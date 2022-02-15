Expert Gives Seven Tips on How To Fix Your Messy Sleeping Schedule

There are many factors that can disrupt a person’s regular sleep schedule, so sleep expert Rosie Osmun from leading mattress site Amerisleep has revealed the top tips and tricks to fix it to get back to our desired routine.

1. What is our sleep clock?

A “sleep clock” is the common name for what experts’ call “circadian rhythm” and is the biological mechanism that controls wakefulness and tiredness. It is regulated by both external and internal circumstances, as well as behaviours, such as the cycle of the sun during the day, temperature, hormones, and activity levels.

2. Do meal times impact our sleeping schedule?

Yes, all parts of our routine are interconnected, and digestion is no different. What you eat, as well as when you eat it, can help fix your schedule.

In order to try and adjust your clock, fasting is your best option: avoid eating for 16 hours, then having the next meal at a regular time could help. However, it’s important to keep track from there, sticking to regular breakfast and dinner times.

3. What if my clock is disturbed by jetlag?

Manipulating light is your best bet when tackling the effects of jetlag. To stay awake and then gradually feel tired, expose yourself to natural sunlight throughout the day, as your body will start producing melatonin (the sleep hormone) and slowly wear you out.

Your bedroom should be dark and devoid of any electronic screens, but leave a way for light to peek in in the morning, such as an open window. Morning sunlight gives your body the cue to stop producing melatonin and wake you up.

4. Does sunlight help my body reset?

Again, yes, natural sunlight is a powerful aid to your body and your circadian rhythm. Another method could be to spend a lot of time outdoors, maybe scheduling a weekend away or an outdoorsy vacation.

5. Does the mattress you sleep on also influence your sleep clock?

Absolutely, no tip in this list will be as effective if the reason your sleep clock is not regular is time spent tossing and turning in bed because of its uncomfortableness. Choosing the best mattress for you and your needs is an absolute must if you want to have a good routine.

For example, if you sleep on your side, you might want to try a softer mattress, as it can help alleviate pressure points on shoulders and hips. Conversely, people who sleep on their stomachs or backs benefit from firmer mattresses.

6. Does pulling an all nighter or an all day-er actually work?

When your sleep clock is set back by long periods, trying to stay awake a whole day and then go to bed at a normal bedtime is common, and it might actually work. However, since this method is planned sleep deprivation, it is best to do it under medical supervision.

When trying this method, it is important to keep yourself busy without performing dangerous tasks, as it is only natural to feel sometimes extremely tired.

7. Which steps can I take if I don’t want to use drastic methods like fasting or sleep deprivation?

It’s understandable that fasting or even a lot of hours basking in sunlight is not for everyone. That is why there are small steps you can take to adjust your sleep clock in the long run.

Adjusting your schedule for 30 minutes each day and sticking to that schedule enough time for the body to adjust to the change can easily fix a two-hour delay in a month. For longer delays, the trick might be to adjust your bedtime forward by one or two hours until you’re satisfied with your routine.

In the event that none of these steps help, seeing a doctor or a therapist is the next step, as they might be able to plan specific treatment for individual needs.

A version of this post was previously published on Amerisleep.com.

Photo credit: iStock