F35: The Jet That Ate the Pentagon: Defund the Pentagon [Video]

00:04 the f-35 is the jet that ate the

00:05 pentagon

00:08 it’s devouring the budget and it’s

00:11 devouring the pentagon’s

00:14 air capability

00:19 what it looks like now is we’re probably

00:21 going to spend twice as much

00:22 as we thought on the system you’re

00:24 talking about one and a half trillion

00:26 dollars

00:26 one and a half trillion dollars for a

00:28 plane that so far has not worked

00:30 at a time when they’re cutting the

00:32 budget for cops and teachers

00:33 it’s extraordinary phenomenally

00:36 expensive

00:37 and it’s never been in combat the

00:40 airplane is so

00:41 complex and horrendously designed that

00:44 we’ll be lucky if we can fly it every

00:46 other day

00:47 it won’t be ready for combat on the

00:50 current schedule

00:51 until about 2019 almost 10 years late

00:54 [Music]

00:57 the biggest beneficiary of the f-35 is

01:00 lockheed martin

01:04 [Music]

01:06 war profiteering is a very easy source

01:09 of money

01:10 if you don’t worry about what’s right

01:11 and wrong lockheed martin getting 36

01:14 billion dollars a year of our tax money

01:16 and much of that rolls over into profit

01:18 these people are being paid with our tax

01:20 dollars because most of the money that

01:22 these

01:22 defense contractors bring in are

01:24 taxpayer dollars through government

01:26 contracts i think a lot of what the

01:28 contractors do is basically

01:29 legalize greed

01:33 the f-35 was sold as sort of this great

01:36 bargain for the country

01:37 the whole purpose behind f-35 was to

01:39 develop a family

01:41 and lower the total cost the idea was we

01:44 could make the unit cost

01:47 of this very expensive if we got

01:50 all the services the air force and navy

01:52 and the marine corps to buy

01:54 a version of the f-35 we’re very focused

01:57 on giving the taxpayer and the

01:58 department of defense

02:00 very good value for a dollar that is

02:01 spent but it’s just this

02:03 rube goldberg contraption

02:07 where you’ve got all these complex

02:08 things that you’re trying to do building

02:10 around the same airframe

02:11 it tries to do all sorts of things none

02:13 of them

02:14 well so there was this whole series of

02:17 things that it could not do so in that

02:18 sense it was probably the worst possible

02:20 choice

02:21 in terms of an affordable aircraft but

02:22 it’s great for lockheed martin because

02:24 they’re going to have cost overruns

02:26 [Music]

02:29 because they’re not ready they don’t

02:30 work yet and they’re going to fix the

02:31 things later at our expense but they’re

02:33 already building them in the hundreds

02:34 right from the start lockheed had a

02:36 terrible program plan

02:38 to make sure that the money flow would

02:40 never get interrupted and that was the

02:42 idea

02:42 of concurrent development concurrency

02:46 is a wonkish term for buying

02:50 the airplane as you’re developing it and

02:53 purchasing what you think are going to

02:55 be combat-ready models

02:56 before you’ve finished the testing and

02:59 by the time you’ve tested the airplane

03:01 and realized it’s a disaster

03:03 you’ve already bought a huge number

03:05 you’re committed as we say in the

03:06 pentagon

03:07 you’ve gotten pregnant right and that’s

03:10 the whole purpose of concurrent

03:11 development

03:12 is to get the public the taxpayer the

03:15 congress

03:15 everybody committed to this flow of

03:17 money before you know

03:19 anything about whether the money is

03:20 going for anything worthwhile

03:22 [Music]

