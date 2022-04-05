Fear of Approaching a Lady and How To Overcome It

Has this occurred to you as well?

You’ve been thinking about how to approach her for months. You’ve carefully chosen and rehearsed the appropriate phrases to say to her.

You’ve been diligently working on your personal growth in order to have a chance to interact with her.

You’ve prayed fervently that everything goes according to plan.

To avoid looking like a clown, you’ve carefully chosen a mature, good-looking outfit to wear when approaching her.

But when you finally get the chance to make your move, you find yourself sabotaging your carefully planned strategy.

You’re dumbfounded, like if you’ve seen a ghost, and you don’t know what to say. You’re nervous and afraid for a long time.

You’re so demoralized that you can’t understand why you couldn’t speak up as courageously as you always do when it comes to interacting with your fellow gender.

We’ve all been there, I can assure you.

I once met a girl I admired a lot when I was 18, but despite having a huge crush on her for almost two years, I never approached her.

After a long period of contemplation, I finally summoned the guts to meet her, a process that took two months. When I eventually got close enough to shoot my shot, I froze for several minutes, unable to say anything.

I felt my heart beating rapidly.

I suddenly had difficulty breathing.

I found myself stammering and sweating when talking to her, much to my astonishment.

I wished I could simply vanish to avoid the embarrassment and disgrace I’ve brought upon myself.

At the end of the day, I ran away from her while we were still talking.

We have been unable to be with the woman we have always desired because of our fear.

When it comes to approaching a lady, the majority of males experience dread and timidity.

Most guys are hesitant to approach girls, even though they know deep down that they have nothing to fear.

But the question is:

How can you overcome such anxiety?

How can you keep from becoming uncomfortable and frightened when talking to a girl?

Guys should be aware that feeling frightened and anxious while approaching a lady for the first time is completely normal.

However, before seeking for answers to a specific problem, you must first grasp what the problem is and what the root cause is.

Understanding what makes most guys nervous when approaching a lady, on the other hand, will go a long way in helping them conquer their fears.

Below are some of the root causes of why men are too scared of approaching ladies and ways to overcome them.

…

Fear of being rejected

Most dudes are apprehensive of approaching women because they are concerned that their reputation may be tarnished.

They are afraid of being humiliated and ashamed both in public and in private if she rejects them.

Rejection hurts quite alright, most especially when you’re being rejected by someone you’re so much into. So most guys, instead of being rejected, they would rather remain uninterested.

Most girls are pros when it comes to ghosting guys. They most times end up humiliating those that approach them, making them look like losers.

How To Overcome This:

According to an African adage which says that “What doesn’t kill a man, makes a man stronger”, being rejected by your crush doesn’t mean you’re not deserving of love nor is it the end of the world for you.

We nurture doubt and fear when we do nothing. In other to get rid of that doubt and fear you do experience, attempt approaching ladies even those you’re not interested in.

Being rejected by a lady might seem like a horrible incident you probably wouldn’t want to encounter, but by doing so you’re gradually building your courage and confidence.

Since being rejected by someone you’re not into isn’t that depressing, try boosting your social skill by approaching them.

Practice as we know is said to make perfect. The more you’re being rejected by girls, the less painful it becomes.

You should approach her and know the outcome, than never doing so and being left wondering what would’ve happened.

…

Bad experiences with women

Beyond a normal apprehension about falling in love, philophobia is an overpowering and unjustified fear of falling in love.

It could also be apprehension about entering a relationship. Most men are hesitant to approach women because they are afraid of falling in love. They are afraid of becoming emotionally attached to a lady.

They find it tough to approach a lady because they are afraid of falling in love.

This is frequently induced by a bad romantic experience in the past.

They may have been depressed as a result of the heartbreak they had in their previous relationship.

They consider approaching a lady to be one of their major vulnerabilities, and they don’t want to mess with it.

The negative experiences they’ve had in the past have a tendency to influence how they feel when approaching any other woman.

Approaching a lady makes them feel as if they’re stepping into the same source of insecurity that they are.

They would rather walk away than approach a lady knowing full well that what happened in their last relationship could happen again.

How to overcome this:

Having a bad ex-girlfriend does not imply that all women are as bad as she was. When you get to meet some of the girls you’ve missed out on, you’ll realize they’re just as amazing as an angel.

Your current love life should not be influenced by your previous romantic relationships. Just because you’ve had a catastrophic love life in the past doesn’t indicate you’ll have a tragic love life now.

Identify and deal with negative voices in your thoughts that prevent you from feeling happy in relationships.

Forgive yourself for your mistakes and move on; there are plenty of wonderful women out there who you are yet to meet.

It’s never easy to end a relationship; it might feel like the end of the world at times, but giving yourself a second opportunity is the most effective way to let go.

…

Fear of not measuring up

Guys are hesitant around girls because they have a lot to fear. Girls are always assessing a man’s worth.

And being judged is something that most men despise.

Before they take any action, most guys ask themselves these questions.

Is it true that I don’t have the right appearance for her?

Is my fortune sufficient?

Is my height suitable?

Do I have what it takes to compete with her?

They waste so much time worrying if they’re good enough that they either give up or lose their chance to approach her.

How to overcome this:

Always say to yourself you are enough.

Stay away from people who make you assume you’re too fat, too thin, or too short.

Be the best version of yourself and appreciate what you possess.

Always remember that no matter how horrible you think you are, there is someone out there who will like and appreciate you exactly as you are.

But you won’t be able to be with someone who appreciates you for who you are if you don’t even approach them.

Approaching her, even if she appears to be too polished, elegant, and gorgeous, will force you to find out what she thinks of you.

Never believe she is superior to you or that you are unworthy. Everyone aspires to be on par with, if not better than, their peers. You’ll be out of your league if you act like she is.

You’re definitely enough if you dress properly, work out, and do everything you can to seem attractive.

Never fake who you are, just to get a lady’s attention. Always be your best self and love yourself.

Learn to acknowledge the fact that there is nothing wrong with you.

…

Fear of not knowing what to say

Some dudes are perfectly fine around every other girl and then when they come across their crush they completely freeze up.

They fear they might say something that might upset her.

They worry too much about what to say when talking to their crush.

They fear they might say something stupid.

This occurs due to their overthinking and performance anxiety.

Some, out of fear end up not being confident enough to approach her.

How to overcome this:

Let go of the strain and just be yourself.

Don’t overthink what to say; instead, be honest and begin by asking her questions about the environment, what she’s wearing, celebrity gossip, and so on.

See if you can strike up a conversation with her as if you want to be friends. Maintain the status quo.

After a good friendship, consider her as a regular female, or as a guy if you choose.

There aren’t any special words.

That’s all there is to it. Be yourself, be nice, and be friendly.

—

