Experienced Family Therapist Breaks Down Stigmas for Males Going to Therapy and the Benefits They Can Experience by Exploring Their Depths

WALDWICK, N.J. – As society has evolved over the years, author and family therapist Thomas Nolan, LCSW has observed that women’s roles have changed and adjusted while men’s roles have mostly stayed set. “Men on the Cusp: Stepping Up, Reaching Out, Moving Forward” by Thomas Nolan helps readers navigate the internal challenges many men struggle with, including emotions and defining the deeper meaning of what it means to be a father, son, brother and partner. Nolan hopes to shed light on men’s resistance and lack of awareness to change and be happy so that they can learn to open themselves up to opportunity and reach their full potential.

Throughout the insightful text, Nolan seeks to answer questions such as: How can men take more control over their lives? How can men work better alongside women? How can men get a clearer sense of direction? How can men get better at sharing ideas and feelings? Nolan explores the expectations society has set for boys and men and why these outlooks can be problematic. Laced with real case examples, readers of all genders can get a better perspective of what holds many men back from exploring their depths.

“I worked with men my whole career and most of them are very resistant to go to therapy,” said Nolan. “I always wanted to find a way to get men more involved and it turns out we needed more than just encouraging men to attend therapy with their wives. The question I asked myself was ‘how can I get men more involved?’ I decided to write the book and through the many examples in the book, men can find different ways to get more involved.”

“Men on the Cusp” has received praise on Amazon:

“I love this book! Thomas Nolan’s use of language is powerful, transformative and speaks to a deeper part of me. His writing engages you, transports you to other worlds. . . While this book is about men, and their journey to wholeness, integration and possibility, it is instructive for women as well. Being a woman, I found this book so enlightening, freeing and exciting.”

With his book, Nolan strives to enlighten men on their tremendous potential to grow within themselves as well as in their relationships. To learn more about “Men on the Cusp,” make sure to check out the official book launch.

“Men on the Cusp: Stepping Up, Reaching Out, Moving Forward”

By Thomas Nolan, LCSW

ISBN: 9781665701006 (softcover); 9781665701013 (hardcover); 9781665701020 (electronic)

Available at Amazon, Barnes & Noble and Archway Publishing

***