Family Dynamics Can Impact Your Mental Health

Families are complex systems of individuals who can care for one another but also impact each other’s mental health. The people who raised you to have a profound impact on how you developed and who you become as an adult. We are born into this world as blank slates, and our families shape us first and foremost. Naturally, we have unique personalities, but we cannot ignore the impact of how family dynamics shape us. A positive familial environment can promote good mental health, while a dysfunctional one can lead to serious emotional issues for an individual. Here is how family dynamics impact a person and what you can do to understand them better.

What is a family system?



A family system is an interconnected web of people who are either related by blood, marriage, or adoption. Each member of the system impacts the other. According to family systems theory, developed by Kerr and Bowen in 1988, each member of the family affects the other one’s behavior. That’s why it’s critical to understand the dynamics within your family unit. Some families show their togetherness by developing shared values. Others struggle with having a similar way of viewing the unit. Some individuals struggle with getting along with their parents or guardians. Other people have great relationships with these caretakers. Some people are close to their siblings, while others have a toxic dynamic with them. How do these connections influence a person’s mental health?

Attachment issues

Relationships are a huge part of our lives. Your family teaches you how to connect with others. If you have a safe family environment, you learn how to be vulnerable with others. If you feel unsafe with your family, it can be challenging to open up. The dynamics in the family can play a significant role in how you attach to people outside of the family unit. You might feel secure in your relationships with others because your family showed you love and support, or you might struggle to connect with other people because you’re afraid of being abandoned. Abandonment issues can come from insecure attachment to your family. Here is how positive and negative family relationships can impact our connections to people outside of the unit.

Positive family relationships

When you have positive familial relationships, it reinforces healthy attachments to other people in your life. You likely feel secure in your connection to your parents or guardians, and this is a model for other relationships moving forward. Your parents probably showed you love and care and demonstrated that they would be there when you needed them. These are factors that caused you to have a secure attachment to them, and now you are confident in other relationships.

Negative family relationships

When you have a toxic family dynamic, it can impact your mental health and your ability to attach to others. If you feel insecure in your connection to your parents or guardian, this can translate into how you attach (or cannot connect) to friends or romantic relationships. You also might struggle with a negative self-image. If your family constantly criticizes you, you could have insecurities that you project onto others in interpersonal relationships. You may struggle to maintain connections because your family did not show you how to do this.

Can we heal from family wounds?

People have all sorts of upbringings. Some people fondly remember their childhood, while others would rather forget theirs. Regardless of how you grew up, it’s possible to heal and have positive relationships with people in your life. Your family does not define who you are. It can influence how you see the world, but ultimately, you are in charge of your journey. You can learn about family and its impact on you through psychology articles and resources on BetterHelp. Reading about these issues can give you perspective on how your familial environment affects you. It’s important to remember that you don’t have to internalize all the messages your family gave you. You can choose to embrace or reject these ideas you learned growing up. Additionally, it’s okay to protect yourself from members of the unit who treat you poorly. And, conversely, it can be helpful to nurture relationships with people in the family who care and want the best for you.

Learn about your family in therapy

You can see an individual therapist and talk about family dynamics and how they’ve impacted you. Some people like to work through family trauma in individual therapy. There’s also family therapy where members of your unit can talk about issues that affect the entire family. For some people, this can be a healing experience. However, if you grew up in an abusive family environment, family therapy could be triggering and not the best option for healing. What type of therapy you choose is entirely up to you and your comfort level. Counseling can be a valuable tool for mental health and family issues, whether it’s in a group form or individual sessions. It is helpful to work through any emotional challenges you have surrounding your family. A therapist can look objectively at how your familial unit has influenced you and provide you with some insight into how you can heal.

Photo Credit: iStock