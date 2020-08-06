Feeling Neglected? 10 Ways to Take Care of Yourself

Some people feel neglected, whether it’s in their relationship, at their job, or in their career circle. Feeling neglected doesn’t mean that you’re high-maintenance or complaining too much; it’s a valid emotion that you need to cope with.

When you feel neglected, one of the worst mistakes you can make is neglecting yourself. Instead, you should strive for self-care. Here’s how you take care of yourself when you’re feeling neglected.

First, Look at Your Friends

If you feel neglected by your friends, think about who is neglecting you and why. As the cliché goes, are they really your friends? Some people who you think are your friends are actually your acquaintances.

You may want to stop talking to people who make you feel neglected, especially if previous attempts to remedy the situation ended up backfiring.

It’s not just physical friends, either. Think about your “friends” on social media. Some of them may be making you feel this way, especially if they ignore your comments and whatnot. Don’t be afraid to unfollow them. Taking a social media purge may be the ideal solution for you.

Talk to People Who You Feel Are Neglecting You

If you feel neglected by someone, why not talk to them? You may think that this isn’t a good move, but many people who are neglecting you may not realize they’re doing it, and by telling them what they’re doing, they may end up stopping it. Be assertive, but don’t sound too accusatory. Explain how you feel, not what they did.

Don’t Be Afraid to Show Emotion

If you feel neglected, do not be afraid to show a little emotion. Let those tears out. Write down how you feel and list your emotions from most prominent to least. If your emotions have been bottled up, letting them all out can be a good way to start afresh.

Try a New Hobby

If you feel neglected, especially if it’s a group of people associated with a hobby you like, why not try getting into a new hobby? Having a new hobby is not only good for your mental health, but you may end up connecting to a group that won’t take you for granted.

Work Out

One of the best activities you can do for yourself is to work out. Lift some weights, go running, and keep up with your overall physical health. Working out can release endorphins, which can improve your mood, and it’s a good way to unleash any pent-up emotions you’ve had.

Listen to Music

It does sound like something only a teenager would do, but listening to sad music is something people of all ages should try out. Sad music can help you express the emotions you’re feeling. On the other hand, you may want to listen to more upbeat, happier music. This can also improve your emotions and allow you to feel much better about yourself.

Try Making Art

If you’ve experienced all the signs of feeling neglected, why not try to make art? By art, you may imagine yourself being a painter, or making some deep piece of media that amplifies your emotions.

However, art can be simpler than that. A little doodle can be art, and so can writing a poem on your computer. Art can be anything that allows you to express yourself in a creative way.

Spend Money on Something You Like, But Don’t Overspend

A little retail therapy may help with those feelings of neglect, but make sure that you’re spending it on occasion. Don’t spend money you don’t have, because that will just make the problem a whole lot worse. Try to have that balance, and always make sure you’re financially in the clear.

Accomplish Goals That You Are Insecure About

Some people are afraid to accomplish certain goals in life because they feel like their friends or family wouldn’t approve. For example, you may have been insecure about collecting action figures because your friends found it juvenile. Who cares what they think? Do what makes you happy, and find people who will love what you do.

Talk to a Therapist

Finally, if you’re feeling neglected, one of the best things you can do for that is to speak to a therapist about how you feel. A therapist is especially important if you’re having a hard time making sense of your emotions, and they can help you find other ways to cope with any feelings of neglect that you have.

Neglect is a sensation that no one deserves to have, and while it can be hard to cope with those feelings properly, you can be able to cope with some of the sensations you’re feeling with a little self-care and therapy. Speak to someone today about it.

Photo by NAPPY STUDIO from Nappy.co