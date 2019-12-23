Failures Are the Souvenirs of Our Efforts

‘Failures are a part of life. If you don’t fail, you don’t learn. And if you don’t learn you never change.’

Failures, to me, are the souvenirs of our efforts. They are like memories that you are going to cherish when finally you will get success. But failures can be really harsh. Most people are not able to cope up with failures and give up.

I’ve heard people talking about success. How someone became an overnight success story. But, to me the term overnight success is a false term. There is no such thing as overnight success. They don’t remember that in order to be in a situation where that person is, how many efforts did he make. How many times did he fail?

If you are going through a similar phase in life, facing failures then this post will help you cope up with the situation. Here is a look at how you can get up even stronger, every time failure knocks at the door –

This time, begin with a plan

One of the first reasons why people fail is because they begin without a plan. As they say, failing to plan is like planning to fail. So, this time around rather than going haywire with your efforts start by creating a road map first.

What do you want to achieve? How do you want to achieve? Are you going to need any help for the efforts you are planning to put? How many resources you must invest? Get answers to all these questions first, and then begin with the implementation of your plan.

Don’t run before you know how to walk

Once you have a plan, just begin with the implementation part. But, remember to start with one thing at a time. Start slow, and gradually pick up the pace. Take on one thing at a time. For instance, if you are looking to get into better shape then start with a 30 minute workout daily rather than spending hours in the gym right from the start.

Same can be the case with everything else you want to achieve in life. Don’t just rumble everything up. Start slow, remain constant and gradually move towards picking up pace to achieve your dreams.

It won’t work unless you put in a 100%

I recently received an article from my colleague about how we never put 100% in efforts for achieving things that we really want. And, how that’s the reason why those keep on eluding us?

In the post it was discussed that we won’t be able to achieve something as long as we are putting up 99% of our focus to get it. That first blog, that first chapter of the book you wanted to write, that first set of exercise — why are we constantly failing to go beyond that?

The reason as explained in the post — because we are not committing to them wholeheartedly. And that 99% effort is exhausting us.

So, stop giving up 99% and put that extra effort to reach from 99 to 100%. Trust me it is going to change your life.

No excuses, no fears

A most important thing worth mentioning here is that success does not know any excuses. If you have failed, you have failed. Don’t try to make excuses about why you failed. Accept the reality, pick yourself up and give it another shot. But, this time with better preparation!

Remember nothing worth having comes easy. You need to give up the fear of failures ton move towards success. If you are unable to, then success will keep eluding you.

There you have some advice on how to face failures. No one ever became what they are without working hard, without failing, and without raising back everything failure hit them.

Take a look at the history books, and you will find out that success kept on eluding the greatest of all for years. It was the learning they got from their failures that landed them to create history. If you have failed in life, and are thinking of giving up in life, then this post is just for you.

Remember — ‘if you want something badly, don’t let failure deter you from achieving it. As a matter of fact, don’t let anyone every make you feel you don’t deserve what you want.’

Hope these tips will help. If they do, don’t forget to share your experience with me. I would love to hear them out.

