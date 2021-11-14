Feeling Guilt Over Having Sex With My Husband

It’s been a long road to being able to write about this topic. But, I have a feeling that there are a lot of people out there who have felt this. And I’d like to give them a place to speak.

As many of you might know, I was married for over 27 years. He was the first man I slept with and we didn’t have sex until after we were married. We had a fast “courtship”, as many are in conservative religious circles. Hormones raging, and egos inflated, I thought I was ready for marriage, and he “knew” he was.

And we were wrong…very wrong. Sadly, our ideas about what this “marriage” was, should be, or could be, were very, very different. Perhaps that is what naturally follows, when one gets married at the age of 19 after 4 months of knowing someone.

My body and I were not friends at that point in my life. It seemed to be a separate entity almost. It needed sex. It needed to be touched. But my mind would not allow for that, until after the wedding.

Masterbation was as evil as having sex from my culture, so that had never been an option. So my choice was to get either get married or go completely insane. I had been holding on for dear life for over 6 years at that point, with the sex drive of what we usually attribute to teenage boys. I was nothing like a boy, incredibly feminine and sensitive, and wanted nothing other than to be happy and see everyone in my life happy as well. There was no “throwing caution to the wind” or “sowing my wild oats”- as if I had them anyway.

Thus…the separation of my body and soul. I knew what my body needed, but I had said “no” to it-as if it were not “me”-for a very long time.

When I met “him”, I was 18 and freshman in college. It was simple. The boxes were all checked. Because I had all the wrong boxes. He was smart, charismatic, confident, a good conversationalist, driven, and cute.

Over the years, I realized the boxes I should have had were: thoughtful, caring, selfless, humble, a good listener, and a hard worker. He was not those. I tried making him into that, to my and my children’s detriment.

Also, over the years, my body changed. I didn’t need sex like I had at age 18. I felt alone, abandoned, and totally misunderstood. I felt confused and sad a lot around the marriage. I didn’t know why I felt all of those things.

I was happy with my kids. It was a crazy life, but they were wonderful. I loved homeschooling, spending my days and nights with them. They were and still are the brightest place in my life.

Its just that when the hubby came home, things changed. I felt smaller, stupid, and strangely, angry.

After 4 terrifyingly lonely and painful pregnancies, I had my last baby at age 32. My body, again, not me, tried to kill me by bleeding out again. The doctor had sat down with me even before this one, encouraging me to NOT have any more children. But, we did.

Because vasectomies are such a noninvasive and painless (relatively) deal, she encouraged me to have my hubby get one. She didn’t want to mess with my internal organs. They needed lots of time to heal.

So, for the next 10 years, I lived in this space of silent terror. He wouldn’t get a vasectomy-because he had heard “stories”. And I had to live with the fact that I might, at any time, get pregnant if the condoms failed.

Thank God they didn’t. But it was a really long 10 years.

What I find sickening today, looking back, is what motivated him to get fixed, after all of those years. Because it took another man-another man’s attention and affection.

No, I didn’t have an affair. I just made a new friend who was generous and kind, happily married and with children. He wasn’t even local. But he drove 5 hours one way to meet my hubby and my kids after he had heard all the stories.

I didn’t realize at that time, but he was coming to meet my amazing kids and “feel” out my husband. I had no idea at that time that my now-ex was a narcissist. My friend didn’t say a word about that. He visited and we remain friends to this day. He helped me through a lot of hard things that summer.

But, what was so shocking was that in that same summer, my husband got fixed, finally. It wasn’t even a conversation. I didn’t go with him. I didn’t have anything to do with it. He didn’t even tell me he was going to do it until the day of. It was all very strange.

It was strange to me because I didn’t feel the threat. Because there wasn’t a threat. But apparently his possessive-jealous self felt one.

I put 2 and 2 together years later. But even after the vasectomy, the disconnect between him and me did not shift. I know now that I held a lot of resentment that he had waited so long and put me through more than a decade of torture, waiting for each period. (Btw, getting on the pill was not an option, due to genetic and personal health issues)

So, it never improved. I didn’t realize it was all so loaded until a few years later. I hated having sex with him. Rather, I hated myself for having sex with him. Something was wrong about it. It just felt yucky. This was the man I was supposed to be with forever. He and I talked about it even, with him heaping a healthy dose of shame into my already-full backpack.

There was plenty of space for shame, because I didn’t know what was wrong. But, there was something missing and I though I was the broken one…because he told me I was.

But, there began to be a longing inside me to be touched by someone else…maybe someone who had not hurt me so badly and for so many years. Maybe a connection with that part of me was possible. The word intimacy was introduced into my vocabulary.

My marriage had none of that. Intimacy, just the word, made me kind of itch on the inside, when I thought of my husband. I knew I was screwed, figuratively.

Having sex with him was the only option I had. I wasn’t about to go exploring. I was far too paranoid about diseases and far too indoctrinated in my religious life and far too disciplined. So, I suffered, knowing I was missing a great big part of myself that would never be safely revealed in that relationship.

It hurt. A lot. By age 44, I was starting down another road, beginning talks with him about it, openly, hoping he might have a solution. There was no one else to talk to about it.

I didn’t really want to sleep with anyone else. But there was a longing in my soul that told me that I needed something I was never going to get if I didn’t.

That time didn’t come for a few more years. And I know now that my soul had spoken truth. It’s not that it is all better now, but there is a connection with my body that was never possible before. Even without a man in my life, I can feel a connection with my body that I couldn’t have before. And I believe it was because of my body wasn’t actually mine, until the divorce.

Its like my body had to turn off in some regard to survive the emotional and psychological abuse that I was living inside of. I had no idea why I felt like I did. But now I do. I have the words for it. And it took a lot of work and a lot of years to get here.

I no longer hold onto any of the shame of that relationship, the needs I had, the confusion around who I belonged to. My body is mine now. I see very clearly that what I do with it is between me and another person. But, even more than that, it is between myself and the divine presence I embody that mirrors the Divine. What I had been missing, I have found.

This post was previously published on Hello, Love.

