Home / Featured Content / F35: The Jet That Ate the Pentagon: Defund the Pentagon [Video]

F35: The Jet That Ate the Pentagon: Defund the Pentagon [Video]

We need to defund the Pentagon and end this kind of wasteful military spending.

by

 

.

.

We need to defund the Pentagon and end this kind of wasteful military spending. Instead of writing blank checks for the Pentagon, let’s invest in education and jobs. DEFUND THE PENTAGON.

We have NEW Pentagon film being released on our Brave New Foundation YouTube channel within the next few days. Make sure to go and subscribe there so you don’t miss it. https://www.youtube.com/user/bravenew…

 

Transcript provided by YouTube:

00:04
the f-35 is the jet that ate the
00:05
pentagon
00:08
it’s devouring the budget and it’s
00:11
devouring the pentagon’s
00:14
air capability
00:19
what it looks like now is we’re probably
00:21
going to spend twice as much
00:22
as we thought on the system you’re
00:24
talking about one and a half trillion
00:26
dollars
00:26
one and a half trillion dollars for a
00:28
plane that so far has not worked
00:30
at a time when they’re cutting the
00:32
budget for cops and teachers
00:33
it’s extraordinary phenomenally
00:36
expensive
00:37
and it’s never been in combat the
00:40
airplane is so
00:41
complex and horrendously designed that
00:44
we’ll be lucky if we can fly it every
00:46
other day
00:47
it won’t be ready for combat on the
00:50
current schedule
00:51
until about 2019 almost 10 years late
00:54
[Music]
00:57
the biggest beneficiary of the f-35 is
01:00
lockheed martin
01:04
[Music]
01:06
war profiteering is a very easy source
01:09
of money
01:10
if you don’t worry about what’s right
01:11
and wrong lockheed martin getting 36
01:14
billion dollars a year of our tax money
01:16
and much of that rolls over into profit
01:18
these people are being paid with our tax
01:20
dollars because most of the money that
01:22
these
01:22
defense contractors bring in are
01:24
taxpayer dollars through government
01:26
contracts i think a lot of what the
01:28
contractors do is basically
01:29
legalize greed
01:33
the f-35 was sold as sort of this great
01:36
bargain for the country
01:37
the whole purpose behind f-35 was to
01:39
develop a family
01:41
and lower the total cost the idea was we
01:44
could make the unit cost
01:47
of this very expensive if we got
01:50
all the services the air force and navy
01:52
and the marine corps to buy
01:54
a version of the f-35 we’re very focused
01:57
on giving the taxpayer and the
01:58
department of defense
02:00
very good value for a dollar that is
02:01
spent but it’s just this
02:03
rube goldberg contraption
02:07
where you’ve got all these complex
02:08
things that you’re trying to do building
02:10
around the same airframe
02:11
it tries to do all sorts of things none
02:13
of them
02:14
well so there was this whole series of
02:17
things that it could not do so in that
02:18
sense it was probably the worst possible
02:20
choice
02:21
in terms of an affordable aircraft but
02:22
it’s great for lockheed martin because
02:24
they’re going to have cost overruns
02:26
[Music]
02:29
because they’re not ready they don’t
02:30
work yet and they’re going to fix the
02:31
things later at our expense but they’re
02:33
already building them in the hundreds
02:34
right from the start lockheed had a
02:36
terrible program plan
02:38
to make sure that the money flow would
02:40
never get interrupted and that was the
02:42
idea
02:42
of concurrent development concurrency
02:46
is a wonkish term for buying
02:50
the airplane as you’re developing it and
02:53
purchasing what you think are going to
02:55
be combat-ready models
02:56
before you’ve finished the testing and
02:59
by the time you’ve tested the airplane
03:01
and realized it’s a disaster
03:03
you’ve already bought a huge number
03:05
you’re committed as we say in the
03:06
pentagon
03:07
you’ve gotten pregnant right and that’s
03:10
the whole purpose of concurrent
03:11
development
03:12
is to get the public the taxpayer the
03:15
congress
03:15
everybody committed to this flow of
03:17
money before you know
03:19
anything about whether the money is
03:20
going for anything worthwhile
03:22
[Music]
03:25
lockheed martin is the number one
03:27
defense contractor in terms of spending
03:30
since 1989 lockheed martin has made more
03:33
than 21 million dollars in campaign
03:36
contributions to congress
03:37
so buck mckeon for example who heads the
03:39
armed services committee in the house
03:41
gets three-quarters of a million dollars
03:43
for his campaigns
03:44
just since 2009 and then for the defense
03:47
industry
03:48
the lifeblood on capitol hill is
03:50
lobbying when
03:51
big defense contractors paid lobbyists
03:53
in washington it’s actually some of the
03:55
best money they spend the return
03:57
