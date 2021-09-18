Expectations Are Killing Us From the Inside | Dad University

Expectations can be a great source of conflict, frustration, and disappointment. We have expectations as fathers and how we should be, expectations about our partners and what they should be doing, expectations for our families and friends, and of course expectations about our children.

When our expectations aren’t met, this becomes the source of discomfort. It’s important we recognize that anytime there are expectations involved, there is a risk of them not being met. we then have to understand how to deal with our expectations not being met.

In this video, Jason discusses the various expectations we have as fathers and their effects on us. Be sure to comment below about any expectations you have that may be causing your discomfort or anxiety.

Shutterstock