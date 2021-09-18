Get Daily Email
Expectations Are Killing Us From the Inside | Dad University

Expectations Are Killing Us From the Inside | Dad University

Expectations can be a great source of conflict, frustration, and disappointment.

by Leave a Comment

Expectations can be a great source of conflict, frustration, and disappointment. We have expectations as fathers and how we should be, expectations about our partners and what they should be doing, expectations for our families and friends, and of course expectations about our children.

When our expectations aren’t met, this becomes the source of discomfort. It’s important we recognize that anytime there are expectations involved, there is a risk of them not being met. we then have to understand how to deal with our expectations not being met.

In this video, Jason discusses the various expectations we have as fathers and their effects on us. Be sure to comment below about any expectations you have that may be causing your discomfort or anxiety.

Here are some important links:

PARENTING PROGRAM: This is Jason’s signature course to help you go from confused to confident father. If you are serious about becoming the best version of yourself as a father and taking action, book a call to speak with us: https://www.daduniversity.com/applica…

FREE ONLINE PARENTING CLASS: Learn the secrets of being a better father. Jason has put together a free online parenting webinar class: 6 Proven Strategies to Be a Better Father. You can register for the class here: https://www.daduniversity.com/webinar…

Previously Published on YouTube

 

Shutterstock

About Jason Kreidman

Jason Kreidman is the Founder of Dad University which helps dads learn what they are not taught in school. Through videos, podcasts, articles, and social media, Jason is educating dads on parenting, self-development, and relationships.

