate family. It requires that we expand our loving concern beyond “I” and “US,” to include a global, “WE”.

Donating our money and recourses to a charity of our choice, volunteering our time to help those in need, becoming involved in causes that benefit humanity, or speaking and writing as I am doing, these are ways we can express our concern for the other, the stranger. Reaching out to extend our love in these ways benefits not only those we seek to help. Extending love deepens and strengthens the power of our own love. Acting from “WE” is another way we can love ourselves.

