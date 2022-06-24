Expert: Let’s Invest in Parents of Young Children

By U. Chicago

Compared to similar countries, the US has the largest happiness gap between the 63 million parents and the child-free. This statistic is not shocking when you consider how other societies support parents with things like paid parental leave and high-quality childcare.

In her new book, Parent Nation: Unlocking Every Child’s Potential, Fulfilling Society’s Promise (Dutton, 2022), the University of Chicago professor makes the case for how America can—and should—improve societal support for parents during the early childhood period.

Through her work as director of the Pediatric Cochlear Implant Program and co-director of the Thirty Million Words Initiative, Suskind has observed why the first three years of a child’s life are the most crucial for their brain development.

She argues that investing in early childhood by supporting parents—notably, paid parental and family leave—is not only beneficial for them, but also for our economy and society.

Hear the episode of the Big Brains podcast here, or read the transcript:

Source: University of Chicago

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

—

This post was previously published on futurity.org and is republished here under a Creative Commons license.

***

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today. All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS. A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.

A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.

A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community. Register New Account Log in if you wish to renew an existing subscription. Username Email First Name Last Name Password Password Again Choose your subscription level Yearly - $50.00 - 1 Year

Monthly - $6.99 - 1 Month Credit / Debit Card PayPal Choose Your Payment Method Auto Renew Subscribe to The Good Men Project Daily Newsletter our Terms of Service which can be found here.

Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

—

Photo credit: iStock