Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / Featured Content / Family Dynamics Can Impact Your Mental Health

Family Dynamics Can Impact Your Mental Health

How familial relationships shape the way we see ourselves

by Leave a Comment

 

Families are complex systems of individuals who can care for one another but also impact each other’s mental health. The people who raised you to have a profound impact on how you developed and who you become as an adult. We are born into this world as blank slates, and our families shape us first and foremost. Naturally, we have unique personalities, but we cannot ignore the impact of how family dynamics shape us. A positive familial environment can promote good mental health, while a dysfunctional one can lead to serious emotional issues for an individual. Here is how family dynamics impact a person and what you can do to understand them better.

What is a family system?

A family system is an interconnected web of people who are either related by blood, marriage, or adoption. Each member of the system impacts the other. According to family systems theory, developed by Kerr and Bowen in 1988, each member of the family affects the other one’s behavior. That’s why it’s critical to understand the dynamics within your family unit. Some families show their togetherness by developing shared values. Others struggle with having a similar way of viewing the unit. Some individuals struggle with getting along with their parents or guardians. Other people have great relationships with these caretakers. Some people are close to their siblings, while others have a toxic dynamic with them. How do these connections influence a person’s mental health?

Attachment issues

Relationships are a huge part of our lives. Your family teaches you how to connect with others. If you have a safe family environment, you learn how to be vulnerable with others. If you feel unsafe with your family, it can be challenging to open up. The dynamics in the family can play a significant role in how you attach to people outside of the family unit. You might feel secure in your relationships with others because your family showed you love and support, or you might struggle to connect with other people because you’re afraid of being abandoned. Abandonment issues can come from insecure attachment to your family. Here is how positive and negative family relationships can impact our connections to people outside of the unit.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Positive family relationships

When you have positive familial relationships, it reinforces healthy attachments to other people in your life. You likely feel secure in your connection to your parents or guardians, and this is a model for other relationships moving forward. Your parents probably showed you love and care and demonstrated that they would be there when you needed them. These are factors that caused you to have a secure attachment to them, and now you are confident in other relationships.

Negative family relationships

When you have a toxic family dynamic, it can impact your mental health and your ability to attach to others. If you feel insecure in your connection to your parents or guardian, this can translate into how you attach (or cannot connect) to friends or romantic relationships. You also might struggle with a negative self-image. If your family constantly criticizes you, you could have insecurities that you project onto others in interpersonal relationships. You may struggle to maintain connections because your family did not show you how to do this.

Can we heal from family wounds?

People have all sorts of upbringings. Some people fondly remember their childhood, while others would rather forget theirs. Regardless of how you grew up, it’s possible to heal and have positive relationships with people in your life. Your family does not define who you are. It can influence how you see the world, but ultimately, you are in charge of your journey. You can learn about family and its impact on you through psychology articles and resources on BetterHelp. Reading about these issues can give you perspective on how your familial environment affects you. It’s important to remember that you don’t have to internalize all the messages your family gave you. You can choose to embrace or reject these ideas you learned growing up. Additionally, it’s okay to protect yourself from members of the unit who treat you poorly. And, conversely, it can be helpful to nurture relationships with people in the family who care and want the best for you.

Learn about your family in therapy

You can see an individual therapist and talk about family dynamics and how they’ve impacted you. Some people like to work through family trauma in individual therapy. There’s also family therapy where members of your unit can talk about issues that affect the entire family. For some people, this can be a healing experience. However, if you grew up in an abusive family environment, family therapy could be triggering and not the best option for healing. What type of therapy you choose is entirely up to you and your comfort level. Counseling can be a valuable tool for mental health and family issues, whether it’s in a group form or individual sessions. It is helpful to work through any emotional challenges you have surrounding your family. A therapist can look objectively at how your familial unit has influenced you and provide you with some insight into how you can heal.

Photo Credit: iStock

About Marie Miguel

In this column, you will find articles on the therapeutic process, overcoming mental illness stigma, achieving wellness through a healthy lifestyle and much more. BetterHelp shares these crucial pieces of information with you here at The Good Men Project because they believe in your ability to have the best mental health that you can achieve. What better way to get to your goal than by reading about common issues that other people are facing? The number one reason that BetterHelp has been successful is due to people like you who want to learn more about how to get and stay mentally healthy. Read the stories here and take away the knowledge that wellness and healing are possible.

Marie Miguel has been a writing and research expert for nearly a decade, covering a variety of health-related topics. Currently, she is contributing to the expansion and growth of a free online mental health resource with BetterHelp.com. With an interest and dedication to addressing stigmas associated with mental health, she continues to specifically target subjects related to anxiety and depression.

About BetterHelp

BetterHelp is the world’s largest e-counseling platform. The American Psychological Association, ABC, The Wall Street Journal and The Atlantic have recognized BetterHelp for excellence in the field. Their unrelenting goal is to make counseling accessible, affordable, and convenient. Life is full of unexpected challenges, and the counselors at BetterHelp are fully aware of this. That’s why they want to provide the best support and guidance they can to their clients. They are passionate about their roles and demonstrate this in the unconditional support they have for their clients. The remarkably skilled therapists and counselors at BetterHelp have completed an astounding 27,559,459 sessions, helping clients with a variety of mental health issues ranging from depression to Borderline Personality Disorder. These dedicated mental health professionals want to provide excellent therapeutic care to anyone who is searching for it. They believe that anyone can get help, anytime, anywhere.

Official Website
Twitter
Facebook

guest
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Pin

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x