Eye-Opening Takeaways from 12 Years of Getting Women That’ll Transform Your Dating Life

I got rejected hundreds of times by countless women.

It was nothing pleasant. I dealt with depression, anxiety and all the hardships that come with it. It couldn’t have happened. Otherwise, I think.

I had a goal, and I had to break through barriers. I had a choice: either run away from my problems or do what was necessary.

I chose the latter. I took the red pill. I preferred dealing with a harsh reality than living in a world of fantasy.

It taught me some hard lessons (you can read them here).

Here’s the gist.

1. Self-love is key

“Most of the problems I have are with myself,” I told my therapist.

“Of course,” I said, “I had problems with others throughout life, but I solved them quite easily.”

I was hard on myself. Too hard. Every time I fucked up, I kept dwelling on it. I couldn’t let it go. Meanwhile, idiots who didn’t overthink got the girls I wanted.

“I’m clumsy”. “I always forget things.” I still deal with these issues sometimes.

All these little problems most people have. I try to remind myself to focus on the positive. On my strengths.

You can do all the right things with women and still not succeed.

You can look great, have a good job and a perfect wardrobe. You can go out two/times a week with the most successful guys around you.

But if deep down you don’t love yourself or don’t feel comfortable with who you are,

that’ll prevent you from getting what you want.

If you’re in conflict with yourself, it’s going to show. If you love yourself, it’s going to show even more

You can’t get women if you’re “messed up” emotionally or mentally.

Because you’re not in a situation that facilitates growth.

How you see yourself can be the difference between a successful life and a life of misery.

Why be so hard on yourself? Why foster any thoughts or feelings along the lines of, “I don’t deserve this.”

Tell yourself you deserve the very best, and your reality will reflect that.

There’s zero chance I’d “make it” with women without a bit of self-love and compassion.

It’s against the laws of physics. It’s impossible. Real change starts with self-love. So take care of all these little cogs of happiness inside you.

This way, you create a strong foundation for lasting change.

“You’ll never be worth more than you think you’re worth”- Naval Ravikant.

2. You are the goal

Your relationships with others are a mirror. So as your “journey” to improve and get women into your life.

You see, getting women is the ultimate self-improvement. It’s nature’s way of seducing us to evolve.

And it becomes mission impossible if you’re unhappy with who you are and your life.

That’s why I’ve never been a fan of “techniques” or “methods” for dating women.

They don’t work because they fix nothing. They don’t solve any problem. They’re just a facade you put on because you’re not confident.

So you work on fixing everything that demands attention.

You deal with all your issues. You take no hostages. Self-esteem problems, confidence, looks, career, health, inability to express yourself, etc.

Maybe even childhood trauma.

If you can’t walk up to a group of girls and introduce yourself, that’s on you. If you don’t feel good about how you dress, that’s on you.

If you look in the mirror and admit you have to get fit, that’s on you.

This goal of bringing other people into your life put’s a giant mirror in front of you.

It forces you to take an honest, careful look into every aspect of your life.

You’re not just “talking to girls in a bar”. You develop the skill of self-expression. You grow your confidence.

You learn how to listen. And how to not give up. You develop emotional intelligence. You even work on your career if you have to.

YOU are the goal. The more you take care of yourself, the better your life gets, and the easier it is to bring women into your life.

3. Use feedback wisely

Knowing how to receive and give feedback is crucial for success in any field.

If you can’t handle feedback or have none, you miss the chance to improve.

“Think of ‘feedback’ as the information communicated in response to an action”- Farnam Street, The Great Mental Models Vol 3

There’s a reason they say the five people most close to you matter. That’s because of the quality of the feedback they give. When I started this journey, I had feedback from books, other people like me, and reality.

The feedback from reality was tough and hard to interpret (that’s part of why I got depressed).

The feedback I got from books and other people was 99% junk. It wasn’t based on “hard evidence” or any quality information.

Five or six years into this journey, I met people who helped put me in the right mindset.

One year with the right people is better than six years of absorbing all kinds of knowledge

Learn how to filter feedback because not all of it is useful. You need quality feedback to achieve your goals.

Second, don’t run away from feedback. I work with people who can’t take feedback when you give it to them. They get upset.

And they stay behind as a result.

I have friends who make up excuses when you tell them what’s wrong. They prefer to hide from reality and forget about their problems.

That’s why they’re stuck. They want reality to be different than it is and are not willing to do anything to change it.

Don’t shut down to feedback from people or sources you can learn from. Accept reality and improve what’s necessary.

Conclusion: Take responsibility or miss the best of life

It all starts with commitment.

Nothing else matters if you can’t admit you have a problem. You can have the best mentors in the world. It means nothing if you can’t do the work.

It’ll require full responsibility if you want more women, more success, and a better life overall. There are no shortcuts in life. You eat what you cook.

—

