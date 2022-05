Farah Habad – Till the Spirit [Video]

By Button Poetry

.

.

Farah Habad, performing at Park Square Theatre in Saint Paul, MN.

Transcript provided by YouTube:

grew put more into the earth than she

took which is much more than I can say

for myself my grandma always tells me to

be present tells me that if I give

something my time and hope my whole

in it and I think I think that’s what

for even longer periods of time like I’m

looking for something when people ask I

tell them that I’m looking for a garden

plants how they grow how it feels to get

enough sunlight I always look for

answers in places that don’t got them

until other fields and wonder why mine

don’t grow and this is the part of the

poem where I’ll talk to you about

to all my problems and give you some

made anything grow before and I think

the last time I sat with you when you

were in the hospital you the first time

that she were honest with me and you

told me of your childhood how it

actually feels to know that water is a

around you but as long as you have your

family and your community and your God

you will be enough and we will be enough

to because in these spaces we find our

community and our religion and our God

and us together and sometimes if I think

hard enough I can see my grandmother

smiling at me kissing me on the forehead

saying those prayers like she used to

when she didn’t know anything else to

say but she found the words in these

moments and sometimes I hope I can too

—

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

This post was previously published on YouTube.

***

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.

A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.

A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.

A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community.

Register New Account

Log in if you wish to renew an existing subscription. Username Email First Name Last Name Password Password Again Choose your subscription level Yearly - $50.00 - 1 Year

Monthly - $6.99 - 1 Month Credit / Debit Card PayPal Choose Your Payment Method Auto Renew Subscribe to The Good Men Project Daily Newsletter our Terms of Service which can be found here.



Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.