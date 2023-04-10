Falling When You Were Never Supposed To

You never expected it to happen; in fact, you were pretty sure it wouldn’t. Falling in love wasn’t part of the plan, especially not with this person. You were supposed to be just friends, sharing laughs and good times, but fate had other plans.

In the beginning, everything seemed perfect. You laughed together, shared stories, and grew closer with each passing day. But then, it happened. The unthinkable: you fell for them. Hard. You berated yourself, thinking, “Why did I have to be so stupid?” But your heart refused to listen to logic. It wanted what it wanted, and you couldn’t help but feel a magnetic pull toward them.

You may discover that at this point, you are wishing that you had never even spoken to them. If only you could go back to a time before your heart decided to betray you, to a time when you could simply enjoy their company without being overwhelmed by these intense feelings, you would do anything to do so. Yet, as the old proverb goes, you can’t put the toothpaste back in the tube. After you’ve said how you feel, there’s no turning back now.

The day they found out your secret was the day everything changed. Even though you didn’t want them to find out, they did. Now, instead of getting closer, you’re drifting apart, and your friendship is getting strained and uncomfortable. You can’t help but wonder what could have happened if things had stayed the same, with just two friends having fun together without the complications of love.

As you learn to live in this new world, you have to face the hard truth that life doesn’t always go as planned. You’re now acting like strangers and hardly recognize the person you used to call your best friend. Even though you’re hurting and confused, there’s a part of you that can’t help but hold on to the hope that maybe, just maybe, something beautiful can still come out of this mess.

Every time you talk, you both feel like you’re on the edge and don’t know what to do next. And as you move forward in this uncertain dance, you can’t help but wonder if the fall will lead to a deeper connection or the end of the relationship you once valued. You wonder if the feelings you have for each other are strong enough to get past the problems and close the growing gap between you.

When things are quiet, you think about what you liked about them in the first place. Their kindness, the warmth of their laughter, and the way their eyes light up when they talk about something they are very passionate about. These memories give you a little bit of hope and help you remember why your heart chose this path.

While you two explore the new region of your developing relationship, keep in mind that being vulnerable may often result in the deepest of bonds. Despite the anxiety and doubt, it may be worth it to express your emotions and be open to the potential of love.

Even though you don’t know what will happen in the future, one thing is clear: this journey has changed you both, and you can’t go back to how things were before. The fall might hurt, but it also gives you the chance to grow and change. It’s up to you to decide if you want to accept the change and see if it could lead to a closer, stronger relationship or let your fear of the unknown stop you.

So, as you stand on the edge of this emotional cliff, remember that you can change your future. Will you take a leap of faith and trust that love can take you to places you never thought possible, or will you stick with what you know and let the “what ifs” haunt you for the rest of your life?

You decide, and only time will show where this fall will lead.

