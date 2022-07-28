Fanhome Debuts the Legendary K.I.T.T. Car From the 80’s Series KNIGHT RIDER!

Fanhome, the leader in subscription-based collections and models, today announced the U.S. release of its latest monthly magazine subscription series offering Knight Rider fans the opportunity to build K.I.T.T., the legendary talking car and stylish hero that fought thrilling adventures with series protagonist Michael Knight, played by David Hasselhoff.





Originally aired with Universal Studios, Glen A. Larson’s Knight Rider set millions of fans glued to the TV screen in the 80’s, and now fans, collectors, and hobbyists alike can build a step-by-step exact replica at a 1:8 scale of the nostalgic gem.

Few television characters survive the passing of the decades, but K.I.T.T. is one of those exceptions. As one of the most popular TV cars around, Fanhome is bringing to life the charismatic sidekick to living rooms across the country. With step-by-step instructions and the necessary tools for assembly, fans can recreate both the build-up model’s interior and exterior down to the smallest detail.



All doors and windows boast opening and closing mechanisms, as well as illuminated headlights, brake lights, and a dynamic red scanner, used by K.I.T.T. to sweep hypnotically across the front of the car to “see” and add to his sum of knowledge. Additionally, the car’s rotating mechanism allows subscribers to display three different license plates, including 010-FR, KNI 667, and the famed “KNIGHT.”

More information and sign-up details are available at:https://bit.ly/3ugXryG.

Promo Code: PROMOKRIDER

Builders that subscribe to the Fanhome Knight Rider K.I.T.T. car by September 30th will receive a special limited edition Knight Rider t-shirt. Subscribers that remit payment via PayPal also will receive a 1:43 scale replica of K.A.R.R., K.I.T.T.’s nemesis and evil twin, whose name is an acronym of Knight Automated Roving Robot. In the original TV series, K.A.R.R. was voiced first by actor Peter Cullen and later by Paul Frees.

With each monthly shipment, nostalgic fans will look behind the scenes to learn more about K.I.T.T.’s adventures with Michael Knight and explore how the iconic television series came to life. Fans can learn more about K.I.T.T.’s special gadgets, the history of Michael Knight and “The Hoff’s” famed film career. Every magazine includes 16 pages of immersive illustration and articles pertaining to the Knight Rider universe suitable for any fan or collector.

While the iconic character was originally equipped with artificial intelligence and a unique personality, Fanhome’s build-up model includes a radio control watch that activates all the functions of the K.I.T.T. model. With the press of a button, fans can use the control to turn on the headlights and scanner, activate the audio to hear K.I.T.T. say his famous phrases, activate engine and other revving noises, and play the audio of the legendary soundtrack from the series!





Subscribers to the collection will receive exclusive gifts, such as fantastic print illustrations showing off the duo of Michael Knight and K.I.T.T., a personalized decorative number license plate, or a handy portable charger inspired by K.I.T.T.’s jet-black aesthetic.

More information and details on how to subscribe can be found on the Fanhome.com website. The series is available via subscription through Fanhome.

I’ll be working on my build and full product review as editorial samples become available!

About Fanhome

At Fanhome we are passionate fans of pop culture, from sci-fi and movies to video games and comics. Our international team of more than 100 people consists of expert creators, editors and writers, product engineers, model makers, communication and marketing gurus, logistic masters and a friendly customer service team. Our combined efforts create original collections, magnificent models, and an outstanding experience for you to enjoy. More information is available at: https://www.fanhome.com.

Images courtesy of Fanhome