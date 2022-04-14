Female Infidelity — Let’s Break Some Myths

emale infidelity.

A topic near and dear to my heart.

Why? Oh, I’ve only written 400 plus articles and counting about this “lifestyle.”

When I read Wednesday Martin’s book, Untrue: Why Nearly Everything We Believe About Women, Lust, and Infidelity is Wrong and How the New Science Can Set Us Free (Little, Brown Spark, September 2018), I was like EUREKA!

The motherload! A book I can understand and get behind!

Women with unrestrained desire? The narrative of the chaste and frigid damsel might be wrong? Well, FINALLY, someone gets it.

I’m sexual. And damn proud of it.

Men are supposed to sexual, but women aren’t “allowed” to be the same. The social “stigma.” Being promiscuous is wrong for ladies. No high-fiving for our notches on the bed post. No bragging about our conquests or ability.

Except, we aren’t always so easy to categorize.

“Along with life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness,” writes Martin, “the sexual double standard is one of our country’s foundational concepts.”

Female desire is unruly.

It’s not as straightforward as the male research would have you believe. Hence, the typical portrayal of women as the “passive, comparatively disinterested sex,” she writes. Instead, women carry with them “a tale of passionate, voluptuous pleasures and sometimes of tremendous risk-taking in the pursuit of sexual satisfaction.”

What men want to believe:

Women are more faithful.

Women want sex for “bonding.”

Women care more.

Women don’t need to orgasm.

Women are passive.

Um, some women are all of the above. Yet, many women aren’t. Women like me. Women who lust and cheat. Only we are considered “freaks” and “frowned upon.” We’re not “good” women.

Us, with the letter “A” on our chests — the mark of a wanton woman. We didn’t stay within the marital confines.

What our Biology says:

Except that Martin writes, “promiscuity was a smart reproductive strategy, a way for early human to increase the likelihood of getting high-quality sperm and becoming pregnant while maximizing the chance that numerous males might be willing to support her during pregnancy and help provision her and her offspring once she gave birth.”

Sounds like a plan.

Guys were supposed to be the sexual wanderers, though. They wanted to “spread their seed.” Not women. The fairer sex was supposed to want one good guy to settle down with. So, the message of sexual fidelity was drummed in our bones at an early age.

Societal Expectations:

Starting with Cinderella and Snow White and every fairy tale. Where were the sexually indiscriminate women portrayed? Nowhere. Sometimes as villains. Society told us to toe the line, or we’d end up cast out.

No fucking for freedom and pleasure and sport.

Only one chaste Princely kiss will resurrect you.

Adulteress. A modern-day “scarlet letter” to put us in our place. “Hester Prynning” us into submission. Our desires were wrong and “weren’t normal.”

“Women were naturally choosy and coy and sexually passive. And monogamous,” Martin argues. “Sexual exclusivity is the turf, we tell ourselves, of the well-adjusted, healthy, and mature,” she adds.

“Was the instatiable woman always there, simply repressed by societal rules and the short sexual leash on which women had always been kept?” as Nancy Friday wrote in Women on Top in 1991.

When have women dictated their own sexuality? Never.

Takeaway:

So, libidinous and adulterous women weren’t well-adjusted or healthy or mature was the answer.

But maybe they were.

I’m here to argue that sexual promiscuity isn’t a male one-way street. Maybe there’s a reason why women get bored with monogamy much more quickly than men…hmmm. Women do look for sexual exploration. They may be biologically primed to do so.

Therefore, it’s at least as natural for women to cheat as it is for men.

Women need sexual variety just as much as men do. They crave it. And, they break the rules to find it.