03:25 lockheed martin is the number one

03:27 defense contractor in terms of spending

03:30 since 1989 lockheed martin has made more

03:33 than 21 million dollars in campaign

03:36 contributions to congress

03:37 so buck mckeon for example who heads the

03:39 armed services committee in the house

03:41 gets three-quarters of a million dollars

03:43 for his campaigns

03:44 just since 2009 and then for the defense

03:47 industry

03:48 the lifeblood on capitol hill is

03:50 lobbying when

03:51 big defense contractors paid lobbyists

03:53 in washington it’s actually some of the

03:55 best money they spend the return

03:57 on their investment tends to be huge

03:58 they have a thousand lobbyists

04:01 or more about two for every member of

04:03 congress

04:04 the amount of money that’s gone in to

04:07 making sure

04:08 that this plane kept flying that the

04:10 development kept going

04:12 there’s been so much spin on this in

04:13 terms of convincing congress and

04:15 convincing the american public too that

04:17 this is a wonderful plane and of course

04:19 they’re funding about one out of every

04:20 10 members of congress

04:22 as part of the joint strike fighter

04:23 caucus members who’ve got maybe part of

04:25 an engine built here

04:27 tire is built there and they get behind

04:29 it because they can say

04:30 you know it’s jobs for my district the

04:33 defensive manufacturers are selling big

04:35 time the jobs they say they’re creating

04:37 what we found there

04:38 was that the numbers were grotesquely

04:41 inflated

04:42 in other words they don’t just count

04:44 line work or riveting

04:45 wings at the fort worth plant they also

04:48 count the mcdonald’s

04:49 off the plant because somebody going

04:52 home is going to buy

04:54 a big mac and that of course is the job

04:56 generated by the f-35

04:58 they claim that’s an effort to get the

05:00 hook in with members of congress

05:02 to intimidate them that if they side

05:05 against the airplane

05:06 there’s going to be x number of jobs

05:08 lost they’d say oh my goodness

05:10 this is going to cost a million jobs

05:11 never mind whether it works or not you

05:13 know

05:14 we’ve got to keep building it because we

05:15 ought to keep people working but the

05:16 defense

05:17 budget is a lousy engine for jobs

05:20 you take any dollar of government

05:22 spending education

05:23 health or just tax cuts you get more

05:26 bang for the buck

05:27 than you do in defense a billion dollars

05:29 to it’s

05:30 about 11 000 jobs if you put it into the

05:33 military

05:34 transportation generates about 17

05:36 thousand jobs

05:38 about nineteen thousand if you put it

05:40 into health care

05:41 even more if you put it into education

05:43 putting all that spending back into the

05:45 private economy

05:46 generates more jobs than uh are

05:49 generated by

05:50 uh by military spending contractors are

05:53 all interested

05:54 in making sure that their programs have

05:58 smooth sailing

05:59 through the pentagon and through

06:01 congress and a key

06:02 mechanism to make sure that happens is

06:05 the revolving door

06:06 people who are positions of power in the

06:08 pentagon

06:09 can leave their government jobs where

06:11 they’ve been in positions of approving

06:13 contracts

06:14 and after a short cooling off period can

06:17 then go to work

06:18 for the very companies who contracts

06:20 they approved so what this revolving

06:22 door

06:22 system does is make sure the f45

06:26 program survives no matter how screwed

06:29 up it is

06:34 the f-35 touted as a tremendous boon

06:38 to american air power in fact is a

06:41 terrible weakening of

06:42 american air power every extra f-35 we

06:45 buy

06:46 means american air power has gone

06:48 downhill first of all simply because

06:50 everyone we buy will be essentially

06:51 useless in combat

06:53 and a danger to the pilot secondly

06:56 because of the huge

06:57 expense there’s huge overhead they’re

06:59 not adequately audited

07:00 we don’t know where all that money

07:03 is going because the program hasn’t had

07:06 that kind of

07:07 audit and desperately needs that kind of

07:10 audit

07:10 you know if you i can’t pass another

07:12 we’re in trouble pentagon can’t pass an

07:14 audit

07:14 we throw them another 700 billion

07:15 dollars as if nothing’s happened

07:20 the most important thing people can do

07:22 about it is to demand the truth

07:24 to write to their congress and put them

07:26 about the horrible waste of money

07:27 to vote against congressmen who vote for

07:29 it and to demand that the media come up

07:32 with the truth

07:32 cutting defense is the only way to

07:35 reform this monster

07:38 people are going to start to understand

07:40 if you look carefully at what the

07:41 pentagon and the contractors are doing

07:42 much of this is not defending

07:44 us it’s just defending their bottom

07:45 lines it’s not defending the country

This post was previously published on YouTube and is republished here under a Creative Commons license.

Photo credit: Screenshot from video