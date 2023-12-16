Expert’s Tips on Staying Safe From Fires During the Holiday Season

The holiday season is a time for pleasure, celebration, and making long-lasting memories with family and friends. However, in the midst of the festive decorations and the warmth of gatherings, it is critical to maintain vigilance for fire safety.

According to the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA), between 2016 and 2020, fire departments in the United States responded to an average of 160 residential fires per year that started with Christmas trees.

Christmas Trees

The Christmas tree, often the centerpiece of holiday decorations, is a symbol of festive cheer and tradition. A meticulously placed array of wrapped presents beneath the tree adds to the anticipation and excitement.

However, natural trees may dry up, especially if cut ahead of time, making their needles very flammable. This is particularly dangerous when they are exposed to heat sources such as fireplaces or heaters. The use of faulty string lights or real candles on trees can heighten the danger, resulting in electrical or open-flame fires.

Ensure that you stay cautious with Christmas trees by following these tips:

Hydrate the tree: If you’re using a natural Christmas tree, keep it hydrated to avoid it drying out and becoming combustible.

Remove from heat sources: Place the tree away from heaters, fireplaces, and other heat-producing devices.

Consider changing the Christmas lights to LEDs as they emit lower heat, are energy-efficient, and have a durable construction, thus making them safer to use.

Christmas Lights

Christmas lights are a hallmark of the holiday season, transforming homes and neighborhoods into dazzling displays of light. Technological breakthroughs have resulted in the introduction of energy-efficient LED lights that provide bright colors while being environmentally aware.

With that being said, Christmas lights can be a fire hazard if wiring is faulty, and damaged lights can lead to electrical issues. Overloaded electrical outlets, especially when connecting multiple strands of lights, can increase the risk of overheating and electrical fires. If lights generate excessive heat, they can dry out Christmas trees or ignite flammable decorations nearby.

Here are some tips for staying safe with interior and exterior lights:

Replace any broken or frayed lights and cords and remember to avoid overloading electrical outlets.

Use indoor lights for interior decorations, and outdoor lighting for exterior decorations.

Do not overload electrical outlets with too many lights; follow the manufacturer’s guidelines regarding the maximum number of strands that can be connected.

Use power strips with built-in circuit breakers to prevent overloading.

Candles

Candles are a lovely addition to festive decorations, however they come with their own fire safety risks. When candles are used on or near Christmas trees, the dry needles of the tree can readily catch fire. Placing candles near combustible decorations or leaving them burning unattended increases the risk of ignition.

These are some of the ways that fires from candles can be prevented:

Never leave candles unattended, and always extinguish them before leaving the room or going to bed.

Consider utilizing battery-operated LED candles to provide the same cozy ambiance without the risk of a fire.

Keep candles away from combustibles: position them on sturdy surfaces and away from drapes, decorations, and other flammable things.

Cooking

During the festive season, there is a large amount of cooking involved, especially if it’s your turn hosting Christmas this year. Without taking the proper precautions, it could be a disastrous turn of events.

Accidental fires can occur when stoves or ovens are left unattended, cooking facilities are overcrowded, and flammable things are placed near heat sources. Grease fires can occur when cooking with oil at high temperatures, and electrical fires can occur when appliances malfunction or wiring is damaged. Inadequate ventilation can lead to the buildup of combustible gases.

Follow these tips to celebrate Christmas in the safest way possible:

Stay in the kitchen: Never leave the stove unattended when cooking, especially when using open flames. If you need to move away for a few minutes, delegate someone to keep an eye on the cooking.

Keep combustible materials at a safe distance; dish cloths, oven mitts, and other flammable materials should be kept away from hot surfaces and open flames.

Make sure you have a working fire extinguisher in the kitchen, and that everyone knows how to use it.

Tips for Holiday Fire Safety:

Keep matches and lighters high up and out of reach of children.

Never utilize charcoal or gasoline-powered equipment indoors.

Before leaving the house or heading to bed, turn off all of the lights and decorations.

Ensure that all the doors are closed before you go to sleep.

One of the most important things is to have working smoke and carbon monoxide alarms and detectors. To achieve this, make sure to check that your alarms are working correctly. If you discover that your smoke alarms aren’t working or are over 10 years old, it’s time to replace them.

A spokesperson for firecashbuyers.com commented on the advice: “It is critical to ensure fire safety throughout the holiday season since many festive features increase the likelihood of fire hazards. Accidents are possible with everything, from ornamental lights and candles to Christmas trees and increased kitchen activities.

“The emotional and financial toll of a fire during the holiday season emphasizes the need of prioritizing fire safety, as preventive actions not only save lives, but also retain the essence of a joyous holiday season.”

Photo credit: iStock