Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / Featured Content / Expert: Let’s Invest in Parents of Young Children

Expert: Let’s Invest in Parents of Young Children

The United States should better support the parents of Young children, argues professor Dana Suskind.

by Leave a Comment

 

By U. Chicago

Compared to similar countries, the US has the largest happiness gap between the 63 million parents and the child-free. This statistic is not shocking when you consider how other societies support parents with things like paid parental leave and high-quality childcare.

In her new book, Parent Nation: Unlocking Every Child’s Potential, Fulfilling Society’s Promise (Dutton, 2022), the University of Chicago professor makes the case for how America can—and should—improve societal support for parents during the early childhood period.

Through her work as director of the Pediatric Cochlear Implant Program and co-director of the Thirty Million Words Initiative, Suskind has observed why the first three years of a child’s life are the most crucial for their brain development.

She argues that investing in early childhood by supporting parents—notably, paid parental and family leave—is not only beneficial for them, but also for our economy and society.

Hear the episode of the Big Brains podcast here, or read the transcript:

Source: University of Chicago

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

This post was previously published on futurity.org and is republished here under a Creative Commons license.

***

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.

A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.
A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.
A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community.

Register New Account

Choose your subscription level

By completing this registration form, you are also agreeing to our Terms of Service which can be found here.

 

 

Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

Photo credit: iStock

 

About Futurity

Futurity features the latest discoveries by scientists at top research universities in the US, UK, Canada, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The nonprofit site, which launched in 2009, is supported solely by its university partners in an effort to share research news directly with the public.

guest
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Pin

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x