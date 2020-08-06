Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / Featured Content / Feeling Neglected? 10 Ways to Take Care of Yourself

Feeling Neglected? 10 Ways to Take Care of Yourself

Don’t neglect yourself.

by Leave a Comment

Some people feel neglected, whether it’s in their relationship, at their job, or in their career circle. Feeling neglected doesn’t mean that you’re high-maintenance or complaining too much; it’s a valid emotion that you need to cope with.

When you feel neglected, one of the worst mistakes you can make is neglecting yourself. Instead, you should strive for self-care. Here’s how you take care of yourself when you’re feeling neglected.

First, Look at Your Friends

If you feel neglected by your friends, think about who is neglecting you and why. As the cliché goes, are they really your friends? Some people who you think are your friends are actually your acquaintances.

You may want to stop talking to people who make you feel neglected, especially if previous attempts to remedy the situation ended up backfiring.

It’s not just physical friends, either. Think about your “friends” on social media. Some of them may be making you feel this way, especially if they ignore your comments and whatnot. Don’t be afraid to unfollow them. Taking a social media purge may be the ideal solution for you.

Talk to People Who You Feel Are Neglecting You

If you feel neglected by someone, why not talk to them? You may think that this isn’t a good move, but many people who are neglecting you may not realize they’re doing it, and by telling them what they’re doing, they may end up stopping it. Be assertive, but don’t sound too accusatory. Explain how you feel, not what they did.

Don’t Be Afraid to Show Emotion

If you feel neglected, do not be afraid to show a little emotion. Let those tears out. Write down how you feel and list your emotions from most prominent to least. If your emotions have been bottled up, letting them all out can be a good way to start afresh.

Try a New Hobby

If you feel neglected, especially if it’s a group of people associated with a hobby you like, why not try getting into a new hobby? Having a new hobby is not only good for your mental health, but you may end up connecting to a group that won’t take you for granted.

Work Out

One of the best activities you can do for yourself is to work out. Lift some weights, go running, and keep up with your overall physical health. Working out can release endorphins, which can improve your mood, and it’s a good way to unleash any pent-up emotions you’ve had.

Listen to Music

It does sound like something only a teenager would do, but listening to sad music is something people of all ages should try out. Sad music can help you express the emotions you’re feeling. On the other hand, you may want to listen to more upbeat, happier music. This can also improve your emotions and allow you to feel much better about yourself.

Try Making Art

If you’ve experienced all the signs of feeling neglected, why not try to make art? By art, you may imagine yourself being a painter, or making some deep piece of media that amplifies your emotions.

However, art can be simpler than that. A little doodle can be art, and so can writing a poem on your computer. Art can be anything that allows you to express yourself in a creative way.

Spend Money on Something You Like, But Don’t Overspend

A little retail therapy may help with those feelings of neglect, but make sure that you’re spending it on occasion. Don’t spend money you don’t have, because that will just make the problem a whole lot worse. Try to have that balance, and always make sure you’re financially in the clear.

Accomplish Goals That You Are Insecure About

Some people are afraid to accomplish certain goals in life because they feel like their friends or family wouldn’t approve. For example, you may have been insecure about collecting action figures because your friends found it juvenile. Who cares what they think? Do what makes you happy, and find people who will love what you do.

Talk to a Therapist

Finally, if you’re feeling neglected, one of the best things you can do for that is to speak to a therapist about how you feel. A therapist is especially important if you’re having a hard time making sense of your emotions, and they can help you find other ways to cope with any feelings of neglect that you have.

Neglect is a sensation that no one deserves to have, and while it can be hard to cope with those feelings properly, you can be able to cope with some of the sensations you’re feeling with a little self-care and therapy. Speak to someone today about it.

Photo by NAPPY STUDIO from Nappy.co

About Marie Miguel

In this column, you will find articles on the therapeutic process, overcoming mental illness stigma, achieving wellness through a healthy lifestyle and much more. BetterHelp shares these crucial pieces of information with you here at The Good Men Project because they believe in your ability to have the best mental health that you can achieve. What better way to get to your goal than by reading about common issues that other people are facing? The number one reason that BetterHelp has been successful is due to people like you who want to learn more about how to get and stay mentally healthy. Read the stories here and take away the knowledge that wellness and healing are possible.

Marie Miguel has been a writing and research expert for nearly a decade, covering a variety of health-related topics. Currently, she is contributing to the expansion and growth of a free online mental health resource with BetterHelp.com. With an interest and dedication to addressing stigmas associated with mental health, she continues to specifically target subjects related to anxiety and depression.

About BetterHelp

BetterHelp is the world’s largest e-counseling platform. The American Psychological Association, ABC, The Wall Street Journal and The Atlantic have recognized BetterHelp for excellence in the field. Their unrelenting goal is to make counseling accessible, affordable, and convenient. Life is full of unexpected challenges, and the counselors at BetterHelp are fully aware of this. That’s why they want to provide the best support and guidance they can to their clients. They are passionate about their roles and demonstrate this in the unconditional support they have for their clients. The remarkably skilled therapists and counselors at BetterHelp have completed an astounding 27,559,459 sessions, helping clients with a variety of mental health issues ranging from depression to Borderline Personality Disorder. These dedicated mental health professionals want to provide excellent therapeutic care to anyone who is searching for it. They believe that anyone can get help, anytime, anywhere.

Official Website
Twitter
Facebook

0 0 vote
Article Rating
Login
Become a Member

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Pin

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x