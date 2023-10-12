Expert Reveals the Number One Exercise to Get Rid of Love Handles

Love handles can be tough to lose but not impossible with the right exercise, nutrition and lifestyle choices. With TikTok views for #lovehandlesworkout reaching 65.7 million views, it shows people are keen to shift their fat from around their waist to achieve a slimmer figure.

Senior Coach Tracy Thompson at Total Shape has revealed the number one exercise you can add to your workout that can help burn stubborn love handles and tone your abdomen.

Russian twists are one of the best exercises to burn love handles and trim your waistline as it targets your obliques and helps you burn your excess side belly fat. It’s also an exercise that is flexible to everyone, including beginners, as you can increase the intensity and can add weights to help burn more calories.

It is possible to see your love handles start to slim down within just a few weeks, combining three sets of 30-50 reps of Russian twists five days a week with regular cardio and a healthy low-fat diet.

The leading underlying cause of love handles is fat retention, caused by not burning as many calories as you consume. To prevent excess weight accumulating around the waist, maintain a healthy diet, avoid taking in more calories than you’re burning and combine cardio exercises with some weightlifting.

Senior Coach Tracy Thompson from Total Shape commented, “It’s important to keep healthy and involve exercises that target specific areas into your workout routine to maximise fat burning. As most people tend to gain weight around the stomach area and hips, it can be dangerous, as the fat deposits in the abdomen can be directly connected to the build-up of cardiovascular diseases such as strokes and heart attacks.

Despite love handles being a stubborn area to slim down, the good news is that it is not impossible. By combining consistency with exercises and good nutrition, you may be able to burn down those love handles.”

