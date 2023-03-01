Faithfulness, Male Ego, and the American Wet Dream

When I was a teenager, my father once told me, “If you aren’t getting any at home, it’s okay to get it anywhere you can.”

I was shocked.

After all, he was talking about my mother at the same time.

There wasn’t any hesitation in his voice. No qualifiers of any kind. Just a statement of fact as far as he was concerned.

There is a second part to the quote in the headline. The whole saying looks like this:

“If a man must love many women, he loves none.

If a man loves but one woman, he loves all.”

There are certainly people on both sides of this fence. And likely some riding the fence. Not that you have to pick a side.

I used to be on one side. I’m now on the other.

The first time I heard this was on a radio program, and I thought, “What a bunch of bullshit! Who the hell does this person think he is? Who are you to judge others?”

The truth was, I felt judged. It felt like he was talking directly to me and pointing his finger at my chest for emphasis.

My hackles went up immediately, and my blood, while not boiling, was on its way. I felt judged by someone I had never met and who knew nothing about me.

Or maybe he did?

I don’t believe whoever stated this concept first, meant love in the sense of loving another person. I think he meant Sex.

If a man must have sex with many women, he loves none.

Male sexuality in our country frequently focuses on the superficial.

My father had that mindset. He once suggested to me that I sleep with my boss, who was married to my other boss. They had two children and lived next door to my aunt and uncle. His justification was, “You know she wants it!”

The Conquest. That’s what this mentality is all about.

A mentality that the more women I sleep with, the more of a man I am.

The crazy part of this is that it doesn’t serve men any more than the women in the sights of us men. This weakens a man because he doesn’t have to exercise self-control, discipline, real focus.

Since it is a superficial ideal, it has superficial outcomes and can’t create anything of lasting value. As a matter of fact, I believe it harms a person’s soul long-term.

You can’t be strong when all you do is follow your most base instincts in order to feed your ego.

Something that is so intimate deserves to be treated with dignity and respect. We give a piece of ourselves away when making love.

Depending on how you see it, we also take or receive a piece of the other person’s soul in the process.

Their soul belongs to them. We aren’t entitled to a piece of it unless we commit to its care.

Sex stimulates pleasure, dopamine, and oxytocin. When these neurotransmitters are released, they leave us feeling loved. And we all want love and more of it.

But sex isn’t love.

Can hooking up be fun? Sure.

Can two people enjoy sex without being in a long-term relationship? Yes.

As long as both parties are aware of what is going on.

It’s easy to tell myself, “We aren’t married. So what if I’m seeing other women?” And that might make me feel okay about lovemaking when I had zero intention about a real relationship that went beyond the ultimate goal of sex.

But are both people aware of that information?

I know this makes me look like a dirtbag. That’s because, on one level, I was.

Was I also kind, caring, interested, and providing pleasure to her simultaneously? Yes. Always.

But moving on to number “Next!” doesn’t help when the other person sincerely seeks a real relationship.

There comes a time when a man has to grow up.

Are you “dating?” Are you looking for a life partner? Or are you simply pursuing women for the pleasures and enjoyment of sex?

There was a time when that’s all it was for me.

Something pleasurable. Something to be enjoyed. Together. But at the end of the day, it was really about me. And my ego.

Don’t get me wrong. Sex is good! I’m all for it.

But, as a man, is that the end game?

I had no intention of marriage. I was too weak of a man to commit and stick to it. To honor a promise. To love another and do the work in a relationship.

Sex was easy. And it was the easy way out of commitment and growing up.

Playing in a revolving door of women gets us men absolutely nowhere in life unless being alone is the endgame.

You will be stuck spinning around — feet moving but never moving forward and staying in a tiny orbit, always within a few feet of where you just were.

On the other hand, fidelity and faithfulness create trust and security. Those things leave a person feeling safe and protected. And it is those qualities that endear us to others.

And allow for the growth of both people and those they bring into the world.

Using people and objectifying women as serial sex partners does not equate to building long-term relationships of value and being there for each other as you age.

It’s easy in our twenties, thirties, or even forties for some of us to ignore the finiteness of life and our need for others.

True love is a commitment and behavior. It isn’t empty words and shallow promises.

A lack of it creates something very different. And something men, you don’t want.

Keep the Faith. Love Wins.

—

This post was previously published on MEDIUM.COM.

***

—

Photo credit: Kate Kozyrka on unsplash.com