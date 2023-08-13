Fearful Avoidants: 3 Mistakes You Must Avoid in the Honeymoon Phase of Dating

When you read my articles about attachment style, it has to begin with a pat on the back.

When you click an article highlighting improvements you can make on your attachment style journey, you are already on the right path.

Don’t take that as a free pass to stop working.

The goal is to understand ourselves during the transition while creating healthy boundaries and needs.

Well, that doesn’t mean you have to do it alone. You can be in a healthy relationship on the way.

It is also necessary to backtrack and know how to navigate dating relationships when you are in the early stages with someone new.

That is right, the honeymoon stage of dating someone new.

Usually, we see this as a time when things are free-flowing, and each person is feeling each other out.

It is. It can also be a time when things fall apart because we have not set ourselves up for success in this period.

It is a fun time, but remember that you are integrating someone new into your life, and things can spin out of control if you are not approaching the dynamic with intentional moves.

Let’s look at some ways you can win.

Lay the foundation

Remember that dating during the early stages is a time to create a union with your prospective partner.

It is also a time to remember that you have a separate life from this person.

The honeymoon stage is when people move toward exclusivity and haven’t defined their dynamic (or have).

The fearful-avoidant can go into hot-potato and cold-potato mode in this period.

When you are in the honeymoon stage as a fearful-avoidant, you will begin to try and check the box of trust.

It takes you time to develop trust between yourself and a prospective partner.

It can also cause you to run because you will constantly question it but learn to safety; by running.

When you are hot, you will see a future with your prospect, think you can trust them with your feelings and will approach the dynamic without a foot out of the door.

When you are cold, you will have a revolving door of questions, big and small. You will question whether or not the dynamic is right for you, and you will keep the person at an arm’s distance.

What do you think happens when you combine this hot and cold swing?

Confusion.

I don’t suggest you go all in and commit to one side of the spectrum.

Instead, create a method between you and your partner that allows transparency to be a regular part of communication.

It is ok to have questions.

It’s not ok for you to be the only one aware of them.

Fill in the blank

As we go on, our ideas will snowball into each other.

The most important thing for the fearful-avoidant in the honeymoon stage is communication.

The fearful-avoidant plays on a dangerous seesaw when they are unaware of it.

When you do not create a healthy stream for communication, you will become closed off and make a version of a story in your head to fill in the unknown.

It is dangerous because you will believe this series of events to be true to some degree.

You will apply the possibility that it is a reality to your partner, and it can become overwhelming.

It causes you to go back and forth between trust and wanting to flee.

The solution is to self-soothe and regulate your emotions in this period. It cannot become your partner’s job to prove you right or wrong.

We can’t forget that no matter how great the connection is, you are dealing with someone you recently met; they can become overwhelmed by the interrogation.

Yell from the mountaintop

Ok, don’t actually yell.

The fearful-avoidant has a core wound of not feeling seen or heard in their relationships.

Again, the honeymoon period is when we try to present our best selves. We often forget that this is when we discuss our feelings and needs.

You get caught in the psychological trap of thinking that talking about your needs and boundaries makes you needy.

The exact opposite is true. Establishing your boundaries and needs when things are going great will amplify that happy part of your dynamic.

Opening up about needs and boundaries shows growth and trust and creates room for the snowball of transparency.

Sometimes, you feel like having needs and boundaries is extra weight on your back.

You bottle them up. When your partner doesn’t recognize boundaries and needs you haven’t laid out, you start to feel invisible.

That trigger is one of the hardest for the fearful-avoidant to undo. You begin questioning yourself, your self-worth, and the value your partner has for you.

There’s an easy solution.

Speak up and lay out the roadmap for your partner to understand your needs and boundaries.

The key is not waiting for a period of turmoil to speak up. Do it when things are going well, and you feel comfortable.

When you feel like laying out your boundaries or needs is due to combativeness or only valid during an argument, it won’t end well.

You are on the road to a healthy future.

Don’t be scared to help your partner work with you on that path.

