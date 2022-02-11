Facebook and the Real Reason Why They Kicked Out Those NYU Researchers…

Facebook has banned the pages and personal accounts of several NYU researchers who collected data on how the company managed its advertising campaigns, justifying its actions with arguments subsequently described as “inaccurate” by the Federal Trade Commission. In reality, Facebook was trying to prevent the researchers from uncovering the methods its advertisers use to show their ads to the profiles they want to impact.

The simple truth is that Facebook has built a powerful ad-tech system that permits advertisers to operate outside the law, allowing segmentation that would never be permitted by any other company, and in which, in addition, gives access to malfeasants who use the platform to spread disinformation campaigns of all kinds. These have ranged from Cambridge Analytica, the Russian intelligence, the oil industry, the anti-vaxxers or companies trying to identify their targets in ways that the law does not allow. In short, Facebook is a global disinformation machine completely out of control, happy to allow its platform to be used by the highest bidder.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Facebook makes its money via a parallel information system that undermines the restrictions that society imposes on itself for certain activities. Do you want to segment your advertising based on criteria that media which complies with the law would not allow? Do you want to show your ads to people based on their hatreds, their beliefs, their fears or their diseases? You know that you can’t run that kind of campaign in a newspaper, on radio or television… but Facebook is not only happy to take your money, it will even help you design it.

By now, we know that in the run up to elections, campaigns on Facebook must be monitored and investigated by researchers so as to understand who is behind them and what they are actually doing. Knowing what we know about Facebook, allowing the company to continue operating as it does is simply waiting for the next scandal, the next mass manipulation. If anyone really believes that Facebook’s role in genocide to electoral interference is casual, they are way too naive.

But beyond the actions of malicious actors propagating disinformation campaigns on a platform that not only allows, but actively encourages such behavior, we know that Facebook’s reputation as a profitable advertising platform rests on allowing its clients to do everything that conventional media won’t, illegal or otherwise. In practice, Facebook is a vast, stinking dumpster into which companies throw their money to run campaigns that any minimally decent medium wouldn’t allow.

The only way to curb Facebook is to subject it to greater scrutiny. But the moment the company sees that anybody comes close to uncovering and documenting what’s really going on under its roof, what does it do? It shuts down the pages and accounts of the researchers involved so as to give it more space and time to carry on with its nefarious activities.

Facebook has already notched up an impressive record of wrongdoing. For some it has had to face fines, for others, not even that. Until we bring its activities under control, we’re just waiting for the next disaster to happen.

—

This post was previously published on Medium.

***

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today. All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS. A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.

A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.

A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community. Register New Account Log in if you wish to renew an existing subscription. Username Email First Name Last Name Password Password Again Choose your subscription level Yearly - $50.00 - 1 Year

Monthly - $6.99 - 1 Month Credit / Debit Card PayPal Choose Your Payment Method Auto Renew Subscribe to The Good Men Project Daily Newsletter our Terms of Service which can be found here.



Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

—

Photo credit: iStock