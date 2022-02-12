Get Daily Email
Farah Habad – Till the Spirit [Video]

Farah Habad – Till the Spirit [Video]

"Ask the plants how they grow how it feels to get enough sunlight"

By Button Poetry

Farah Habad, performing at Park Square Theatre in Saint Paul, MN.

 

Transcript provided by YouTube:

00:01
my grandmother was a farmer in nagila
00:04
she spent years nurturing life as it
00:07
grew put more into the earth than she
00:10
took which is much more than I can say
00:12
for myself my grandma always tells me to
00:16
be present tells me that if I give
00:20
something my time and hope my whole
00:22
attention I will find some nourishment
00:24
in it and I think I think that’s what
00:27
she’s saying cuz my Somali is a bit
00:28
rusty these days I struggle with
00:31
patience can’t sit still for long
00:34
periods of time I stare off into space
00:36
for even longer periods of time like I’m
00:38
looking for something when people ask I
00:41
tell them that I’m looking for a garden
00:43
a place to find nourishment ask the
00:46
plants how they grow how it feels to get
00:49
enough sunlight I always look for
00:51
answers in places that don’t got them
00:53
until other fields and wonder why mine
00:55
don’t grow and this is the part of the
00:58
poem where I’ll talk to you about
00:59
Redemption now how I found the solution
01:02
to all my problems and give you some
01:04
fire farming metaphors but I’ve never
01:07
made anything grow before and I think
01:12
the last time I sat with you when you
01:13
were in the hospital you the first time
01:16
that she were honest with me and you
01:17
told me of your childhood how it
01:20
actually feels to know that water is a
01:23
scarcity and everything might burn
01:25
around you but as long as you have your
01:27
family and your community and your God
01:30
you will be enough and we will be enough
01:34
to because in these spaces we find our
01:37
community and our religion and our God
01:40
and us together and sometimes if I think
01:44
hard enough I can see my grandmother
01:47
smiling at me kissing me on the forehead
01:50
saying those prayers like she used to
01:53
when she didn’t know anything else to
01:56
say but she found the words in these
01:59
moments and sometimes I hope I can too
02:06
you
02:08
[Applause]

This post was previously published on YouTube.

***

Photo credit: iStock

 

