Fat Woman Tries Jogging, Then Has an Epiphany From Overexertion

I spent the better part of my walk this morning entertaining the idea of quitting all of my various jobs. Yes, I thought, I shall abandon all financial responsibilities and become a wandering vagrant — free from material stress and worries about making the man his almighty dollar.

Um. To be clear, by “the man,” I meant the government, not my husband.

Of course, quitting the various writing and content-creating positions I hold means I’d be unable to pay my bills or buy nice things, but we must make sacrifices for the greater good.

Plus, without money getting in the way, my family and I could stop being so spoiled (we aren’t spoiled in the slightest) and learn about true happiness. It must mean something when rich people tell us that money doesn’t buy happiness. Of course, they’ve never worried about paying rent on time and having to choose between groceries or car insurance that month, but hey, they’re rich, so they must be doing something right!

Milliseconds after daydreaming about letting go of all my material wealth (or lack thereof), it occurred to me that I could really use an expensive smartwatch that monitors my health stats and lets me buy things from Amazon from the convenience of my own wrist!

I think I’m pretty much a lost cause at this point. I do enjoy money and all the neat stuff that money buys. The problem is, I don’t want to do any type of work for my income whatsoever.

A tale as old as time, I suppose.

My brain has been a real piece of shit lately. That’s where this whole wanting to quit all my jobs thought came from. It seems that ever since this numb hands situation came crashing down on me, I haven’t been able to focus on much of anything other than my suspected health problems.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Mentally healthy people would remedy this with, say, I dunno, going to see a doctor. Not me though, I figure that I can handle it all on my own.

In my defence, any time I’ve seen the doctor in the past five years, my issues have been blamed solely on my weight. Psoriasis acting up? Too fat. Chronic headaches? Try this new weight loss program! Big toe grows hair in a creepily speedy fashion? Obviously, this is directly in accordance with my body mass index count.

So in my mind, it makes sense to try to lose weight, and then, if the problem persists, go see a doctor at some future point in time. What’s the point in wasting everyone’s time if I already know what the diagnosis is going to be?

If things don’t get better in the next few weeks, I’ll be forced to see a professional, so I’m trying my damndest to get healthy as quickly as possible.

It’s been these anxious thoughts that have stopped me from getting any (good) work done lately. It makes me wonder if I should just quit the entire biz. Toss out the whole shebang. If I can’t juggle my health and my work, am I going to be able to hack it in this industry?

Or, maybe in a few years from now, I’ll just end up being a morbidly obese shut-in — working with voice-activated word processing programs because I have sacrificed my health to such an extent that I am unable to do any physical activities whatsoever. This includes typing.

Does it really have to be one or the other? Why is my brain so broken?

These are the images crossing my mind when I decide that I need to up the ante with this morning’s workout routine. Up until now, I’ve been walking at a very brisk pace, and it gets the heart pumping for sure, but not in the same way a good jog does.

I am 30 seconds into my run, and I can feel the blood rushing to my head. My chest is on fire with overexertion, and the shin splints that I know I’ll be crying over tomorrow are subtly working their way into my legs already.

Oh sweet baby Jebus, no wonder the doctor keeps telling me I need to get into better shape — this is pathetic.

A teenage girl passes me on the path. Judging from the backpack strapped to her, she’s headed to school. She has a look of genuine fear on her face.

I think about stopping to make sure she’s okay when I realize that she is afraid for me. Me — the 30-something overweight woman with struggling lungs, sweat dripping off her brow while a cloud of breath exits her panting mouth in the frigid morning air, spittle dripping down her chin.

The girl fears that I may drop down dead of a heart attack, and she’ll be the one left there having to deal with it.

I give her a little wave and say through laboured breathing, “Don’t. Worry. I’m. Fine.”

But am I? Really?

Maybe I should just quit this jogging thing the same way I want to quit this writing thing. It’s not working out great for me at the moment, so why struggle?

But then I’m reminded of a few years back when I was jogging every morning and loving it. Well, let’s not go overboard. I was slightly enjoying the feeling of accomplishment I got from exercise. Yeah. That’s more like it.

Despite the trials and long periods of creative lull, I think about how far I’ve come with my writing as well.

Life is just one long-struggling sitcom.

We keep trying for better ratings, but we’ll have our little cult following in the end — the people who cheer us on no matter how bad our writing is or what the scale says. Those who encourage us to do better while also saying, “hey fuck it, man, just eat the donut; it’s not going to kill you,” even though it actually might kill you.

We strive onwards, trying our best with the writing, health, and all the other life things that so often bring us down and then unexpectedly boost us up again.

I hop into another run, feel my lungs burn a little and start thinking up my next story to write.

—

This post was previously published on Lindsay Rae Brown’s blog.

***

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.

A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.

A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community.

Register New Account

Log in if you wish to renew an existing subscription. Username Email First Name Last Name Password Password Again Choose your subscription level Yearly - $50.00 - 1 Year

Monthly - $6.99 - 1 Month Credit / Debit Card PayPal Choose Your Payment Method Auto Renew Subscribe to The Good Men Project Daily Newsletter our Terms of Service which can be found here.



Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

—

Photo credit: Unsplash