on their investment tends to be huge
03:58
they have a thousand lobbyists
04:01
or more about two for every member of
04:03
congress
04:04
the amount of money that’s gone in to
04:07
making sure
04:08
that this plane kept flying that the
04:10
development kept going
04:12
there’s been so much spin on this in
04:13
terms of convincing congress and
04:15
convincing the american public too that
04:17
this is a wonderful plane and of course
04:19
they’re funding about one out of every
04:20
10 members of congress
04:22
as part of the joint strike fighter
04:23
caucus members who’ve got maybe part of
04:25
an engine built here
04:27
tire is built there and they get behind
04:29
it because they can say
04:30
you know it’s jobs for my district the
04:33
defensive manufacturers are selling big
04:35
time the jobs they say they’re creating
04:37
what we found there
04:38
was that the numbers were grotesquely
04:41
inflated
04:42
in other words they don’t just count
04:44
line work or riveting
04:45
wings at the fort worth plant they also
04:48
count the mcdonald’s
04:49
off the plant because somebody going
04:52
home is going to buy
04:54
a big mac and that of course is the job
04:56
generated by the f-35
04:58
they claim that’s an effort to get the
05:00
hook in with members of congress
05:02
to intimidate them that if they side
05:05
against the airplane
05:06
there’s going to be x number of jobs
05:08
lost they’d say oh my goodness
05:10
this is going to cost a million jobs
05:11
never mind whether it works or not you
05:13
know
05:14
we’ve got to keep building it because we
05:15
ought to keep people working but the
05:16
defense
05:17
budget is a lousy engine for jobs
05:20
you take any dollar of government
05:22
spending education
05:23
health or just tax cuts you get more
05:26
bang for the buck
05:27
than you do in defense a billion dollars
05:29
to it’s
05:30
about 11 000 jobs if you put it into the
05:33
military
05:34
transportation generates about 17
05:36
thousand jobs
05:38
about nineteen thousand if you put it
05:40
into health care
05:41
even more if you put it into education
05:43
putting all that spending back into the
05:45
private economy
05:46
generates more jobs than uh are
05:49
generated by
05:50
uh by military spending contractors are
05:53
all interested
05:54
in making sure that their programs have
05:58
smooth sailing
05:59
through the pentagon and through
06:01
congress and a key
06:02
mechanism to make sure that happens is
06:05
the revolving door
06:06
people who are positions of power in the
06:08
pentagon
06:09
can leave their government jobs where
06:11
they’ve been in positions of approving
06:13
contracts
06:14
and after a short cooling off period can
06:17
then go to work
06:18
for the very companies who contracts
06:20
they approved so what this revolving
06:22
door
06:22
system does is make sure the f45
06:26
program survives no matter how screwed
06:29
up it is
06:34
the f-35 touted as a tremendous boon
06:38
to american air power in fact is a
06:41
terrible weakening of
06:42
american air power every extra f-35 we
06:45
buy
06:46
means american air power has gone
06:48
downhill first of all simply because
06:50
everyone we buy will be essentially
06:51
useless in combat
06:53
and a danger to the pilot secondly
06:56
because of the huge
06:57
expense there’s huge overhead they’re
06:59
not adequately audited
07:00
we don’t know where all that money
07:03
is going because the program hasn’t had
07:06
that kind of
07:07
audit and desperately needs that kind of
07:10
audit
07:10
you know if you i can’t pass another
07:12
we’re in trouble pentagon can’t pass an
07:14
audit
07:14
we throw them another 700 billion
07:15
dollars as if nothing’s happened
07:20
the most important thing people can do
07:22
about it is to demand the truth
07:24
to write to their congress and put them
07:26
about the horrible waste of money
07:27
to vote against congressmen who vote for
07:29
it and to demand that the media come up
07:32
with the truth
07:32
cutting defense is the only way to
07:35
reform this monster
07:38
people are going to start to understand
07:40
if you look carefully at what the
07:41
pentagon and the contractors are doing
07:42
much of this is not defending
07:44
us it’s just defending their bottom
07:45
lines it’s not defending the country

This post was previously published on YouTube and is republished here under a Creative Commons license.

***

Photo credit: Screenshot from video

About Brave New Films

Brave New Films has created a quick-strike capability that informs the public, challenges corporate media with the truth, and motivates people to take action on social issues nationwide.

You are critical to advancing these hard-hitting political campaigns. We can't create a nation of socially conscious activists alone.

Find them on Facebook

 

