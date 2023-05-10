Get Daily Email
Home / Featured Content / Fanhome Announces FAST & FURIOUS Die-Cast Car Collection!

Fanhome Announces FAST & FURIOUS Die-Cast Car Collection!

Pre-orders open in May; subscriptions begin shipping in July. Fast X, the tenth film in the Fast & Furious Saga, launches in theaters this May!

Fanhome, the leader in subscription-based collections and build-up models, celebrates one of cinema’s most storied and popular global franchises with the U.S. launch of the Fast & Furious die-cast collection, a new monthly subscription delivering screen accurate 1:43 scale replicas of the iconic cars from the blockbuster action films.

Enter the high-octane, play-for-keeps world of Fast & Furious and get to know every detail of the cars featured in the groundbreaking movies whose heart pounding action, intense street racing, and custom car culture sparked a worldwide phenomenon. Each car in the collection is depicted with exact reproductions of the paint, wheels, and custom body accessories of those featured in the films and presented in 1:43 scale, the preferred collectors scale in the world of car modelling.

Every element of a vehicle’s original design is accurately replicated in these models and reproduced in sturdy die-cast metal and ABS plastic. Each precision-made replica also comes with a clear presentation case.

More information and sign-up details are available at: Fanhome.com

Notable vehicles in the Fanhome Fast & Furious collection include:

  • 1970 Dodge Charger R/T – Dominic Toretto’s signature 900 horsepower blown monster
  • 1994 Toyota Supra MK IV – Brian O’Connor’s street rocket
  • 2011 Dodge Challenger SRT – Letty Ortiz’s ride from Furious 7
  • 1999 Nissan Skyline GTR R34 – Brian O’Connor’s car from 2 Fast 2 Furious
  • 1995 Mitsubishi Eclipse – Brian O’Connor’s car from the original Fast & Furious movie
  • 1970 Ford Escort Mk I – Another Brian O’Connor car; featured in Fast & Furious 6
  • 1969 Dodge Charger Daytona – Bought by Tej Parker and driven by Dominic in Fast & Furious 6
  • 1970 Chevrolet Chevelle SS – Dominic Toretto’s main ride featured in multiple films
  • 1969 Yenko Camaro SYC – Korpi’s signature blue and white ride from 2 Fast 2 Furious
  • 1967 Ford Mustang Fastback – Driven by Rome Pierce in Fast & Furious 6
  • Ford GT350 – Driven by Jakob Toretto
  • Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat – Another Dominic Toretto ride
  • Nissan Fairlady Z23 – Driven by Takashi (DK) in Fast & Furious Tokyo Drift
  • 1997 Mazda RX-7 Han Seoul Oh-s main ride in Fast & Furious Tokyo Drift
  • Gurkha LAPV – The armored monster driven by Luke Hobbs in Fast & Furious 6
  • 1970 Plymouth Barracuda – as featured in Furious 7
  • And many more!!

These faithful reproductions of extraordinary cars are essential collector items for fans of the power, design, and technology on display in the most exciting action franchises ever.

Each month, an exclusive vehicle from the Fast and Furious franchise is highlighted and complemented with a full-color magazine showcasing the films and vehicles. Discover little known anecdotes and learn about the origins, development, and production of the Fast & Furious films, the characters, and the amazing cars they drive – all complemented with beautiful photographs.

Subscribers to the Fanhome Fast & Furiouscollection will receive a variety of free gifts at various stages that include 3 large (12×16 inches) full-color posters featuring Dominic Toretto’s legendary Dodge Charger R/T and Dodge Daytona, and Letty’s Plymouth Barracuda, as well as an official Fast & Furious ceramic mug and t-shirt. As a bonus, also included as of the subscription is a 1:43 replica of Dominic’s “Off-road” Dodge Charger R/T, which caused a sensation when it appeared in Furious 7.

All art- Fanhome

About Alex Yarde

Alex Yarde is a husband and father living in New Jersey. In earlier times, you could find Alex in New York City teaching outdoor education to the great kids from Erasmus High School in Brooklyn. Today, you can find him on Twitter at @thatalexyarde.



